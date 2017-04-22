Garbage in is garbage out. Unhealthy food cannot just impact you physically, it can also affect your brain and moods. Studies say that some foods can make us feel calmer and some can act as stimulants. If suffer from stress and anxiety, try to make some changes to your diet. Include foods that will stave off anxiety, and avoid foods that cause anxiety.

Foods That Cause Anxiety

Caffeine

This one can be incredibly difficult if you are hooked to your daily cup (or cups) of coffee/tea. Some people drink caffeinated beverages to boost their energy levels. Caffeine has been reported to suppress the levels of serotonin in the brain. When serotonin levels are inhibited, you may feel depressed and irritable. Caffeine is also a diuretic which means drinking coffee will make you go to the bathroom more. Dehydration can cause depression and anxiety Caffeine also keeps you awake, which can lead to stress and anxiety. When you are not able to sleep well, you feel jumpy and anxious.

Alcohol

Alcohol can lead to mood swings and anxiety. Alcohol affects the nervous system and even your heart rate. Do not give in to temptations to have alcohol, and make it a resolution to quit drinking it today.

Sugary Foods

Desserts seem to make everything better, right? That’s the thing. Sugar just temporarily makes you feel better. In the long run, sugar only harms your mental and physical health. Sugar actually makes your bad mood worse. Sugar causes a spike and drop in blood sugar levels. This can be disastrous for your mood. Huge swings in blood sugar levels can increase adrenaline and cortisol levels, which can lead to panic attacks.

Also Read: Foods That Give You Quick Energy

Trans Fat

Trans fat, also called hydrogenated fat, are neither good for your health nor for your mood. Trans fat, found in some junk foods such as french fries, packaged snacks, and candies, increases the risk of depression. A study examined the brains of rats and concluded that regular consumption of trans fat can lead to anxiety in the long run.

Gluten

Even some people not suffering from the Celiac Disease can have an intolerance to gluten which can lead to anxiety attacks and panic. If you suffer from anxiety disorders, quitting gluten can improve mental health. People with gluten sensitivities are more at a risk to feel anxious after eating wheat products. If you suffer from anxiety, try removing gluten from your diet for a week or two, and see how your brain reacts to that.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Gluten Free Diet

Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners can also increase your risk of depression. Aspartame, the common ingredient found in products such diet soda, inhibits the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin. This can result in neuro maladies like insomnia, headaches, changes in mood and depression.

Fast Food

Are burgers and fries our comfort food? Think again. Fast food can harm your mental and physical health. According to a study, people who consume fast food are 51 percent more likely to have depression than people who don’t. Eating out at a fast food joint now and then won’t cause a problem, but regular consumption of fast food can lead you towards depression and anxiety.

Processed Foods

Processed foods are full of additives and preservatives. Refined flours and sugars feed the microbes and harmful bacteria in the gut. Gut health is a big contributor to chronic anxiety. A lot of mood disorders can be treated by increasing the number of good bacteria in your gut.

Soda

Soft drinks are full of sugar. They also have artificial food coloring and additives. Aspartame is also one of the most common ingredients found in things such as diet soda and chewing gum. Apart from blocking the production of serotonin in your brain, Aspartame can also give you headaches, anxiety, insomnia, and mood swings. So next time you pick up a diet twice, keep all these things in mind.

Store Bought Food Juice