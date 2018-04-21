No matter how much we try, most of us miss out on some important vitamins that our body needs. We all know that we need to eat five servings of vegetables and fruits every day, but most of us are too lazy or too busy to follow this guideline. As they say, beauty is from within. So, if your hair has been acting up lately, you need to inspect your diet. Have you been eating a lot of junk food recently? Are you not fulfilling your daily vitamin requirements? Because if that’s the case, no amount of hair oils and hair masks will revive your hair. If your body is deficient in some vitamins, your skin and hair are going to show it. So today we will tell you about the best vitamins for your hair that will really make a big impact. They will boost hair growth and prevent split ends. They will also help you fight dandruff. Make sure you are not deficient in the vitamins if you want enviable hair!

Best Vitamins For Your Hair

Silica

It is a compound made up of oxygen and silicon. It is found in vegetables, leafy greens, and whole grains. It can also be taken as a supplement. Ever noticed that children have really soft hair? Well, it is because we have high levels of silica when we are born. As we get older, the level depletes. Boosting silica levels will increase hair growth by stimulating blood flow and strengthening the blood vessels. This not only boosts hair growth but also gives your hair a silky texture.

Vitamin A

It is one of the best vitamins for your hair. MSM, also known as Methylsulfonylmethane is a sulfur-based compound that is great for hair. It is found in raw and plant-based foods. You can also take it as a supplement. It is great for your hair as it boosts your body’s production of keratin and collagen, both of which are required for healthy hair. MSM is called the beauty mineral as it can increase the thickness of hair within two weeks. It also gets rid of split ends. Basically, if you want thicker hair, this is your vitamin!

Biotin

It is a water-soluble vitamin that helps your body convert protein, carbohydrates, and fats so your body can better absorb all the nutrients. That’s why biotin is important for your hair health too, as without it your body will not be able to absorb all the nutrients, even if your diet is really good. When you are deficient in biotin, your hair becomes dry and brittle. In fact, biotin sufficiency can even lead to hair loss.

Shark Cartilage Supplements

Ok, this might sound a little weird but shark cartilage supplements are actually a thing. As you may have already guessed, it is sourced from dried and ground skeletons of shark spotted in the Pacific Ocean. It has 40% collagen protein and it is loaded with amino acids which prevent split ends and breakage and strengthens hair follicles. It is also high in calcium and iron, so it will also boost blood circulation to your scalp. This will keep your hair flake free.

Omega 3

Omega 3 capsules contain oil sources from the tissues of fish that lives in cold water. They are really high in vitamins and fatty acids which strengthen our hair and replenish it. This will give your hair shine. Basically, it is like a natural lubricant for the scalp and feeds healthy oils to your hair to fight dryness and restore moisture. The fatty acids are also anti-inflammatory. This will open up the hair follicles and promote hair growth. It also boosts hormones production that promotes hair health. Omega 3 is also one of the best vitamins for your hair.

If you want good hair, you need to make sure you aren’t deficient in any vitamin. If you do not know how to figure that out, you can consult your doctor and get blood work done. Once you get the results, your doctor will decide the next course of action. Of course, you can ask your doctor to prescribe supplement, but the natural route is always the best. Now that you know all about the best vitamins for your hair, you should try to adopt a diet that is inclusive of these vitamins.

DO you take any of these above mentioned best vitamins for your hairs? Have you noticed any changes? Let us know by commenting below!

