We all know of some common glowing skin ingredients such as tomatoes, lemons, honey, cucumber etc, but there are some hidden gems not many of us know about. These lesser-known glowing skin ingredients can completely transform your skin and give you an enviable glow.  And best of all, most of these ingredients can be found in your kitchen cabinet. These strange ingredients will give you a  youthful skin.

Glowing Skin Ingredients

Pumpkinglowing skin ingredients

Pumpkin is loaded with minerals and vitamins such vitamin B, C, E, and beta-carotene. Apart from that, pumpkin also contains folate and niacin which stimulates blood circulation and also boosts cell turnover and renewal. Try to incorporate pumpkin into your diet. Pumpkin is also beneficial when applied topically. That’s why it is the star ingredient of a lot of masks, peels, and creams.

Also Read: How to get glowing skin in a month

Goat Milk

Goat milk is one of the most popular glowing skin ingredients. Legend has it that Cleopatra bathed in fresh goat’s milk. And she had good reasons to do that. Goat milk is loaded with alpha-hydroxy acids and caprylic, which slough off dead skin cells.

Also Read: Get Glowing Skin In A Month By Following These Tips

Bee Venomglowing skin ingredients

Bee venom is great for your skin. It has potent anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties. Moreover, it also has great anti-wrinkle properties. In fact, bee venom is so good for your skin, that it is also called natural Botox! It boosts blood flow to your skin and also relaxes the facial muscles. This boosts the production of collagen and elastin, thereby making your skin smoother and plumper. In short, this is one of the best natural glowing skin ingredients. Also, you do not have to get yourself stung by a bee. You can buy products that contain purified bee venom. However, if you are allergic to bees, you might want to give this a miss.

Also Read: Eat These Superfoods For A Glowing Skin!

Acornsglowing skin ingredients

Be it almonds or walnuts, nuts can be great for your skin. Just crush some walnuts and acorns and combine with coconut oil to make a natural scrub for your hands and feet. The exfoliants will boost blood flow and also refresh and revitalize the rough areas of your skin such as calluses and pads of the fingers. However, do not eat raw acorns. They are really high in tannin and have a really bitter taste.

Also Read: Miraculous fruits and vegetables for a glowing skin

Sweat

Even though there is a misconception that sweat can lead to breakouts, the truth is that sweat cleanses, hydrates, and protects your skin. It also purges impurities. Apart from removing impurities from your skin, sweat also protects it from bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli by secreting Dermcidin, a natural antibiotic. However, that doesn’t mean you can leave sweat on your face for as long as possible. If you leave sweat on for too long, it can clog your pores. So, make sure you wash your face within 30 to 60 minutes of a workout.

Also Read: Best Skincare Routine For Combination Skin

Probioticsglowing skin ingredients

Just like probiotics can do wonders for your digestion, skin care products infused with probiotics can be great for your skin. Probiotics, or good bacteria as they are often called, fight the bad bacteria in our body and are highly anti-inflammatory. If the overall inflammation level of your system is low, you are less susceptible to dry skin patches, redness, acne, and irritated skin. Good bacteria in the stomach can also eliminate toxins and fight free radicals which damage the skin and cause premature aging. Try to incorporate foods that contain natural probiotics in your diet. For instance, you can add fermented vegetables and yogurt into your diet. Without a doubt, prebiotics is one of the best glowing skin ingredients.

Also Read: Natural Face Masks For Dry Skin To Restore Moisture To Face

Aspirin

Acetylsalicylic acid is the active ingredient in aspirin. A lot of skin care products also contain salicylic acid. Salicylic acid helps get rid of excess oil and also exfoliate dead skin cells. That is why salicylic acid is a great ingredient for treating acne. To make your own salicylic acid, just crush 5 aspirins and mix it with 2 tablespoons of distilled water. This will give you a paste. Apply this paste on your face and let it stay for 10 minutes. Rinse off with room temperature water.

Also Read: Homemade Face Wash For Dry Skin That You Must Try

Horsetail ExtractHorsetail Extract

It is highly anti-inflammatory which makes it one of the best glowing skin ingredients. It also soothes irritation. Horsetail extract is kind of like aloe vera. It can be used as a balm for wounds, rashes, and burns. It also contains silica, which boosts collagen production. Horsetail extract restores youthful skin and makes your skin more vibrant.

Also Read: This Is How You Should Cleanse For A Flawless Skin!

Try these glowing skin ingredients if you want a glowing, radiant skin. If you want to have a healthy skin, you need to treat it from within. Topical ingredients alone aren’t enough. Be consistent and within a few months, you will see results.

Also Read: Get A Smoother Skin And A More Energetic Body By Not Doing These Things!

Tell us all about your favorite glowing skin ingredients in the comments section below!

Also Read: 6 Habits That Are Slowly Damaging Your Skin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply