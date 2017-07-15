Who do we go to when our skin is troubling us? Who do we trust with our skin? Dermatologists, or skin specialists, as they are often called, are doctors who specialize in skin care. So, naturally, they know a lot about skin. They know what works for skin and what doesn’t. Wouldn’t it make sense to follow the skin care tips followed by dermatologists? Surely, they know about skin care more than a lot of us do.

Skin Care Tips Dermatologists Follow

Eat Brightly Colored Vegetables And Fruits

If you want a clear, glowing skin, unhealthy food is out of the question. Make sure you eat a lot of brightly colored vegetables and fruits. These are really high in antioxidants and will make your skin glow. Pigments known as carotenoids, which can be found in spinach, carrots, and some other vegetables, give your skin a glow. If you don’t like to eat fruits and vegetables, look into smoothies and juices. This is one of the best skin care tips around.

Using An Eye Cream

The area around your eye is very thin and delicate. It shows signs of aging faster than any other part of your body. We are often so focused on the rest of our face that we forget about our eyes. Sure, concealers can cover up those pesky dark circles, but wouldn’t you want your eyes to look good in their natural state? More over, it’s not just about dark circles. You should also try to prevent wrinkles. So, the next time you are in the beauty aisle, do not forget the eye cream. Look for eye creams with antioxidants and peptides for maximum effectiveness. Make sure you use very gentle movements while applying the eye cream. Use your little finger to gently apply the eye cream. Do not massage or rub your under eye area forcefully or roughly as this will do more harm than good.

Using A Headphone To Talk

Your cell phone is a breeding ground for germs. It has around 7,000 bacteria. Yes, it is that dirty! So, do your skin a favor, and keep your phone away from your face. The bacteria on the phone can lead to breakouts. Instead, use headphones to talk.

Reduce Sugar Intake

Sugar is your number one enemy. Even if you are naturally gifted with a beautiful skin that always behaves, reduces sugar intake as an excess of it can lead to a lot of health problems. Ideally, you should ditch sugar altogether. But, if you love sugar too much to do that, make sure it is no more than 10% of your daily calories. Beware of the added sugars in seemingly sugar-free foods such as bread and tomato ketchup.

Using Sunscreen

It cannot be stressed enough how important a sunscreen is for anti-aging. You should apply a sunscreen before applying anything else. When you are outside, try to remain in shadow as much as possible. Try to wear sunglasses and a hat when it is really sunny. Apply a sunscreen even when it’s cloudy.

Use Tomatoes

Tomatoes have a lot of nutritional benefits. You should not only eat tomatoes but also use it topically like a face mask. Use tomatoes to reduce age spots, brighten skin, and reduce discoloration. It has a lot of lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant.

Night Time Routine

Having a night time routine is a very important skin care tip. Always remember to take off your makeup before sleeping no matter how tired you are. Keep cleansing wipes on your tables for days you are genuinely lazy. If you use a night time treatment, such as an eye cream, make sure you use it daily.

Be a Minimalist

People try to use a dozen of products to get the perfect skin. But when it comes to skin, less is more. One of the best skin care tips is to not use a lot of products. Only use as much as required. Also, avoid products with many additives like fragrance. Just use a cleanser, a scrub, a moisturizer, and maybe a serum. People often mess up their skin by using a lot of products.

Using Mineral-Based Products

Go for mineral makeup as it doesn’t have chemicals and preservatives, unlike traditional makeup. Mineral makeup doesn’t have dyes, fragrance, and parabens so women suffering from rosacea and eczema can easily use it. Use products with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

Supplements

Ideally, we would want to fulfill all our nutritional requirements from the food eat. Realistically, it is often not possible. Because of this, our bodies are sometimes deficient in important minerals and vitamins. Consult your doctor and work out what you are deficient in. Get your doctor to prescribe a supplement. Often our skin woes are a result of nutritional deficiencies. You can also take other supplements such as fish oil, and flax oil.

Don’t Take Hot Showers

You may enjoy hot showers, but your skin doesn’t. Hot water strips your face of its natural oils and increases blood circulation which can lead to inflammatory reactions and give you rashes, dry patches, or eczema. Avoid hot showers in the summer months, and keep the heat to a minimum in the winters too. Too much hot water can make your skin dry from the inside and lead to acne.

Go To A Dermatologist

Why do we view dermatologist visits a luxury? Why do we always go to dermatologists as the last resort? Ideally, you should visit a dermatologist even when you don’t have a skin problem just to be sure.

Bar Soaps Are Not Your Enemy

Bar soaps have been demonized in a way. We think that bar soaps have drying ingredients. The truth is, not all bar soaps are created alike. Go for a bar soap with moisturizers in it. Try to keep your bar soap in soap cases to ensure hygiene.

Antioxidants Are A Must

Your skin needs antioxidants to stay young and healthy. This is one of the most recommended skin care tips. Antioxidants also fight free radicals. Antioxidants work by reducing oxidative stress. They do so by neutralizing free radicals. Try to incorporate antioxidant foods in your diet. Also look for products with antioxidants.

Exfoliate

You must exfoliate regularly to prevent the buildup of dead skin cells. Exfoliation help bring new healthy cells to the surface, making your skin glow. Scrubbing also cleanses pores and prevents acne. However, do not exfoliate every day. Twice or thrice a week is enough. DO not use scrubs with beads as they may over exfoliate your skin. Try chemical exfoliants instead like glycolic acid peels or lactic acid cleansers. Regular exfoliation will also keep your pores cleans, thereby minimizing them.

Using A Silk Pillowcase

There are several problems with a regular pillow case. You might have heard that your pillow case can be a breeding ground for bacteria. A silk pillowcase will be better for you if you have an acne-prone skin. Another problem is sleep lines. Have you noticed that sometimes when you wake up there are unsightly lines on your face? The material of your pillowcase can take care of this problem. When you sleep on a silk pillowcase, your face will slide against the pillow, it will not crunch. This way you will avoid lines and marks.

Try to incorporate these skin care tips in your life. If dermatologists follow these skin care tips, surely they must be really effective. Great skin requires hard work and consistency. Remain consistent. Use good quality products. Stay away from unhealthy food. Drink a lot of water.

What are some of your favorite skin care tips? Let us know in the comments below!