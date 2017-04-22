Suffering from anxiety? Everyone does at some point in time. There is a connection between what we eat and our brains. Try calming food to get rid of anxiety.

Foods To Eat For Anxiety

Two of the options for anxiety are therapy and medications, but did you know the food you eat also has an effect on your anxiety levels. Nutritionists and doctors are beginning to understand how some nutrients, or lack of them, can affect the brain. Your brain has a high energy and nutrient requirement. Nutritional deficiencies and eating habits can affect the function of the brain, and also change brain chemistry and the formulation of neurotransmitters, which are chemicals present in the brain that can stimulate and calm. Neurotransmitters influence our mood and appetite. One nutrient that is amazing for reducing anxious symptoms is omega 3 fatty acids, which is found in fatty fish, flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts. Your brains require fat from dietary sources to keep functioning properly. If you do not eat the required amount of beneficial fats, your brain will not function properly. Here is a list of some more foods for anxiety:

Probiotics

Probiotics is another calming food source. Gut bacteria is required for the production of neurotransmitters, including dopamine, serotonin, and GABA [gamma-aminobutyric acid]. They all play a role in mood. The gut bacteria, called the microbiome, has a direct connection to the brain and the immune system. That is why it is essential to restore balance in the gut of bad and good bacteria. Probiotics may even treat and prevent anxious feelings. You have the option of taking a probiotic supplement or eating foods that have been fermented, which is a process that encourages the growth of good bacteria and calms the brain. Eat more fermented foods such as sauerkraut, yogurt, and kefir, because the type of bacteria in your gut affects your brain.

Water

Water can wash away”Staying hydrated with clean water your anxiety. Dehydration can cause mood problems. When you are thirsty, you are already dehydraed. You feel thirsty when you are 1 or 2 percent dehydrated. Dehydration affects the way your body and brain functions. Make sure you drink enough water through out the day to stay hydrated.

Antioxidants

Antioxidant rich ingredients alway make good foods for anxiety. Antioxidants can get you out of an anxious mood. Antioxidants safeguard the brain against oxidative stress or free radicals. Free raicals can cause inflammation, which can can negatively impact neurotransmitter production. Anxious symptoms are often linked with a lower antioxidant state. Antioxidants can help treat mood issues. Eat foods rich in beta-carotene such as sweet potatoes, carrots, squash, spinach, and kale; foods rich in vitamin C such as citrus fruits, Brussels sprouts, red peppers, broccoli, and strawberries; and vitamin E rich sources such as almonds, spinach, spinach, avocado, sunflower seeds, and sweet potatoes. All these foods are required to ensure your brain functions smoothely. Another powerful antioxidant to fight anxious feelings is the trace mineral selenium, which is found in halibut, Brazil nuts, turkey, grass-fed beef, chicken, and eggs. Zinc also has antioxidant rich properties so increase our intake of ainc too. Cashews have a lot of zinc.

Magnesium

Magnesium is also great for gettid rid of anxiety. Magnesium is known to be a calming mineral which relaxes you. In an experiment with mice, diets deficient in magnesium was associated with an increase in anxious behaviors. Magnesium can even help treat mental health issues. Magnesium deficiency reduces levels of the neurotransmitter serotonin. Antidepressants increase the level of magnesium in the brain. So you see, there is a positive link between magnesium and brain health. Magnesium can stop the entrance of stress hormones into the brain. Eat eggs and greens, such spinach and Swiss chard, to get magnesium. Some other sources are nuts, legumes, seeds, and avocado.

Tryptophan

Tryptophan is an amino acid which the body requires to produce the neurotransmitter serotonin, that helps to regulate sleep and mood. Tryptophan may help ward off anxiety. In one study, participants who consumed a food bar high in tryptophan had fewer anxious symptoms than those who did not eat it. More research is required to make a final statement, but it can be seen that there is a connection. Tryptophan is found in protein-rich foods such as turkey and other meats, seeds, nuts, beans, and eggs.

B Vitamins

Foods rich in B vitamins, such as avocado, beef, and almonds, are great for people sufferig from anxiety. B vitamins positively impact the nervous system. B vitamin deficiencies can lead to anxious disorders. Vitamin B6 aids the body in making many neurotransmitters, including serotonin, which influences mood. A study found that workers under stress who were prescribed a high dose of B vitamins felt less stressed out after 12 weeks. Another study found that depressed grownups who took a vitamin B complex reported fewer depressive and anxious symptoms after a two months period. Another nutrient that helps with anxiety is choline, which is found in eggs, that is a cousin of B vitamins.

Herbal Tea

Switch your daily dose of tea and coffee with herbal teas. You can go for skullcap, chamomile, and kava kava. A study found that participants who drank chamomile for 8 weeks had fewer anxious symptoms than those participants that didn’t. But kava can interact with anti-anxiety and antidepressant medicines, so consult your doctor before taking it. Moreover, it is so relaxing that a high dose of it could affect your ability to drive. If you are thinking about using herbs for anxiety, avoid those that are stimulating, like ginseng as they might actually make your anxiety worse.

Eating Habits

It’s not just what you eat, but how you eat that also matters. Bad eating habits can have a badeffect on anxious moods, and it is even worse for people with low blood sugars. Make sure you eat regularly. If you have low blood sugar, try having frequent meals throughout the day. Western diets full of refined carbs and processed foods can be very bad for anxiety. Mediterranean and Japanese diets, which focus on a lot of vegitables and fish, are better for anxiety. But do not indulge in fad diets that preach to remove entire food groups. Diets that are deficient in complex carbohydrates can be bad for anxiety. Eat a balanced diet with a variety of foods to keep your mood in check. Also indulge in good eating habits like eating with friends and family, and eating slowly. Try to enjoy your meals instead of just shoving down fruit.

If you are feeling anxious, and you have been feeling that way since a while, consult your doctor. Try to exercise for 15-20 minutes daily as exercise releases feel good chemicals. Read about people with similar symptoms to see what measures they used to cope with their anxiety. Try to eat healthy food. Unhealthy foods like caffeine, sugar, and alcohol can have a bad affect on your mood. Limit your intake of caffeine. If you can’t live without tea, tru drinking green tea instead. Also ensure that you get adequate amount of sleep every day. Sleep depriviation can make you feel jumpy and irritated.

What do you do when you feel anxious? Which foods or which activities help to calm you down? Let us know in the comments below!