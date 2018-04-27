While we all would love to detox our system, not all of us are willing to shell out bucks for avocados and wheatgrass juice. As they say, the best things in life are free. So, today we are going to tell you how you can detox for free at home. Detoxing your system doesn’t necessarily have mean disturbing your budget. Instead of adopting fad diets, you should make easy lifestyle changes that will help you detox. A good detox will rid your body of toxins and make you feel a lot better. Here is how you can detox for free at home.

Detox For Free

Restrict Your Eating Window

It is ecommended that you eat within a 12 hour window. It can really improve your metabolism and help you burn more fat. It is one of the best ways to detox for free. It will also automatically decrease your food intake and hlp you lose weigh. Eating within a 12 hour window also balances and regulates your insulin production. Insuline is a hormone that is released after every meal. It makes your body produce glucose. This can trigger ghrelin, which is a hormone that makes you feel hungry. When you limit the eating window, you also restrict the production of ghrelin. This can help keep your appetite in check.

Understand Your Cravings

When you crave a certain food, it could be indicative of a nutritional deficiency. And fortunately, there is always a healthy way to satisfy a craving that is loaded with the nutrient your body needs. For instance, when you feel like eating a chocolate, it could be because of a magnesium deficiency. Magnesium can be found in quinoa, spinach, and almonds. If you are craving salty foods, chances are that you need chloride silicon. It is found in bell papers, grapes, and apples. If you crave carbs, you need nitrogen. It can be found in high protein foods such as meat and fish. If you crave coffee, you can go for green tea instead, as it also has caffeine. So, next time instead of giving in to your cravings and opting for something unhealthy, just decode it and find a healthy alternative.

More Vegetables

Ok, we are not proposing you go vegan at all. We strongly believe that meat should be a part of a healthy diet. That being said, the problem lies with how livestock is kept. Cows are given injections. Hens are fed an artificial feed. All of this is really unhealthy. So, try to find organic meat. Moreover, increase your intake of vegetables as vegetables have a lot of benefits. Decreasing your meat and dairy intake can help you feel healthier. Again, there is nothing wrong with dairy and it is one of the best sources of calcium. The problem lies with the hormone injections cows are given to make them give more milk. Meat is an excellent source of protein but it is also full of saturated fats. So, always look for organic and free-range sources of meat. Else, try to incorporate more vegetables into your diet.

Although milk is absolutely important for us, a lot of us are lactose intolerant. Lactose is a carbohydrate found in dairy products. It is a complex compound and so our body has to struggle to break it own and digest. That is why a glass of milk makes you feel bloated some times. To fulfil your calcium requirements, limit your dairy intake to one serving a day. Some plant-based foods are also excellent sources of calcium, such as leafy greens and pineapple. Dairy is also high in fat and calories so if you are trying to gain wait, it is best to limit your dairy intake. There are also plant based alternatives to dairy milk such as almond milk and cashew milk.

Going on a detox doesn’t have to involve spend money. Some simple lifestyle tweaks can help you detox for free. Moreover, detox shouldn’t be something you do every now and then. It should be a aprt of your life.

Got any tips to detox for free? Share with us by commenting below!

