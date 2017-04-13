Most ladies have a little stash of beauty products that they keep for pre and post sleep beauty rituals. It is a very good idea to keep beauty products like hand cream that you frequently use on your bedside table. This will ensure you do not skip any important product because of laziness. Beauty products on the bedside will also remind you that you need to use that product. Let’s explore some bedside beauty products!

Bedside Beauty Products

Caudalie Beauty Elixir

This smells amazing and is great for freshening up your face morning and night. Spritz it before your bedtime, before you apply the night cream. It is inspired by the “elixir of youth” which was used by Queen Isabelle of Hungary. Caudalie Beauty Elixir makes your skin smooth, tightens your pores, and makes the complexion radiant. It is a great base for make-up, this water refreshes the skin in the morning and brightens it before a night out. It is a favorite of Victoria Beckham’s who uses it to set her makeup for a glowing complexion. It is a great solution for skin lacking radiance. It is a great anti-dull complexion treatment. The main ingredients are orange blossom, grape, rose, mint, and rosemary. Shake before each use. Avoid contact with your eyes.

Also Read: Collagen For Better Skin and Overall Health

Taaj Micellar Water Makeup Remover

This one is a great makeup remover. You can use it after your cleansing routine too to ensure all dirt has been taken care of. It also refreshes skin. Micellar water is great for times when you are too lazy to wash your face after a night out. Do not make it a daily habit of washing with just micellar water only before going to bed though. This micellar water tones your skin and removes make-up It is great for sensitive skins and is also great for the eye contour area, because of its soothing and calming properties. It gently cleans and tones the face, making skin luminous.It also has antioxidants in it which makes skin feel refreshed and rejuvenated. It has a blend of plant extracts so it is invigorating. It also has rosemary and green tea which improve resistance to stress.

The Body Shop Wild Rose Targeted Hand Oil

This one is very moisturizing and has a very nice, fresh scent. It is a good idea to keep hand creams on your bedside table so that you do not forget to apply them. Just like your face needs moisturization, your hands need hydration too. Throughout the day our hands are exposed to much. We use our hands to do most of the things! Just imagine the wear and tear they go through! Our hands are also exposed to water throughout the day. As we all know, excess exposure to water can dry out skin. Our hands also come in contact with detergents and dishwashing bars. It would be cruel to not hydrate and pamper your hands at the end of a day!

Also Read: Foods That Give You Quick Energy

Bare Minerals Pure Transformation Night Treatment

This one is a powerful night treatment. 89% people felt their skin was more resilient and firmer after using this product. 85% felt their skin texture had improved. 83% saw a reduction in imperfections and pore size. This revolutionary nighttime mineral treatment has 100% pure rare minerals actives oil complex. It is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of pores, boost cell turnover, and increase luminosity.

Also Read: Pore Minimizing Products For A Flawless Skin

Lavera Hand Cream

This one is a great hand cream. It is moisturizing and nourishing but doesn’t take too long to absorb into the skin, neither does it make your skin feel greasy. It is a small version of the natural and organic Lavera Basis Sensitive Hand Cream. It has natural and organic ingredients like shea butter and almond to moisturize your hands. It leaves no residue after absorbing in the skin. It is perfect for traveling.

Nuxe Reve De Miel Lip Balm

This balm is long lasting. If you apply it before sleeping, it will still be there in the morning. It is great for dry lips. It is great to apply before lipstick. It is a repairing, nourishing, and hydrating lip balm that has a rich, delicious texture which restores suppleness to dry and chapped lips. One product is sold every 28 seconds across the globe!

Tts formula has been tested in very cold conditions in Canada, and it was found to restore comfort to chapped lips. It is also proven to nourish, repair, and protect lips. It contains Plant Oils, Honey, Shea Butter and Grapefruit Essence.

Hair Oils

It is also a good idea to keep hair oils on your nightstand so you are reminded about applying them before dozing off. Hair oils work great if left overnight. They nourish, hydrate, and repair your hair as you sleep. It will also be very convenient for you as you can simply wash it off in the morning. The best oils to keep on your bedside are olive oil, coconut oil, and almond oil. You can also massage your hair with oil before sleeping. This will not only be good for your hair, but also for your mind. The massage will relax you and ensure a good sleep. Head massages increase blood flow to hair, thereby strengthening them. Oils can restore health to your hair and take care of the damage done by heat and chemical dyes. Oils can also prevent dandruff. If you oil your hair regularly, they will look smoother and shinier. This is because oils hydrate the scalp and restore moisture to hair. lack of moisture is responsible for dry hair and hair frizz.

Water

Yes, water. Water is the number one essential when it comes to beauty. Water is needed to make all your vital organs work. Water flushes out toxins from your body. Water also improves bowel movement, which saves you from constipation. Constipation can be a culprit when it comes to skin woes. Water also hydrates your body and skin. When your skin is adequately moisturized, it does not overproduce oil which is responsible for acne and blemishes. Water can also heal acne scars faster. Make it a habit of drinking 3 litres of water everyday. Keep a water bottle on your nightstand so you can drink up whenever you are thirsty, instead of remaining thirsty the whole night. If you do not like the taste of water, make detox water. Detox water is great for flushing out toxins and making your skin glow.

The Body Shop Peppermint Intensive Cooling Foot Rescue

Our feet quite literally take us everywhere go. We subject our feet to so much throughout the day. Long walks, long standing hours, rough shoes, our feet has been through it all. It will be so unfair to not treat out feet. Keep a feet cream on your bedside and apply it after cleaning your feet. Massage this one from the Body Shop onto hard skin and heels before going to bed to soothe and refresh feet. It is infused with English peppermint essential oil, so it rescues tired, dry feet. It is basically a foot moisturizer. It softens and intensively moisturizes and hydrates your feet. It has peppermint essence oil from Norfolk, England.

Eye Cream

Keep your eye cream on your bedside table so that you can easily apply it before sleeping. Eye creams can restore brightness to your eye area. They can help you get rid of eye bags and puffiness. Go for the ones which have cooling ingredients like cucumber or green tea. Eye creams with caffeine are also great as they work well to get you rid of dark circles and puffiness. Eye creams must be used regularly and consistently. That is why it is a good idea to keep an eye cream by your bedside so you never skip it!

Acne Treatments

If you suffer from acne, or your skin is prone to acne, keep your acne medication on your bedside table too. This way you will not skip it before sleeping.

Also Read: Natural Lip Care To Make You Lips Red And Rosy!

It is a good idea to keep beauty essentials which you frequently use on your nightstand so that you do not skip them. Consistency is the key when it comes to beauty so be committed to your beauty regimen!

What products do you use at nighttime? Where do you keep them? Share with us in the comments below!