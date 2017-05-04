Everyone wants to look their best. Looking good is hard work for most people. You have to eat right, sleep right, and exercise regularly. In addition to that, you must all use beauty products to take care of your skin externally. One way to do that is using face masks. Face masks available in stores can be very expensive. Why splurge all that money when you can whip up your own DIY face mask easily at home.

DIY Face Masks

DIY Moisture Mask

Shea butter is abundant in fatty acids and vitamins A and E, which makes it a great natural moisturizer. It is also great skin protector and has the additional benefit of increasing collagen production and minimizing inflammation. Mixing Shea butter and jojoba oil is a great idea as jojoba oil resembles human sebum. To make this DIY face mask, combine 4-ounces of pure Shea butter with around 2ml of jojoba oil. Mix properly with your hands or with a mixer. Apply the mask to your face and let it stay for 10 minutes. Rinse off with water, preferably cool water.

Diy Face Mask For Oily Skin

Sometimes simple ingredients work wonders. Make sure you only use organic ingredients while preparing face masks and other beauty treatments. You do not want something on your face that was grown with antibiotics, fertilizers, and pesticides. To make a DIY face mask for oily skin, just combine one egg white and a tablespoon of oatmeal. Apply it on your face and let the mask stay for around 20 minutes. Wash it off with cool water.

DIY Face Mask For Anti Aging

Apricots are abundant in vitamin A. Vitamin A is great for a healthy skin. Retinoids and retinol, which are very popular for skin care, are actually vitamin A derivatives. To make this DIY mask, just blend using a food processor or a blender half cup dried apricots, half cup warm water, and 1 tablespoon, raw honey. Appy the mask on your face. Let it stay for around 15 minutes. Wash off with cool water and apply a moisturizer.

DIY Face Mask For Dry Skin

A dry face asks for hydration. A great way to hydrate your skin at home is by mixing honey, egg, coconut and olive oils, into a potent mask,” Eggs are full of vitamins and minerals. Honey is an antibacterial. Coconut and olive oils are great moisturizers to make your skin soft and smooth. To make this mask just take one egg yolk, , add 2 teaspoons of coconut oil, 1 teaspoon of olive oil, and 1 teaspoon of honey in it. Apply this mask to your face for 15 minutes. Wash it off with a cleanser.

DIY Face Mask For Dull Skin

Strawberries are abundant in vitamin C and other antioxidants which have skin brightening and anti-aging affectsHoney and yogurt are hydrating and nourishing. To make this mask simply mash 3 large strawberries with a fork or put them in a food processor. Add 1 tablespoon of organic plain yogurt, 1 tablespoon of organic raw honey, and 1 tablespoon of French green clay (optional/ good for oily and acne prone skin). Apply the mask on your face. Let it stay for 10 to 20 minutes. Wash it off with warm water.

DIY Face Mask For Acne And Dark Spots

Papaya is abundant in vitamins A, C, and E. It also has antioxidant properties which help rejuvenate skin. Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and papain found in papaya exfoliate dead skin cells. Use this face mask only at night times because, AHAs may cause photosensitivity. To make this DIY face mask simply add 1 tablespoon of a ripe papaya in a blender or food processor along with 1 tablespoon of organic plain yogurt, and 1 teaspoon of oatmeal. Blend until smooth. Apply this mask to clean skin for 10 minutes. Wash off with warm water and then rinse again with cold water to refine pores.

DIY Face Mask For Youthful Skin

Eggs are abundant in protein. This helps with cell regeneration. Eggs also have lutein and sulfur, which promote hydration and elasticity. Eggs are also very hydrating when applied topically. Make an egg mask by whipping egg whites until smooth. Wash off with warm water.

DIY Face Mask For Skin Brightening

These ingredients are not just great for internal consumption but also for topical application. Quinoa boosts the production of collagen and elastin. These are the key proteins that which make skin supple and elastic. Turmeric is very anti-inflammatory and it also helps get rid of dead skin cells. and Lemons are full of alpha-hydroxy-acids (AHA’s) which stimulate new cell growth and and also slough away dead skin cells. Bananas are full of vitamins and minerals that keep ski hydrated and moisturized. This face mask is great for giving a fresh look to a tired, dull looking skin. To make this mask just mix 1 teaspoon of quinoa flour, 1 pinch of turmeric, juice of 1 lemon and 2 teaspoons of mashed banana. Apply this mask on your face. Let it stay for 10 to 15 minutes. Wash off with coconut water.

DIY Face Mask For Wrinkles

Pumpkins are full of vitamin C that helps protect skin from wrinkles. Pumpkins also have antioxidants that help brighten the skin. It also contains vitamin A and also keep the skin hydrated. To make this mask just mix half cup of plain Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup of granola, 1/2 cup of pumpkin puree, and some honey. Apply the mask to our face for 10 minutes then wash it off with cool water.

DIY face Mask For All Skin Concerns

This is a multi tasking mask. French green clay has is great fordetoxifying skin because of its distinctive mineral composition. It also has manganese, silica, dolomite, copper, magnesium, zinc, phosphorous, and calcium. These are all great to detoxify skin and get rid of stubborn acne and uneven skin tone. Activated charcoal get rids of bacteria, chemicals, poisons, dirt and other micro-particles from the skin, which helps you achieve flawless complexion and combat acne. Lemons are antibacterial so they are also great for acne. Lemons are also full of vitamin C and citric acid, which helps to brighten and lighten the skin. Himalayan salt is exfoliating and detoxifying. Cayenne pepper boosts blood flow which helps deliver nutrients your skin cells To make this mask combine 1 tablespoon of French green clay whith 1 teaspoon of activated charcoal, and then add some drops of lemon, a dash of Himalayan salt, half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper and some water. Apply this mask to face and let it stay for 15 minutes. Wash off with warm water and then rinse your face with cold water.

Face masks are a multi-purpose skin treatment that not only cleanses your skin deeply by sucking out all the dirt, dead skin cells, and bacteria but also moisturize your skin and refine your pores. Although there are plenty of face masks available in the market, they are pretty expensive. Moreover, it is alway better to take the natural route. When you make your own face masks, you are in control of what goes in. Natural ingredients are also better for your skin. Make it a habit of treating your skin with a face mask once or twice a week. With regular and consistent use, your oil production will be regulated, and your pores will also appear smaller.

Do you use face masks? Do you buy them from the store or do you make your own at home? Which one is your favorite? Share with us in the comments below!