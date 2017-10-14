We all desire a beautiful, flawless skin. The good news is that achieving a flawless skin is totally possible. You just need to take care of your skin. Not only do you have to take care of it externally, but you also need to take care of it from within. Your skin usually suffers when it does not get the nutrients it needs. Your task is to keep your skin hydrated and nourished. If you follow these tips, you will get beautiful skin in two months! As always, consistency is the prerequisite. Show your skin some love for 2 months, and you will surely be rewarded!

Get Beautiful Skin In Two Months

Be Proactive

Acne and pimples are some of our biggest concerns. They key is to be proactive with the treatment of acne. When you see a pimple appearing, change your pillowcase. This is because your pillowcase harbors many bacteria. Never touch your pimples. Do not try to pop your pimples. Make sure you get adequate sleep. Try to stay stress-free as stress increases sebum production and leads to acne. Try to adopt a healthy diet. Steer clear of oily and processed foods. Eat more fruits and vegetables. Drinks lots of water as it will keep you hydrated. Water also flushes out toxins from your body. Mos of the time we treat skin problems after they appear, which is not the right approach. You must always be proactive. Keep yourself nourish. Eat anti inflammatory foods. Follow your skin care regime. This will ensure that your skin remains problem free.

Try Good Home Remedies

Although markets are full of skin care products, we always recommend choosing the natural route. Experiment with home remedies. Make your own scrubs and masks. This will help you deep cleanse your skin and make it flawless and beautiful. There are a lot of ingredients that you can try such as rice flour, turmeric, honey, apple cider vinegar, chickpea flour, cucumber, lemon, tomato, etc. The good thing about home remedies is that there are usually no side effects. Find home remedies that work for you and stick to them to get beautiful skin in two months. However, don’t follow home remedies blindly. Do your research before trying a new remedy.

Cleanse Your Face Every Night

It is very important to wash your face every night before you go to bed. Use a gentle cleanser to wash your face. Going to bed with an unwashed face can clog your pores over time. This can lead to breakouts. Always wash your face before sleeping, no matter how tired you are. Keep a micellar water handy for the days when you are too tired.

Use A Toner

Toners are great for refining pores. The clear away any leftover debris after you have cleansed your face. Toners can also help you get rid of dead skin cells. Toners also balance the ph level of your skin. It is a good idea to use toners on the areas of your face that are prone to breakouts. Just put some toner on a cotton bud and swipe it across your face. Do this for 60 days if you want beautiful skin in 2 months. If you want a natural alternative, try apple cider vinegar. Just dilute it with water and use it like a toner. It will even help with acne and acne scarring.

Scrub Your Face

Scrubbing is very important as it will slough away dead skin cells and promote new ones. Exfoliate your face twice or thrice a week. This will work like a polish for your skin. There are many exfoliators available in the market but you can easily make your own too! Just ground some almonds and add some milk to it. Use this mixture to scrub your face. This will also help you with hyperpigmentation. Milk contains lactic acid which will help reveal new skin. Almond has vitamin E, which repairs skin.

Use A Sunscreen

It is very important to shield your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Always use a sunblock when stepping out. Try to use a sunblock with SPF 50+. If you do not want to use a sunblock, use moisturizers and foundations that have SPF in it. Try excess exposure to sunlight as it can be harmful to your skin.

Exercise

Exercise is not just important for a fit body, your skin can also greatly benefit from it. Exercise helps relieve stress. Stress is an enemy of your skin. Exercise also stimulates blood flow and helps you achieve flushed cheek. After from that, when we exercise, we sweat. This will flush out toxins from your body. Make sure you take a shower after working out. If you can’t go to the gym, try at-home exercise or go for a walk! The purpose is to sweat!

Drink Water

We all know this but somehow none of this follow this. There are countless testimonies of women online who can’t praise water enough. Water will keep your face hydrated. It will also flush out toxins from your body. It will keep your skin looking radiant and glowing. It will also keep wrinkles at bay. Some people claim that drinking water even refine pores. Drink water for 60 days to get beautiful skin in two months. You can also try drinking detox water if you find it difficult to drink water. Detox water is simply water infused with fruits and vegetables. As the name suggests, it helps detox your body.

Avoid Junk Food

Junk food, oily food, and processed food are the worst enemies of your health. They have useless calories. They only make your skin produce more sebum and make you breakout. If you want to get beautiful skin in two months, you must steer clear of all kind of junk food. Avoid oily food as it will make your skin more oily. Try to have more fresh food. As they say, you are what you eat. Processed food and junk food shows up on your face. If you want a beautiful skin, you will have to make this sacrifice.

Follow these tips regularly to get beautiful skin in two months. Do not expect results overnight. Apart from following these tips, quit bad habits too. For instance, smoking is very bad for your skin, and so is the excess consumption of caffeine. It might seem hard at first, but it will get easier as you go along.

What should be done to get beautiful skin in two months? Share your ideas with us in the comments below!

