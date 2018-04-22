If your skin is a bit oily and a bit dry, you have a combination skin. So, your T-zone (nose, forehead, and chin) could be oily, and the rest of your skin could be dry. This can create confusion as moisturizing products might not be so good for the oily areas of your skin and other products could be drying for your dry areas. This is a paradox. However, you don’t need to worry as we have the perfect skincare routine for combination skin. This skincare routine for combination skin is perfect for you if your skin is both oily and dry.

Skincare Routine For Combination Skin

Lukewarm Water skincare routine for combination skin

Hot water is totally not recommended for washing your face. It will strip your skin of its natural oils and suck moisture out of your pores, leading to an itchy and tight skin. Wash your face with lukewarm water instead and follow with a serum to hydrate your face. Serums are great for all skin types and must be a part of skin care routine for combination skin too. Applying a serum will keep oil production in check and make your T-zone less greasy. Go for a hydrating serum as it will keep your skin moisturized and boost water retention.

Multiple Productsskincare for combinatin skin

If you have a combination skin, it means your cheeks are dry and T-zone is oily. So, one product is not going to work. So, you can choose acne fighting products for acne prone areas and moisturizing products everywhere else. A lot of skin care companies especially make dual products for combination skin. The package usually includes a hydrating moisturizer for the dryer areas and a mattifying one for the T-zone. So, get multiple products as a part of your skincare routine for combination skin.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is a potent antioxidant that can fight free radicals. This makes it harder for ance bacteria to survive and become blemishes.  Vitamin A also increases skin cell turn over, removes dead skin cells, and make your skin glow.

Mild Cleansercombination skincare routine

If you have a combination skin and your oily areas are prone to acne, you might be tempted to pick up the harshest cleanser in the market but that’s a grave mistake. First of all, powerful cleansers will dry out your already dry cheeks. Second of all, a harsh cleanser will only send the oil glands into an overdrive. It is best to go for a gentle cleanser with a creamy or gel-based consistency. Look for a cleanser that will effectively remove all the dirt, makeup, and grime without overdrying it.

Toner Is Essential skincare routine for combination skin

Dry skin and oily skin have different pH balances so it is imperative to equalize them to maintain a healthy skin. So, make toner a part of your skincare routine for combination skin. Always use a toner after washing your face. Do not use an alcoholic toner as it can overdry your skin and send oil glands into an overdrive.

Exfoliatorcombination skin scrub

You need to scrub your face at least twice or thrice a week. Cleansing and moisturizing alone aren’t enough. Exfoliation should be an integral part of a skincare routine for combination skin. That’s because although your cheeks may appear dry, your skin might actually be congested and this could lead to breakouts. If you scrub your face regularly, your skin will get even and smooth over time. Exfoliation also prevents and clear clogged pores and congestion. Exfoliate your skin two to three times a week to slough away dead skin cells and polish your skin.

Sunblock

No matter what your skin type is, sunblock is a must. Get a non-comedogenic sunblock to prevent you T-zone from breaking out. If you think that traditional sunscreen is really greasy, choose a mineral-based sunblock or go for a face powder with SPF.

Healthy Diet skincare routine for combination skin

As they rightfully say, you are what you eat. Beauty starts from within. Stay hydrated by drinking at least eight glasses of water every day. Get rid of processed and junk foods and adopt a healthy diet that is full of foods abundant in anti-oxidants. Exercise regularly to keep your skin in its best shape.

Clay Masks

Clay masks are great for deep cleansing the pores and sucking out the excess oil without causing any irritations. There are a lot of options. For instance, French green clay is a sea clay that contains magnesium and other minerals sourced from decomposed plant matter. Or, you can go for bentonite clay that is composed of minerals like magnesium, iron, calcium, potassium, and sodium.

Don’t Use Alcohol Based Productscombo skin care

Although it’s tempting to use alcohol-based products on the oilier parts of your skin, it is best not to do it. Alcoholic products can be really drying for your skin. In fact, alcoholic products can send your oil glands off the whack and lead to an overproduction of oil. Make sure you read labels on the skin care products you buy to ensure they are free of alcohol.

This is a very good skincare routine for combination skin and it is really easy to follow. Make sure you stick to it for best results.

Share your skincare routine for combination skin in the comments section below!

