We all know of some common glowing skin ingredients such as tomatoes, lemons, honey, cucumber etc, but there are some hidden gems not many of us know about. These lesser-known glowing skin ingredients can completely transform your skin and give you an enviable glow. And best of all, most of these ingredients can be found in your kitchen cabinet. These strange ingredients will give you a youthful skin.

Glowing Skin Ingredients

Pumpkin

Pumpkin is loaded with minerals and vitamins such vitamin B, C, E, and beta-carotene. Apart from that, pumpkin also contains folate and niacin which stimulates blood circulation and also boosts cell turnover and renewal. Try to incorporate pumpkin into your diet. Pumpkin is also beneficial when applied topically. That’s why it is the star ingredient of a lot of masks, peels, and creams.

Goat Milk

Goat milk is one of the most popular glowing skin ingredients. Legend has it that Cleopatra bathed in fresh goat’s milk. And she had good reasons to do that. Goat milk is loaded with alpha-hydroxy acids and caprylic, which slough off dead skin cells.

Bee Venom

Bee venom is great for your skin. It has potent anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties. Moreover, it also has great anti-wrinkle properties. In fact, bee venom is so good for your skin, that it is also called natural Botox! It boosts blood flow to your skin and also relaxes the facial muscles. This boosts the production of collagen and elastin, thereby making your skin smoother and plumper. In short, this is one of the best natural glowing skin ingredients. Also, you do not have to get yourself stung by a bee. You can buy products that contain purified bee venom. However, if you are allergic to bees, you might want to give this a miss.

Try these glowing skin ingredients if you want a glowing, radiant skin. If you want to have a healthy skin, you need to treat it from within. Topical ingredients alone aren’t enough. Be consistent and within a few months, you will see results.

