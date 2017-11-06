We have a fast-paced lifestyle. We have messed up sleep schedule. A lot of us don’t get enough sleep. We also eat a lot of junk and processed food so we have nutritional deficiencies too. All this has resulted in tired, puffy eyes. That explains why the concealer market is booming! Luckily, this problem is not so difficult to solve. Some lifestyle changes and a few home remedies can help you with getting rid of tired eyes.

Remedies For Getting Rid Of Tired Eyes

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are great for getting rid of tired eyes and dark circles. They can lighten discoloration. That’s why tomatoes are also often used for lightening acne marks and scars. Tomatoes have vitamin C, which will help brighten the under eye area. They also contain vitamin K which is good for the skin. They also have vitamin A which helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. To use tomatoes for getting rid f tired eyes, simply make a tomato paste with some cucumber. Apply it to your under eyes and let it sit for 15 minutes before washing off. Follow with an eye cream. If you do this regularly, you will notice a huge change in your dark circles.

Almond Oil

Almond oil contains vitamin E which is great for healing the skin. Almond oil is also good for helping with discoloration. Almond oil also has phytosterols which improve collagen production. So, basically, almond oil is great for getting rid of tired eyes. Use almond oil as an eye cream daily before going to bed. Use your little finger to lightly apply the oil as the area around eyes is very light.

Orange Juice

Sine oranges have a lot of vitamin C, orange juice helps a lot with tired eyes and dark circles. Vitamin C is great for brightening the skin and also stimulates collagen production. To use orange juice for getting rid of tired eyes, mix orange juice and glycerine and apply around your eyes. Let it stay for 10 minutes before washing it off. Apply going out in the sun while using this remedy as orange juice can make your skin sensitive to the sun. When you do go out, use a sunscreen.

Potatoes For Dark Circles

A lot of people use potatoes for getting rid of dark circles. Potatoes have skin lightening properties. They also contain a lot of water which is very hydrating and nourishing for the skin. Potatoes also contain a lot of vitamin C which helps lighten dark circles. To use potatoes for lightening dark circles, thinly slice a potato and place it on your eyes. Alternatively, you can juice potatoes and apply the potato juice around your under eye areas. A lot of people swear by this remedy so it is surely worth trying!

Tea Bags

When you are done drinking your tea, don’t throw the tea bags away. Tea has caffeine which is great for depuffing eyes. Freeze used tea bags in your freezer. Place it around your under eye areas when they are cold enough. Not only the caffeine will help your eyes, but the coldness will refresh them. You can also use green tea bags for getting rid of tired eyes.

Cucumbers

Just like potatoes, cucumbers are also famous for treating dark circles and tired eyes. Cucumber greatly helps with discoloration. It is also very calming and refreshing. Cucumbers are great for brightening the under eye area. Cucumber also stimulates collagen production, which helps you get rid of fine lines and wrinkles.Cucumbers have vitamin C and K, both of which are great for your skin. You can either keep thinly sliced cucumbers on your eyes or use cucumber juice around your under eye area.

Mint

Just like cucumbers, mint leaves are also very soothing, refreshing, and calming. Mints have vitamin A and C. Mint also contains iron. Mint can help you get rid of puffy eyes. To use mint for getting rid of tired eyes, simply apply the mint paste on your under eye area. To make the mint paste, simply blend some mint leaves with water. Alternatively, you can also make cucumber and mint paste for added benefits.

Cold Milk

Milk is not just good for your bones, it is good for your skin too. Cold milk is great for depuffing eyes. Take out some milk from the fridge. Pour it into a bowl. Take some cotton buds and dip it in the milk so that you can apply milk around your under eye area.

Rose Water

Rose water has all the goodness of roses. However, you must ensure you have pure rose water. Spray it around your under eye area daily to depuff your eyes. Rose water has many antioxidants and also has anti-aging properties. Keep your rose water in the fridge to turn it into a hydrating mist for your face!

Almond Paste

If you do not have almond milk, you can use almond paste for getting rid of tired eyes! Simply grind some almonds into a powder and add some water to it to turn it into a paste. Apply this paste around your eyes. Let it sit for 10 minutes and wash off with cold water.

Ice Cubes

Ice cubes are also great for tired eyes. They will increase blood supply around your under eye area. Most of all, this is a cheap and easy remedy. Ice cubes will greatly help with puffiness.

Pick a remedy that you think would work for you and stick to it to achieve the desired results. You can also experiment with these to see which one works the best for you. Consistency is the key. Do these regularly for getting rid of tired eyes.

Got any remedy for getting rid of tired eyes that we did not mention? Share with us in the comments below!