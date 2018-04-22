If your skin is a bit oily and a bit dry, you have a combination skin. So, your T-zone (nose, forehead, and chin) could be oily, and the rest of your skin could be dry. This can create confusion as moisturizing products might not be so good for the oily areas of your skin and other products could be drying for your dry areas. This is a paradox. However, you don’t need to worry as we have the perfect skincare routine for combination skin. This skincare routine for combination skin is perfect for you if your skin is both oily and dry.

Skincare Routine For Combination Skin

Lukewarm Water

Hot water is totally not recommended for washing your face. It will strip your skin of its natural oils and suck moisture out of your pores, leading to an itchy and tight skin. Wash your face with lukewarm water instead and follow with a serum to hydrate your face. Serums are great for all skin types and must be a part of skin care routine for combination skin too. Applying a serum will keep oil production in check and make your T-zone less greasy. Go for a hydrating serum as it will keep your skin moisturized and boost water retention.

Also Read: How to get glowing skin in a month

Multiple Products

If you have a combination skin, it means your cheeks are dry and T-zone is oily. So, one product is not going to work. So, you can choose acne fighting products for acne prone areas and moisturizing products everywhere else. A lot of skin care companies especially make dual products for combination skin. The package usually includes a hydrating moisturizer for the dryer areas and a mattifying one for the T-zone. So, get multiple products as a part of your skincare routine for combination skin.

Also Read: Here Is Why You Should Use Sea Buckthorn Oil For Skin

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is a potent antioxidant that can fight free radicals. This makes it harder for ance bacteria to survive and become blemishes. Vitamin A also increases skin cell turn over, removes dead skin cells, and make your skin glow.

Also Read: Camellia Oil Benefits For Your Skin, Hair And Overall Health

Mild Cleanser

If you have a combination skin and your oily areas are prone to acne, you might be tempted to pick up the harshest cleanser in the market but that’s a grave mistake. First of all, powerful cleansers will dry out your already dry cheeks. Second of all, a harsh cleanser will only send the oil glands into an overdrive. It is best to go for a gentle cleanser with a creamy or gel-based consistency. Look for a cleanser that will effectively remove all the dirt, makeup, and grime without overdrying it.

Also Read: Natural Face Masks For Dry Skin To Restore Moisture To Face