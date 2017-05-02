Seems like everyone is obsessed with losing weight these days. Part of this might be explained by the fact that our unhealthy eating habits and lack of movement have made most of us overweight. Our fast-paced lifestyle doesn’t leave time for the gym. Do not worry. Did you know some fun and adventurous activities may help you burn calories? If you cannot take time out for going to the gym daily, take some out twice or thrice a week for these activities.

Activities That Help You Burn Calories

Hiking

Calories burned during hiking depends on the incline and the intensity of the hike. An average hiker burns around 378 calories per hour if he is walking up and down the hill. Hiking focuses on quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, abdominals, calves, hip and ankle stabilizers.

Also Read: Trying To Wean Yourself Off Sugar? Try These Tips

Jogging On The Beach

Calorie burn is 1.8 times more on sand compared to compact surfaces such as concrete. Walking at the speed of 4 miles per hour on a compact surface will burn calories at the rate of 328 calories/hour, and walking on sand with the same speed will help you burn around 590 calories/hour. If you run on the beach, you can increase your calorie burning rate to 1.8. Running and walking exerts a force on the lower body, and engages the quadriceps, calves, abdominal, hamstrings, and gluteus muscles. So, what are you waiting for? Summer is the perfect season to spend some time at the beach.

Also Read: Foods That Give You Quick Energy

Canoeing

Canoeing can help you burn calories really fast as you exert a downward force on the paddle and the upper body, muscles, and cores are isolated. Paddling at the speed of 2 miles per hour will burn 286 calories for each hour spent canoeing. This workout mainly occupies the upper back, arm, and shoulder muscles when you are paddling.

Rock Climbing

Whether you do this indoors or outdoors, climbing can help you burn a lot of calories. An average woman (i.e a middle-aged, who weighs 125-pound), can burn 790 in an hour long session of rock climbing. As the gravity works against you, you can build some muscles. The key muscle group used while climbing rocks is the latissimus dorsi, which is the broadest muscle at your back. Apart from that, the biceps, calves, forearm flexors and soleus muscles are also used.” If you have a phobia of heights, try bouldering or indoor climbing. Just like the vertical outdoor sport, you move horizontally on a rock or gym wall, and the gymnastics mats are beneath you.

Also Read: Avocado Oil: The Latest Healthy Oil

Frisbee

Reminiscent of your childhood? Gather a group of friends or family and play some frisbee! This game engages your hamstrings, glutes, quadriceps, calves and obliques. When passing the frisbee, you use your biceps, wrists, deltoids, triceps, and back muscles too. An hour spent playing frisbee will help you burn a whopping 540 calories.

Scuba Diving

When you are under the water, your body tries to keep you warm, which makes it burn calories. If you swim too, you will burn around 470 calories every hour you spend under the water.

Also Read: Health And Beauty Benefits of Green Tea

Horse Riding

You have to remain upright and stable while riding a horse, which can be rather challenging. Horse riding engages the rider’s core, and hips. Apart from that, the hamstrings, quadriceps and glute muscles are activated when you use your legs to press against the horse. You burn calories200 per hour while riding a horse, and its increases if the horse gallops or trots.

Biking

Biking is a great exercise which you can do with your family and friends. It is like a lower body workout and engages your quadriceps, calves, hamstrings, and glutes. An hour spent cycling at the speed of 12-14 miles per hour will help you burn 554 calories. You can cycle in a beautiful location for the peace of mind or you can choose a hilly area to burn more calories. Make sure you bike safely. Wear a helmet while riding your bike.

Stand Up Paddle Boarding

If you are looking for a core workout, Stand up paddle boarding is a great idea. Paddling occupies your obliques and abdominals and sculpts a strong core. The lower body muscles work to stabilize the body. Paddling also occupies your triceps, chest, back muscles, and biceps. You burn more than 400 calories an hour.

Swimming

If you swim at a moderate pace, you hope to burn nearly 386 calories every hour. The muscles while swimming depends on your strokes. Freestyle swimming mainly engages arm, core, chest, and upper leg muscles. To burn more calories, swim in the ocean. The motion and current of the waves will require more resistance. Make sure the ocean you are headed to is safe, and check the weather before jumping in!

Also Read: Weight loss motivation techniques

Surfing

Surfing is the ultimate summer sport. Sun, sand, and waves make this activity even more intense and help you burn nearly 193 calories per hour. The upper body and core muscles are engaged when paddling. The lower body is also engaged when your feet touch the board.

Snorkelling

Snorkeling engages the same muscles that swimming does. Your arms, core, chest and the big muscles will be engaged in your upper legs. You can expect to burn around 336 calories an hour. Wear flippers to increase the intensity and increase the calories burned.

Skateboarding

A local skating park would be ideal for skateboarding, but that does not mean you cannot try this calorie burning activity in your neighborhood or near the roads. Just be sure the spot you choose is safe and that it will not cause discomfort for other people. Bending the knees and moving ahead with your lower body will help you burn nearly 319 calories per hour. Skateboarding engages on your quadriceps, core muscles, glutes, calves, hamstrings, and ankle.

Also Read: Lose weight, don’t lose health

Inline Skating

Another great way to burn calories is inline skating. Rollerblading mainly focuses on the lower body. An average woman can hope to burn around 300 calories per hour while rollerblading.

Kayaking

Just like canoeing, when you paddle a kayak you engage your arms and shoulders, and also the core, back, and chest. It can help you burn nearly 319 calories per hour. Go for sea kayaking and paddle against waves and current to increase the intensity of the workout and burn more calories.

Opting for outdoor activities instead of signing up for the gym can be a more fun way of losing some pounds. You can easily burn calories if you regularly take part in outdoor activities like those stated above. Just make sure you stay consistent, because anything just done once in a blue moon will not bring you results. Apart from these outdoor activities, also make sure you eat right. Drop unhealthy, fried, sugary, and fatty foods from your diet. Ensure that you sleep for 8 hours a day. Alternatively, if you are trying to gain some weight, read Gain Weight Naturally: Your Ultimate Guide.

Which activity is your favorite to burn calories? Which one burns the most calories? Share with us in the comments below!