Beauty Essentials For All Women

Beauty products have such a wide range and variety. There are so many shades and colors and so many varieties that sometimes it gets pretty difficult to decide and settle for one product or one brand. If you can splurge, you can try out the huge variety of products and brands available, however this is seldom the case. Everyone has budget constraints and other liabilities so they can indulge on makeup to an extent. With so many beauty products and beauty essentials available, it is a difficult decision as to on which products should we spend money on and which products can be left alone.

Before we move on to our list of beauty essentials, here are some useful tips that you must understand before buying any beauty product to analyse whether it is a Beauty Essentials or not.

Buy from the reputed and renowned brands. You can buy little amount of stuff but the quality of the stuff must be very good because low quality stuff can easily damage the skin more than it can be beneficial.

Always remember not everything is suitable for everyone. If a shade is on fashion there is no necessity that you must wear it. wear it only if it suits you or you like it, otherwise there is no point in wearing stuff that you do not like only to because it is in fashion.

Wear make up on a clean face. Wash your face first and then apply make up.

Always take care to remove the makeup fully before going to sleep.

Read the ingredients before applying makeup so that you do not end up applying something you are allergic too. Also when trying out something new with unusual ingredients, use in a small amount first, if there is any irritation or redness wash it off immediately.

Also Read: Look Good Without Makeup

Here is a complete and comprehensive list of some of the beauty essentials, which we can safely invest money on without feeling guilty or bad.

List of Beauty Essentials

Cleanser

As you might have seen, in my other articles on beauty and fashion, cleanliness is the first and foremost thing I stress upon. It is very important that your face is completely clean before you apply a layer of makeup on it. Similarly, not cleaning up after the makeup can have disastrous effects on your skin. So invest in a good quality cleanser and use it regularly. If you do not use extensive makeup then cleansing twice a week is enough, otherwise you do it more often. In fact every time after you have applied a layer of base.

An economical and very good cleanser is Cetaphil’s normal to oil skin. It removes the oil and grease from the face and also leaves the skin smooth and soft.

read more Natural Skin Care ingredients from the Kitchens

Exfoliating Agent

Exfoliating is a deep cleanse and is very important. Twice a week you must use a good scrub and cleanse you skin. Usually all scrubs have tiny particles that will help in good scrubbing of the skin. Although make sure the the particle are very small, otherwise you might end up in damaging your skin and putting scratches on it.

Take a small quantity of the exfoliator and rub it gently all over the skin. Massage in circles all over the face with the tips of your fingers. Massage for 3 to 5 minutes then wash off with fresh water. A good exfoliator will make the skin shiny and smooth with a sweet smell. Exfoliating is also good for getting rid of acne or blackheads.

St. Ives apricot scrub is one of the most famous scrubs that are available. It is cheaper as compared to other scrubs but has a great lasting effect.

Moisturizers

After cleansing the main thing is to moisturize the skin. Moisturizing protects the skin from becoming dry. It also helps in preventing the imperfections of the skin and protecting it from the adverse effects of the surroundings.

Moisturizers are especially important in dry weather. There are great many moisturizers available in the market according to different skin types. You can use the ones for dry skin or for oily skin or for normal skin.

There are a number of moisturizers available like Nivea moisturizing cream or Vaseline moisturizing lotion.

Eye Cream

Why is eye cream so important? Let me explain. Squinting and constant movement of the eyes also hasten the appearance of lines and wrinkles, and fluids collect under the eyes and cause puffiness and dark circles. Eye creams can address some of these issues. Fine lines and wrinkles come from both sun damage and your skin making less collagen as you age. So in order to protect the skin we recommend eye creams. It will prevent the fine line and wrinkles to a great extent. If you sleep less because of work load then it is incumbent that you use a good eye. Cream. Apply a small amount of eye cream at night before going to sleep along with a mild moisturizer and see the difference in the morning.

Burt Bee’s Naturally Ageless Eye Crème is a very good eye cream that you can use for your eyes.

Tinted Moisturizer

A few years back after the eye cream we would have moved on to the foundation but now we have a much better option available. The tinted moisturizer. It is dual purpose thing and will not only hydrate the skin but also give a flawless, full of glow finish. Use according to the color of your skin. It is also great for the naked look if used without the blush on.

Our tinted moisturizer recommendation Boots No 7, Soft and sheer tinted moisturizer.

Also Read: Beauty Hacks – Part 1

Foundation

Now comes the foundation. The utility of the foundation is simple and straight forward. It is used to fill out the imperfections and pigmentations to give a flawless finish to the skin. The foundation has a simple utility but how to put it on is an art. I would strongly recommend watching videos regarding how to put on foundation on YouTube to get to know the correct way. You might just be surprised as there would be simple things that you might have been doing all wrong. My tip is just be thorough, leave no spots and smoother out lightly all over the face.

