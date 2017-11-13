Cleansing your skin is very important. You must wash away all the dirt clogging your pores to keep it clean and fresh. However, it is sometimes not easy as it sounds. A simple cleanser is not enough to do the job. You must also use a toner, exfoliator, and mask. Toner is exceptional and it is used at the end of a cleansing routine to clear away any leftover dirt and balance the ph of skin. Exfoliator helps you scrub away dead skin cells, Exfoliation should be done thrice a week. Masks deep cleanse your skin and may also deliver essential nutrients. There are plenty of masks available on the market and you can also make your own at home. Clay mask has been used since ancient times. They basically pull away all the dirt and greasiness to make you feel squeaky clean. There are many benefits of clay masks and it is a good idea to add on to your routine. Using them twice or thrice a month is enough.

Benefits Of Clay Mask

Detoxifies

If you think a clay is just for your skin, you are mistaken. You can use it for your whole body. It will relax your whole body. Most clays are very anti-inflammatory and also reduce swelling.

Clarifies

If you suffer from acne, a clay mask would be great for you. It might even work better than commercial solutions. Acne is caused by excess sebum production, clogged pores, dead skin cells, and bacteria. Clay mask is great for them all. It has magnet like abilities and draws out all the pollutants. To use clay mask as a spot treatment, and mix it with some water and apply on your blemishes. It is mildly exfoliating so it unclogs pores and sloughs away dead skin cells.

Unclogs Pores

When your pores get clogged with dirt, oil, and bacteria, it leads to other problems such as whiteheads, blackheads, and acne. Clay mask works like a magnet to pull all the dirt from your pores. It is very important to deep cleanse your skin if you want to protect it from the negative effects of pollution and free radicals. Clay mask is a great detoxifier which will bind all the sebum, dirt, and bacteria and remove it from your face. For a more powerful effect, you can add other ingredients to you clay mask such a lemon juice, cucumber juice, and mint.

Absorbs Excess Sebum

If you have combination or oily skin your skin probably produces extra sebum. This may lead to breakouts. Using alcohol-based and harsh products do not solve the problem. The reason behind this is that these products over cleanse our skin and strips it of its natural oils. When this happens, your skin over produces oil to make up for it. This turns into a vicious cycle where you just cannot decide why your skin is acting up. You need to use natural products like clay instead. Clay mask draws out excess oil. It is super absorbent. Clay masks are excellent for oily skin. In fact, people with normal or dry skin might find clay masks a bit drying. You can combine Fuller’s earth (2 tablespoons), apple cider vinegar (1 teaspoon) and water (as required) for a powerful mask that will mattify your skin.

Gentle Exfoliator

Clay masks can also slough away dead skin cells so it doubles up as a gentle exfoliator. It will even out your skin, and make it soft, smooth, and health. Mix some Fuller’s earth and rose water to make a mask. Don’t add a lot of rose water or your mask will be too runny. Rinse the mask with lukewarm water.

Heals Psoriasis And Eczema

Clay mask is really healing. It can help with rashes and skin irritation. You can use it to treat bug bites, dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis. It draws out bacteria and fungus from the skin. It calms down skin infection and speeds up the healing process.

Hair Cleanse

Yes, clay is not just for your skin. You can use it to cleanse your hair too. It gets rid of toxins, clarifies, removes toxin build up, and removes excess oil. Mix apple cider vinegar, essential oil, and clay. Apply on our hair and leave on for 15 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.

Most clays are inexpensive and easily available. You also don’t need to use a lot of clay so it will last you for a long time. So, next time you are shopping, don’t forget to buy some clay!

