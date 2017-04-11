The Pink Moon will be here until the 12th of April so get ready to witness it. If you are wondering if the moon would actually be pink, sorry to disappoint you, the Pink Moon has nothing to do with the color. The Pink Moon is named for one of the spring’s first flowers, called the wild ground phlox. Also called moss pink, this bright flower blooms at the same time as April’s full moon. The moon has also been known as the Egg Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon, and the Fish Moon. This April, it will be at its fullest on Tuesday, April 11, at 2:08 a.m. You can catch the moon between April 10 and April 12.

Pink Moon 2017

Also Read: You Need A Vacation, Right Now

The pink moon is just like another full moon during the year. The name “pink moon” is from Native American tribes. Full moons happen every 29.5 days, and the full moon of April moon is called the “pink moon.” Native Americans did not have calendars to separate time, days, and seasons. The difference in full moons helped them to predict the seasons ahead. Since there were many Native American tribes, they used different ways to track moons. The approach for each time and season varied for everyone. Pink moon is not actually pink, as you may have hoped. The moon is named after a flower that blooms a the same time as the moon. The Native American named the Pink Moon on a wild ground phlox that blossomed during spring. Whenever they saw the pink herb and the moon at the same time, it signaled to them that the moon is pink. So do not get your hopes high when you see pictures of a literally pink moon on social media. Does the moon sound less interesting to you now that it is no longer pink? The Pink Moon is still worth looking at this year as it will be very close to Jupiter. So, if the night is clear, you will be able to see the Pink Moon along with Jupiter, which is the biggest planet in the solar system. How cool is that? Pink moon also has a spiritual meaning.

As it was named after a flower that blooms in spring, it signifies focusing on new and exciting things that life may bring your way this season. So respond to that call, and try to turn your life around this season by focusing on things that seem good, instead of crying on what has passed by.

Also Read: Sotheby To Auction The Most Expensive Jewels In The Wolrd

Excited to witness the Pink Moon this season? Let us know in the comments below if you were able to get a glimpse of it!