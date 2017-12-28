Nice hair can really transform your whole look. We all want glossy, bouncy, and gorgeous hair. We are willing to go to every length to get perfect hair. Women (and men) spent a lot of money on products to get gorgeous hair. The good news is that we have got hair rescue masks that will resolve your hair woes and give you the hair of your dreams. The best thing is that these DIY masks are super affordable and can be made using ingredients found in your kitchen!

Hair Rescue Masks

Clarifying Mask

Sometimes our hair becomes oily and greasy. This can be really annoying. This can happen because of a hormonal imbalance or an overuse of products. You can try lemon juice as it cuts through the grease. Just combine a tablespoon of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of coconut oil, and 1 teaspoon of sea salt. Mix the ingredient and use as a shampoo on your scalp. Let it sit for 5 minutes. Follow with a shampoo. The mask will help you get rid of greasiness and oiliness.

Egg And Yogurt

An egg and yogurt mask is one of the best hair rescue masks ever. It is easy to whip up, it is affordable, and it works! If you want to make your hair bouncy and voluminous, this is just your mask! Eggs are very nourishing. Eggs cut through the grease and dirt in your hair and make them bouncy. Yogurt is a great moisturizer and makes your hair silky and smooth. Just beat an egg and add two tablespoons of yogurt to it. Wear a shower cap and let the mask sit for 20 minutes at least. You can even go to bed with this mask! Wash it off water and follow with a shampoo. Enjoy your super bouncy hair!

Dry And Damaged Hair Mask

Thanks to all of the abuse we have put our hair through, it has become damaged and dry. To revive it, you need nourishing and revitalizing ingredients. Just combine coconut oil, argan oil, and 2 drops of peppermint oil. You can add to the mixture too. Apply it to damp hair. Let the mask sit for 30 minutes. Rinse with water and follow with shampoo and conditioner. This mask will also help you achieve thicker and longer hair in the long term!

Try the hair rescue masks if you want to get gorgeous hair, They are super affordable and you can try them easily.

Tell us about your favorite hair rescue masks in the comments below!