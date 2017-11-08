Our daily skin care habits determine what state our skin wil be in after some years. Some of our habits, such as applying sunscreen, is benefecial for our skin. However, some habits such as not washing our face before going to bed can be very damagin to our skin. Little things matter a lot. Little negligence every day can add up. If you want to have a good skin for as long as possible, you must avoid these habits that are slowly damaging your skin!

Habits That Are Damaging Your Skin

Sleeping With Makeup On

Sleep is as important for your skin as food and skin care. Have you not noticed how dull our skin looks when we do not get adequate sleep? Yur body repairs itself when you are sleeping. However, you must take off your make up and cleanse your face before going to bed. Otherwise, makeup will clog your pores and not let your skin sleep. This can lead to breakouts too. So, no matter how lazy you are feeling, remove your makeup before going to sleep. Your skin will thank you in the long run for this! After removing makeup, apply a good serum or moisturizer so your skin will remain nourished and hydrated all night long.

Also Read: Things That Are Bad For Your Skin According To Dermatologists!

Applying Sunscreen Only Once A Day

Although sunlight is the best source of vitamin D, you should limit your exposure to it. When you step out, make sure you have sunscreen on. This will protect you from the harmful UV rays which lead to wrinkles and fine lines. Also, stay hydrated when you are out. However, applying sunscreen just once is not enough. You should reapply it throughout the day to keep the protective barrier on. Sunscreens remain effective only for 2 hours. That is why it is recommended that you reapply your sunscreen every two hours. So, if you applied your sunscreen in the morning, and step out during the afternoon, there will be no protective barrier as your sunscreen would evaporate by then! If you find sunscreens to sticky and heavy to apply the whole day, buy a face powder with SPF. This will protect you from the sun without leaving behind a sticky or greasy feeling. Additionally, it will also absorb oil and keep your face matte.

Also Read: Eat These Superfoods For A Glowing Skin!

Not Exfoliating Regularly

As we age, dead skin cells accumulate faster on our skin. So, you must use a scrub regularly to slough away the dead skin cells. When your skin will be thoroughly cleaned, it will be more receptive to anything you apply afterward such as serums and moisturizers. For the best results, dermatologists recommend a two-step approach to scrubbing: a deep peeling, and followed by an exfoliating tonic which gently dissolves the dead skin cells with salicylic acid, and calms the skin. There are various opinions about the frequency of peeling, but the general census is that it should be done once a week.

Also Read: Get Beautiful Skin In Two Months By Following These Tips

Not Getting Enough Sleep

There are so many disadvantages of not getting enough sleep. Insufficient sleep is damaging your skin. As we stated above, your body heals itself when you sleep. Lack of sleep and tiredness can age your skin. Your skin goes through a lot during the day such as wind, UV radiation, exhaust gases in the atmosphere, hypothermia, lack of oxygen and moisture under the makeup layer and our big and small stresses. So, you really need to sleep well at night so that your skin gets a chance to take care of itself. Remember, as you age, it is up to you how you take care of your skin. Neglect and tiredness will age you faster.

Also Read: The Skincare Secrets You Absolutely Need To Know!

Not Cleaning Makeup Brushes

Cleaning makeup brushes for doesn’t require a lot of effort but it ca really save ou a lot of trouble later on. Your skin will be grateful to you for cleaning your makeup brushes. Whenever you touch your face with a brush, it increase bacteria which accumulates on the surface of your skin, thats remains inside the bristles of the brush. So, you mus clean your makeup brushes every weak. This will ensure that bacteria is not transferred to your skin.

Also Read: Asking Yourself Why Doesn’t My Hair Grow? Well, Here Is Why!