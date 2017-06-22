As they say, hair is the crowning glory of women. Unfortunately, not all of us were born with thick locks. Luckily, there are some hair care tricks that can nourish your hair and make them look healthy and voluminous. Protecting your hair is as important as caring for it. You must stay away from harsh products. Switch your chemical laden shampoo with a sulfate free shampoo. Stop using heat tools every single day. Try to eat healthier foods. All this together with the hair care tricks below will help your hair a lot and make it look beautiful.

Hair Care Tricks

Cactus Oil

Heat can take a toll on your hair. Hot weather can make frizz free hair a dream. So, if you live in a place with a hot climate, try the cacutus oil. Cactus oil helps to make hair look beautiful. It has a lot of hair benefits. Cactus oil gives your hair smoothness, shine, and softness. Just like a cactus plant retain and trap moisture in hot and dry conditions, cactus oil helps keep your hair healthy and hydrated. It has omega fatty acids and B5 vitamins which help the hair grow. Cactus oil is also full of vitamin E which fights free radicals. It also has a lot of amino acids and iron which helps hair grow. In fact, cactus oil has more protein, fiber, and fatty acids than argan oil.

Use Fingers Instead of Curling Iron

As mentioned above, heat is not good for hair. Most people use flat irons, curling tongs, and blow dryers daily. This can be very damaging to your hair. Reserve these tools for special occasions. Instead of using a curling iron, let your hair air dry. Use your fingers to create a tousled look, just like women in France do. This will make you look chic and protect you from the heat damage.

Yucca

Yucca is a tropical root vegetable that could be found easily in Latin America. It is used a natural cleaner for scalp and hair. Yucca has many nutrients which are great for hair. Yucca is especially good for humidity and heat. It also prevents hair loss, strengthens hair, increases shine, and helps dry scalp. In fact, yucca is also used as a shampoo. Yucca is also used to prevent baldness. Yucca can also help you get rid of dandruff. In short, the humble yucca can treat a lot of hair woes.

Argan Oil

Argan oil is called liquid gold and for all the right reasons! Argan oil is highly smoothing and hydrating. Argan oil comes from Argan trees which can be found in Morocco. The demand for Argan oil is high but supply is limited because of the limited fertile region. Argan oil is very rare and extremely luxurious. It has a lot of antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamin E all of which are great for hair. Use it on the roots and shafts of your hair to add health and luster to your hair. Not only does Argan oil makes your hair shiny, silky, and soft, it also helps with frizz and split ends. Argan oil also helps you get rid of dandruff and treats dry scalp. Argan oil can also be used as a leave-in conditioner to tame flyways. You can also use Argan oil before using a heat tool as a heat protectant. Argan oil can also help with hair regrowth.

Shea Butter

Shea butter is amazingly moisturizing and hydrating. It is not only good for your skin woes like stretch marks but also amazing for your hair. It comes from the seeds of Vitella Paradoxa tree which can be found in North Africa. It is widely used in West Africa. It is great for conditioning the hair and can be used as an overnight mask too. Using shea butter on your hair is one of the best hair care tricks. Shea butter treats scalp which can help you regrow your hair. That’s why Shea butter is great for hair regrowth. Try to buy unrefined, pure Shea butter as it has no harmful chemicals which can be detrimental to the health of your hair. People with sensitive skin can use raw shea butter too.

Sun Protection

Shield your hair from the sun at all times. This is especially important if you live in a sunny place and your hair is exposed to the UV rays daily. When going out, cover our hair with a scarf or hat. Try to use hair care products that offer UV protection.

Camellia Oil

Camellia oil is used by Asian women as a leave-in conditioner. Japan has one of the best camellia oils in the world. Camellia oil can help you accelerate the growth of your hair. Camellia oils keep your hair moist and supple. It has fatty acids which are great for hair. It is also rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and oxidative stress. It is also rich in vitamins A, B, C, and E. It also has a lot of plant collagen.

Thanks to polluted water, contaminated air, stress, a fast paced lifestyle, and an unhealthy diet, most of us are battling hair problems. Thankfully, there are ways to stop and reverse the damage. Just remember that nothing happens overnight. You must give these hair care tricks at least two months before expecting results. As always, consistency is the key.

Which hair care tricks do you swear by for achieving gorgeous hair? Share your beauty secrets with us in the comments below!