MAC and Smash box have great collection of foundations. Revlon’s Colorstay Makeup is also a great foundation to try out.

Concealer

So what is the purpose of the concealer and how is it different from the foundation and tinted moisturizer. Concealer is most commonly used to cover up two skin care woes: under-eye circles and blemishes, but it can also be used to camouflage scars, birthmarks, and other issues that cause uneven skin tone. There are tinted concealer also available for discolorations and skin anomalies. There are a number of tinted concealers also available. Each tint has its own utility. For example

The green tinted concealer is used to cover up the redness on any part of the face.

The yellow tinted concealer is used to brighten up the face and make it glow.

Were in a big fight, want to cover a black eye or a purple bruise use the orange tinted concealer.

For scars or under eye circles, use a concealer 1-2 shades lighter than your natural skin tone. Determine whether your skin tone is warm or cool before picking a shade. Be careful not to get too light of a shade, or your complexion might look ashy.

So as you can see the concealers are purpose centric. First determine what your purpose for using the concealer is. If you do not have dark eye patches or any of the other issues mentioned above, then you are very luck. You do not need the concealers.

Our recommendation for concealers: Covergirl and Olay Eye Concealers. The erase paste by Benefit is also very nice.

Blush

What is all the makeup without a dash of blush. Blush on gives a finesse and glamorous look to your foundation. It is definitely a part of beauty essentials. When you have applied the foundation it will give a somewhat unnatural white look. To tone it down and give ourselves the natural look, blush on is used. These days shimmer blush are very much in vogue. NYX powder blush is not only great but also comes quite cheap. It is a great choice for the blush.

Bronzer

It is essential to have one good bronzer. A bronzer is used after the foundation before the blush. Is basically the darker shade of a highlighter? It will give the face what is popularly known as the “Sun kissed touch”. It will make the face glow as the sun is shining on it. but all of this is possible if you know how to put on the bronzer perfectly. To learn that I highly recommend watching YouTube videos by makeup gurus to know the perfect way to put on a bronzer.

Bobbi Brown’s Bronzing Powder is definitely the one to kill for.

Now we come to the more common types of makeup that everyone know about and put on. Here again I would like to reiterate (Hopefully without getting to be annoying) that you can learn new things by watching videos on How To about makeup on YouTube. You might be applying the best lipstick in your group but a 5 minute video by a professional can teach you some new tips and tricks that might enhance your ability to put on a lipstick.

Eye Shadow

An important part of your beauty essentials list are the vibrant eye shadows. Adding a colorful glow to the eye should be the main reason for applying the Eye Shadow. Now there are hundreds of Palettes available so smoky eyes, shimmering eye, pink eye, gothic eye and more. You can choose whichever your favorite look for the eye makeup is. It is a great way to enhance the size of your eyes as well as to shape them according to what you please.

Stila’s Eyeshadow Compact and Naked by Urban decay rules the eye shadow makeup scene.

read more Summer 2017 fashion trends

Eyeliner

As the name indicates, the main purpose of an eyeliner is to highlight the lines of the light. You can apply a thick line or a thin line that is up to you but as eyeliner defines the shape of your eye, it is very important that you apply it properly. Gold and silver eyeliners are also great to highlight the eyes. You can use the eyeliner as it is or with eye shadow and mascara. There are great many eyeliners available. Before buying make sure you buy a water proof eyeliner as it stays long and does not spill. A good one is cover girl’s Perfect Blend Eye Pencil. Also Loreal’s liquid eyeliner as well as Lorac Front of the Line Pro Water proof eyeliner.

read more Sunglasses: trends for summer 2017

Mascara

This is most of the girls favorite makeup accessory. It not only give a wholesome and fuller look to the eyes but it will consequently enhance the face completely. Eye lash curler should be used before applying a mascara. Putting a few drops of castor oil in the Mascara can make the eye lashes thicker and longer. Maybelline’s Great Lash Big Mascara is the best Mascara according to our scale. It has been around for ages yet no other Mascara has been able to compete with it in its brilliance.

Lipstick

What to say about the lipstick. Just a little tip buy the long lasting ones that will stay on even after you can munch on your favorite snacks. Mac and Chanel have a beautiful and alluring range of lipsticks that can entice you into buying loads and still wanting more.

Also Read: Natural Lip Care To Make You Lips Red And Rosy!

Perfumes

Last but definitely not the least, perfumes are definitely a part of your beauty essentials list. Who does not like exotic and alluring fragrances? Spray in a good amount all over to enhance your complete personality.

So this was our comprehensive list of beauty essentials. If we have not covered anything please let us know in the comments section. What is your list of beauty essentials?