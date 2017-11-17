Ginger has been used by many cultures for many years as a medicine and as a cooking ingredient. Ginger doesn’t just spice up your food, there are also many beauty benefits of ginger. The great news is that ginger is affordable and easily available. It is also a great detoxifier. Ginger is also great for hair. In short, ginger is an absolute must-have for every household!

Beauty Benefits Of Ginger

Reduces Cellulite

Everyone hates cellulite but nearly everyone has it. Ginger can help with it. It increases blood circulation and improves cell regeneration and this fights cellulite. A ginger scrub is easy to make at home. This will be a detox scrub for your whole body. Take 1 cup of sugar, half a cup of olive oil, 3 tablespoons of grated ginger, and juice of half a lemon. Use circular motions to massage this mixture into your skin. Focus more on the problematic areas. Rinse with cold water.

Fat Burner

If you want to shed some pounds, ginger can help! Ginger boosts your metabolism so it can help your body burn calories. It makes you feel full and curbs appetite. This has been observed by many researchers. Drinking ginger water can help you make feel full and eat less which will help you burn fat. You can infuse some ginger slices with water in the fridge overnight and have it the next day to control your diet.

Does your skin sometimes get swollen, puffy, and red? This can be caused by a number of reasons such as your diet or your habits such as drinking and smoking. It represents your internal health. Inflammation is, in fact, the root cause of a lot of diseases. Inflammation is a self-preservation function of your body. But, too much of it can be problematic for the body. That’s where ginger comes in! Ginger is a great natural medicine as it is anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral. It can be your secret weapon during the flu and cold season! So, always keep some ginger on hand!

Hair Growth

Among the many beauty benefits of ginger, this one is one of the best! If your hair is thinning or you have noticed bald patches, try ginger. Ginger is great for boosting hair growth. Basically, ginger stimulates your hair follicles and nourishes your hair. This way it helps you fight hair loss. You can try a ginger based treatment every weak to deal with hair problems. Take one tablespoon of ginger and take out its juice. Mix it with 4 tablespoons of coconut oil. Apply it to your dry hair. Let it stay for 15 to 20 minutes and wash it off with a shampoo. Make sure you do not leave the treatment for longer than that. Do this regularly and you will see your hair fall visibly reducing.

Fights Dandruff

Itchy, dry, and flaky skin can be very frustrating. Instead of wasting many on drugstore products which may or may not work, try the good old ginger! Since ginger is antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, it can help your flaky scalp. Mix around 2 tablespoons of grated ginger and 3 tablespoons of jojoba oil and massage it on your head. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash off with a shampoo. Overtimes, this treatment will help you get rid of dandruff.

Improving Skin Texture

Ginger has been known as an anti-aging treatment for thousands of years. Ginger contains many antioxidants that boost collagen production, reduce inflammation and skin damage. Ginger can also help with hyperpigmentation and improve the texture of your skin. You can rub a small slice of ginger on your scars every day to heal them. You must do this regularly for 6 weeks at least for it to work. Make sure you use a gentle hand for massaging.

Fights Acne

If you are sick and tired of your acne and nothing seems to be working, try ginger! Ginger has been used for a lot of years as a medicine. Ginger contains antioxidants and antiseptics which fight acne-causing bacteria and free radicals. Ginger will also boost skin renewal. Apart from that, ginger will increase blood circulation and also reduce blemishes. You can add ginger juice to your DIY skin masks for best results. It is a good idea to mix ginger juice with moisturizing ingredients such as honey as ginger can be a little drying. Do not keep it on your face for more than 10 minutes.

Detox

Free radicals are everywhere- in the food you eat, in the air you breathe, and in the water you drink. So, no matter what you do and where you are, you will be exposed to free radicals. It is normal to have some amount of free radicals in your body. Even your body produces some free radicals during the processes of cell reaction, digestion etc. You should try to limit the external ones. This is because free radicals cause oxidative stress and age and harm your body, both externally and internally. Antioxidants can counteract the effect of free radicals. Ginger is really high in antioxidants. Detoxification is one of the best beauty benefits of ginger. It can prevent and heal the damage done to the body caused by free radicals. There are many ways of adding more ginger to your diet. Prepare detox water every day. Add ginger to your juices and smoothies. Add ginger to the food you eat.

Boosts Brainpower

Who doesn’t like a beauty with brains? Ginger reduces inflammatory responses in the brain which can improve the brain function. Ginger can even help with dementia and memory loss. It can also improve cognitive functions. Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress can speed up the aging process. So, it is a good idea to make ginger a part of your diet.

Repair And Heal Wounds

Ginger is not only great for spots and hyperpigmentation on your skin, it can also help with wounds and scars. Since ginger has antiseptic properties, it can help your body heal wounds and cuts. It keeps away infections and also encourages cell regeneration. Try to make ginger a part of your diet. You can also lightly pat or rub a wound with fresh ginger to speed up the healing process.

There are many beauty benefits of ginger. From weight loss to skin care, to hair care, ginger can do it all for you. It is also a good idea to make ginger a regular part of your diet so it can heal and treat your body from within. The best thing about ginger is that it is easily available and affordable. Ginger is also available all year round. So make the best use of ginger while you can.

What do you think about the beauty benefits of ginger? Let us know in the comments below!

