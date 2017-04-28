There are some embarrassing things our body does which we think we have no control over. Some of us have it worse than other. Some people sweat more than other. Some people are more prone to having a bad breath. Do not feel guilty about having these problems. There is a solution to everything.

Bid Adieu To Bad Breath

If you have a bad breath, there are things you can do along with brushing regularly and flossing to keep it at bay. While brushing, brushing your tongue too to get rid of bacteria and food particles.

Brush with Tea Tree Oil

Brush your teeth with a toothpaste that has the tea tree oil. It is a disinfectant. If you are unable to find at the pharmacy, look for it in health shops.

Drink a lot of Water

Coffee, tea, and other caffeinated beverages leave residues which mess up the digestive system, that is why your breath shows traces of them even hours after the consumption. Drink plenty of water to clear out the infiltration of the digestive system.

Steer Clear Of Spicy Food

Foods like garlic, chilies, salami, onions, strong cheeses and smoked foods circulate again through essential oils which are left in your mouth. Thi can be a cause of bad breath. That’s why it is best to stay away for highly spiced food. When you do feast on highly spicy food, make sure to brush your teeth afterward and eat a breath freshener.

Chew some Mint or parsley

Chew some mint or parsley after your meals. Green plants have chlorophyll that neutralizes odors. You can even have a mint lemonade if you can’t get yourself to chew mint on its own.

Anise, Fennel and Clove seeds

All of these are great breath fresheners. Mix a small amount of each of these seeds, and store it in a small bag. Always carry that bag with you and chew some after every meal. If you are not a fan of the strong taste, even just fennel seeds will do.

Also Read: Does Your Hair Need A Detox?

Gargle With Lavender

Lavender is a great mouth-freshener. Gargle with a few drops of lavender essential oil after your meals.

Sea Salt rinse

Rinse your mouth with some salt mixed in warm water after you have flossed. Salt is mildly antiseptic so it will take care of the mouth bacteria that causes bad breath.

Incorporate the things mentioned above in your daily life and you will be relieved from the curse of bad breath.

Also Read: Trying To Wean Yourself Off Sugar? Try These Tips

What do you think is the best remedy for bad breath? Share with us in the comments below!