Sometimes we wish for a glowing skin within a short span of time. There can be many reasons behind this: a wedding coming up in the family, starting university, starting a new job or just a desire to get a glowing skin. No matter what the reason is, we totally understand your obsession with a clear and glowing skin! We have compiled a list of things which will help you achieve glowing skin in a month!

Glowing Skin Tips

Eye Cream

Lack of sleep and stress can result in dark circles. Use an eye cream or an eye serum to keep dark circles at bay. You can also try eye rollers available on the market. Mint, caffeine, and vitamin C are some of the ingredients to look for. These ingredients will reduce puffiness and promote blood circulation. You can also try home remedies to get rid of dark circles. Potato juice works well as it brightens the skin. Cucumber juice is also a good alternative as it has a very calming and a cooling effect.

Masks

Treat your skin with a mask every week. Many options are available. You can either buy a mask or whip one yourself at home. Go for skin masks that target your skin concerns such as uneven skin tone, flakiness, or blemishes. Choose a skin mask according to your skin type. For instance, if you have dry skin, you should avoid drying ingredients and go for hydrating ingredients instead. A safe bet for most skin types would be vitamin C masks. Vitamin C brightens skin and also boosts collagen production. If your skin is really dry, you can go for masks with hyaluronic acid. If your skin is oily and blemishes prone, go for clay masks as they will deep cleanse your skin and minimize the appearance of your pores too.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is a must, even when it’s cloudy! Your skin should not be exposed to the harmful rays of the sun. Never step out without applying sunblock, It is a good idea to apply sunscreen 30 minutes before stepping out. Go for a sunblock with SPF 30 or higher. If your skin is really sensitive, look for a sunscreen with soothing ingredients such as lavender. If you have oily skin look for sunscreens with a matte finish as you do not want your skin to look even more oily.

Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C serum can revitalize your skin and give it a new lease of life! Vitamin C serum will brighten your skin. It will help you get rid of spots and acne marks. It will even minimize the appearance of acne scars in the long run by boosting collagen production. Regular use of vitamin c serum will give you a glowing and youthful skin. It is a good idea to use vitamin C serum before going to bed at night.

Hand Care

Unpampered hands will not exactly complement your glowing skin. Along with taking care of your skin, you should also pamper your hands. Give yourself a manicure at home or go to your favorite salon. Keep your hands clean and moisturized. Keep a hand cream on your bedside table and apply it every night before going to sleep. Your hands will remain hydrated and nourished this way.

Chemical Peel

You might consider a mild peel if you want a glowing skin. Make sure to get it done by a professional. Different chemical peels have different strengths. You can go for superficial glycolic acid peels or you can go for the deeper phenol peels. Depending on the skin peel you go for, you might experience swelling and redness which can stay for around 2 weeks, If you do not want to visit a professional, you can try the gentler at home alternatives. However, at home peels are not that strong and might not give you the same result as a peel done by a professional. Make sure you follow all the instructions when going for at home peels.

Hydrating Facial

A hydrating facial will hydrate and nourish your skin. It will help you make look fresh. Look for antioxidants to make your skin glowing. A good facial will help you get rid of dead skin cells too.

Sleeping Masks

Sleeping Masks are great as they nourish and treat your skin while you sleep. Look for a sleeping mask that targets your skin concerns such as blemishes, fine lines, wrinkles, or dryness. Our body rejuvenates while we sleep so it would be great to make the process even better by going to bed with a sleeping mask on. There are many sleeping masks available on the market which will moisturize your skin and make it soft and glowing.

Try these tips if you want a glowing skin in one month. You must be really consistent. Apart from following these tips, try to have a good diet and manage your stress levels too. Also, try to keep yourself hydrated. When your body will be nourished and hydrated, your skin will look plump and bright.

