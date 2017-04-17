Protein shakes are a great post-work out drink. Unfortunately, commercial protein supplements are full of sugar nad other additives. It is better to avoid them. You should instead go for natural alternatives which are safe and healthy. Read more to explore some ideas!

Natural Ingredients To Add Protein To Your Smoothie

Yogurt

Gree yogurt has more protein than the regular yogurt, so it is a good idea to switch your yogurt with a Greek yogurt. One six-ounce cup of Greek yogurt packs has 18 grams of protein. Avoid flavored versions as they are very high in sugar. If you crave something sweet, use honey or add some fruit chunks.

Tofu

Have you ditched dairy? Don’t worry, tofu is great, creamy substitute for yogurt. There are 4 grams of protein in half cup of tofu. Tofu will not destroy the taste of your smoothies, it will take on the taste of the other ingredients.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is not just a great breakfast option, it can also turn your smoothie into a meal. It has a lot of protein and fiber. It is also a grain. So you will get some grains with your smoothie! A 1/3 cup of oatmeal has 3.5 grams of protein and 2.7 grams of fiber.

Quinoa

You can press down quinoa seeds into flakes. Quinoa seeds have around gram more protein per third-cup serving than oatmeal, so you will get more value for your money. Quinoa will also improve the texture of your smoothie. It will make your smoothie thicker.

Nut Butter

Peanut butter is the most favored butter for adding to smoothies, but two tablespoons of any nut butter will add around 7 grams of protein to a smoothie.You can also try almond butter. Cashew butter is higher in unhealthy unsaturated fat than almond and peanut butter. Nut butter makes smoothies very delicious and even filling.

Seeds

You can add a scoop of flax, chia, or hemp seeds for an around 2 grams of added protein. They won’t interfere with the flavor of your smoothie. Just a tablespoon will give you a couple grams of fiber, fat, and protein. Seeds also have many nutritious benefits of their own.

Avocado

They have healthy unsaturated fats. Half an avocado will add a couple grams of protein to your smoothie. Avocados will also improve the texture and taste of your smoothie. Win-win.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese will blend nicely into your smoothie, and improve its texture. It will provide you with 14 grams of protein if you add a half cup serving of it to your smoothie.

Instead of opting for commercial protein powders, add protein to your smoothie. Homemade smoothies are better than protein supplements available in the market. They will also cost you a lot less than the commercial ones.

Do you drink protein shakes? Homemade or store bought? Which one is your favorite and why? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!