The pursuit of beauty is nothing new. Beauty is not just about looking good, it is about feeling good. Your beauty is reflected by your health and hygiene too. With good hair and nice skin, everyone can look good. It is not necessary to spend thousands to look pretty. You can use everyday items to enhance your beauty. Here we have compiled top 10 beauty uses of lemons.

Beauty Uses Of Lemons

Drink Lemon Honey Water In The Morning

The first thing that goes inside your stomach is very important. Instead of having a sugar laden coffee with a sugar laden muffin, you should opt for something healthier. A good idea is having lemon honey water. Honey is probably the healthiest food in the world. It fights diseases and energizes you. Lemon flushes out toxins from your body and alkalizes it. Mix the two in water, and you have a very healthy drink in your hand. Lemon will detoxify your body, which will keep skin problems like acne at bay. Lemons are also full of vitamin c, which is essential for a youthful glow. Make it a habit to have honey lemon water every day when you wake up.

Honey Lemon Mask

One of the best beauty uses of lemons is this mask. Honey is very moisturizing. It also heals your body. Lemons are antibacterial. They kill bacteria on your skin. Lemon is also great for an even complexion. Mix the two, and you have a great face mask. After cleansing your face, let your face dry. Meanwhile, prepare a mask by combining 1 tablespoon of honey with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply it on your face with clean hands. Let it sit for 15 minutes before washing it off. Moisturize afterward with your favorite moisturizer or serum.

Honey Lemon Brown Sugar Wax

Here is another that has honey and lemon in it. Mix one teaspoon each of honey, lemon juice, and brown sugar in a microwave-safe dish. Microwave it for 1 minute. Let it cool down, it will thicken. Make sure it doesn’t get cold though. Apply this wax on your upper lips and peel it off. Make sure you do it correctly. Use ice on that area afterward to prevent inflammation.

Lemon Peels Scrub

One of the most useful beauty uses of lemons is a lemon peel scrub. Take some lemon peels and wash them. Let them dry under sunlight. Depending on the sunlight, they will take anywhere between 3 days to 8 days to dry. Check them daily to see if they are crispy. Once they look crispy, grind them to make a powder. Use this powder in your homemade scrubs. Lemon peels are incredible for face marks. Just make sure you are gentle while scrubbing.

Lemon Glow

Cut a quarter piece of lemon. Rub it gently on your face after you are done cleaning it. Massage your face with lemon for about 2 minutes. Let it sit for 1 minute. Wash it off with cold water. If you do this regularly, you will get rid of acne scars, acne marks, and hyperpigmentation. It is also great for getting rid of tan and making skin complexion even.

Dandruff

One of the best beauty uses of lemons for hair is that it can help you get rid of dandruff. You can do this in two ways. Squeeze half a lemon in one cup of water. Use this lemon water to rinse your hair after shampooing. Let it sit for 5 minutes, and then rinse off with plain water. This remedy can be used twice a week. Another remedy is to mix the juice of half lemon with 2 tablespoons of yogurt. You can adjust the quantities according to the length of your hair. Apply this mask on your hair before shampooing. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Strengthening Nails

One of the best beauty uses of lemons for nails is a lemon juice olive oil soak. Take half a cup of olive oil. Add a few drops of lemon to it. Soak your nails in this mixture for 10 minutes before washing your hands. Done regularly, this will strengthen your brittle nails.

Red Lips

Want to have red lips naturally? Prepare a lip scrub by mixing 1 teaspoon sugar with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Scrub your lips gently with this mixture every day. This will slough away the dead cells and get rid of the darkness. Wash your lips after a minute and moisturize it with almond oils. Done regularly, this remedy will make your lips red naturally.

It is always best to take care of yourself with natural ingredients. Lemon is a great ingredient as not only you can apply it topically and use it for hair, skin, lips, and teeth, you can also use it orally to detoxify your body from the inside. When your body flushes out toxins, your skin shows it. Toxins are one of the major reasons behind beauty woes.

What are the best beauty uses of lemons according to you? Share with us in the comments below!

