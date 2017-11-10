We all want beatiful hair. While many of us know about the commonly used oils such as olive oil, cocout oil, and almond oil, few of us are aware of the benefits of burdock oil, Burdock oil speeds up the metabolism of the hypodermis,. It will stop hair loss , get rid of parchedness and itching, and dry dandruff . Hair just like any part of the body grows old, precautionary procedures can become help prevent problems. As the oil of burdock is via oil extraction, the blend can be supplemented. For instance, walnuts or almonds can be added to the infusion as they have microelements and vitamins.

Burdock Oil Hair Remedies

Burdock Oil And Almond Oil

Burdock and almond oil is a wonderful combination for hair. It is often used as a foundation for oil masks. These things make hair soft and smooth, because almonds contain carotene. It saturates the hair, and activates its natural color and Burdock oil adds density to hair. Mix one part almond oil and one part burdock oil to add a glamorous shine to your hair.

Burdock Oil With Sea Salt And Tea Tree Oil

You can also make a great hair mask with burdock oil, tea tree oil, and sea salt. For hair afflicted with seborrhea, this tip will help greatly. The tea tree oil will simply dissolve the particles with fat, and normalize the glands. 1 tablespoon of salt mixed with burdock oil and 5 grams of tea tree oil can be added to the blend. Scrub your scalp with this mixture. Leave it on for 5-7 minute. Wash your hair with shampoo afterwards.

Burdock, Coconut, And Sea-buckthorn Oil

For damaged hairs use a mask with sea-buckthorn, burdock oil, and coconut. Sea-buckthorn oil gives liveliness to hair, and along with burdock it will stop hair loss and increase the growth f healthy hair. Coconut oil will end the loss of protein. It will create a defensive layer against the damage. In equal ratios, mix the oils and warm them in a water bath. Ensure you heat them on a safe temperature. Apply this mixture for an hour and rinse thoroughly.

Burdock Oil And Egg Mask

Many people combine burdock oil and egg to make a hair mask. Egg has as a lot of vitamins and absorbs well in to the hair. You can see its effects almost immediately. Apart from that, the lecithin in eggs composition works like an emulsifier and cuts through the grease in your hair. An egg and burdock oil hair mask will strengthen the hairs and improve its growth. Do not keep this mask on for more than 25 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. You can follow with a water and lemon rinse to get rid of the smell. Mix one egg with 15 grams of butter and some drops of rosemary oil, to make another mask. It will improve the texture of your hair, restore their health, and get rid of fragility. You can use this mask once a week.

Burdock Oil And Lemon

The hair mask with burdock oil and lemon gives a fresh, smooth and shiny look to your hair. Lemon juice helps to restore the structure of your hair, and gets rid of excess sebum. It is recommended for girls with light curls. One egg, a tablespoon of lemon juice, and burdock oil is what you need. Apply this blemd on your hair and braid it. It will restore shine and health to your hair. You can repeat this a couple of times a week. A substitute to lemon is the oil lemon. Masks with this oil perfectly revive hair and, alleviate headaches. They also detoxify the scalp. Combine 6 drops of lemon oil, some chamomile oil, and a tablespoon of burdock oil to get gorgeous hair. This will revive your hair, and make them shiny. You should be cautious with lemon and its derived products, as the acid of lemon discolours the hair. If you your hair is not light, lemon will alter the color of your hair.

Burdock Oil, Lemon And Almond Oil

If you have dandruff and want stronger hair, make a mask with lemon juice, almond oil and burdock oil. Mix the three in equal rations (1 tablespoon), and add egg yolk. Use it for at least a month.

Burdock oil can help you fight scalp problems and restore the health of your hair. Use it with other ingredients, like the ones mentioned above, to amplify its power. If you use it regulalrly, you will surely notice a change in your hair!

Have you ever use burdock oil? Is it better than the other oils you use? Let us know in the comments below!

