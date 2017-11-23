Most of us love winters, especially those of us who get brutal summers. Unfortunately, our hair probably does not feel the same. Dry weather can make your hair frizzy. Your hair is hygroscopic. This means it likes to match the moisture content of the environment. So, your hair gets really dry because of the dry weather. The dry air makes it dehydrated. So, when it is cool and dry, your hair will lose moisture to match the surrounding environment. Strange, but true. When your hair gets dry and dehydrated, it is more vulnerable to damages, split ends, and breakages. In fact, you might even experience hair loss in the colder months. If you have been experiencing frizzy hair this season, we have compiled some tips for sleek hair.

Sleek Hair Tips

Brush Carefully

The way you brush your hair can have a huge impact on how it looks and its overall health. If your hair is wet, do not brush at all. When it’s damp, use a wide-toothed comb as it will prevent tugging, pulling, ripping and tearing. This will minimize breakage. Once your hair is dry, don’t use a plastic comb as it will make your hair static. For sleek hair, use a metal brush for dry hair as it will make your hair smooth.

Trim Your Hair

In a bid to grow out our hair, we often make it unhealthy. We are guilty of not getting a trim regularly. It is a good idea to get a trim every 2 to 3 months. This will prevent brittle ends and split ends. Untrimmed hair looks unkempt in winters. If you do not want to visit a salon, you can learn to give yourself a trim at home. Trimmed hair also make you look neat and tidy.

Dry Your Hair Gently

First of all, stay away from tools like straighteners, curlers, and blow dryers as much as possible. They slowly damage your hair and are just not worth it in the long run. If you must use a tool, choose the lowest temperature setting. Apart from that, make sure you use a towel on your head gently. Do not rub it in your hair roughly. Twisting your hair with a towel can cause your hair to break or give you flyaways. Use a microfiber towel or a soft piece of cloth to gently tap or blot your hair. These do not have a lot of friction so they are better for your hair. So, dry your hair gently if you want sleek hair.

Avoid Hot Showers

Who doesn’t love hot showers in the winter? Your hair. Hot, boiling water can harm your hair and make it look frizzy. If you really need to take a hot shower because it’s very cold, keep the duration as short as possible. Hot water can be damaging to your hair follicles. It can also strip your hair of its natural oils and make it dry. You can try a hot water rinse at the end of a shower as it will seal in moisture in the hair cuticles. This will make your hair reflect light and look radiant.

Oil Your Hair

One of the biggest hair woes in the winter season is dryness and dullness. This is because your gets dehydrated. You should try to moisturize your hair. Oiling your is a good idea as oils will nourish and hydrate your hair. Try to apply oil on your head at least twice a week during winters. You can use olive, coconut, almond, or mustard oil for your hair.

Take Care Of Your Hair From Within

While it is good to use hair products, what you put inside your body is also very important if you want sleek hair. Foods that are high in vitamins and antioxidants are not just good for your hair, but also your skin. Eat vitamin C rich fruits such as oranges which will boost collagen production and strengthen your hair shafts. Try to eat lentils, kidney beans, and leafy greens such as spinach too as they are full of protein and promote hair growth. They also contain zinc and iron. A deficiency of iron and zinc can make your hair dull and may even lead to hair loss. So, make sure you are getting all the vital minerals and vitamins from your diet. Avoid fad diets too.

Follow these remedies if you want sleek hair this winter. Make sure you keep your hair hydrated and moist. Avoid hot showers. Don’t skip the conditioner after you condition your hair. Try to maintain a healthy diet to nourish your hair from within and keep them sleek and smooth.

Got some remedies for sleek hair? Share with us in the comments below!

