Most of us want long, thick, and luscious hair. Unfortunately, this is pretty difficult. It is especially difficult for people like my who have have thin hair that just wont grow out. I often wonder why doesn’t my hair grow. No matter what, my hair does not grow past a certain length. This is why I decided to do a little bit of research to find out what others with hair like mine are doing. The good news is that if you take proper care of your hair, they will grow out. You just need to take special care of your hair so that it will grow. A lot of time our hair doesn’t grow because it lacks the nutrient it needs to grow.

Why Doesn’t My Hair Grow

If you want your hair to grow, you need to take good care of your hair. Pay attention to your diet. Eat protein rich food. Pamper your hair. In addition to that, there are certain things you must never do to your hair. Here they are:

Hot Styling Everyday

Like we have said many times before, reserve your straighteners and curling irons for special occasions! Don’t use these tools every day. Daily use of these tools is very bad for your hair. If you want to style your hair, look for heat-less way to do that! If you want to curl your hair, maybe try braiding your hair or using curlers. Daily exposure to heat tools can stunt the growth of your hair. It is ok to use them once in a while, but make sure you use a heat protectant too. When ever you are blow drying your hair, use the cool or medium setting as the hot setting can literally burn your hair in addition to damaging your hair follicles.

Not Washing Your Hair Enough

One of the first things that crops up on the internet when you ask search engines why doesn’t my hair grow, is a warning about not washing your hair a lot. Without a doubt, washing your hair with shampoo every day can be pretty damaging for your hair. That being said, keeping your hair dirty is not a good idea and never recommended. Leaving your hair dirty can affect its growth and strength. When dirt and oil accumulates on your scalp, it can lead to dandruff. So make sure you wash your hair at least once or twice a week to remove dirt and build up.

Bad Brushing Habits

You need to make sure your combs and brushes are of a good quality. Bad brushes can be harsh on your hair and they can pull out your hair and make it fall out. Bad brushes are also harsh on your scalp so you should stay away from them. Buy good quality wide toothed combs and boar bristle brushes. Never brush your hair when they are wet as this can make your hair grow out. When brushing your hair, don’t start at the roots. This is because you will have to deal with more tangles when you start at the top and this may lead to hair breakage. Start st the bottom instead and then grow up.

Using Bad Products

It is very important to know what you are putting on your hair. Many products have substandard and toxic ingredients. Most shampoos contain Sodium Lauryl Sulfate or SLS. This is like a detergent. Always buy a SLS free shampoo. Shampoos that have SLS are very damaging to hair. They deplete the natural oils in your hair and also break down the protein. Other ingredients to avoid are sodium chloride and parabens. These ingredients can trigger hormonal imbalance and lead to hair loss. Also, do not wash your hair every day! Wash it twice or thrice a week.

Tight Ponytails

When you wrap your hair too tightly in a ponytail, you are basically inviting hair loss. What happens is that when your hair is tightly pulled in a pony tail, that pulling can lead to hair breakage and hair fall. You should always opt for hair styles that let your hair breath. Sometimes, just let your hair be and don’t style it so that there will be no strain on it.

Not Getting Enough Proteins

If you are asking yourself why doesn’t my hair grow, inspect your diet. Is it healthy? Does it have food from all food groups? Are you getting all the essential vitamins and minerals. Protein is particularly very important for hair heath and hair growth. make sure you are getting an adequate amount of protein in your diet.

We hope this post answered some of your questions regarding why doesn’t my hair grow. Take proper care of your hair. Drink a lot of fluids. Eat health. All this will hopefully help you get the hair of your dreams!

