There can be many reasons for looking for a substitute for milk. You might be out of milk, or you might be looking from dairy free milk options. Either way, the good news is that there are plenty of milk substitutes around. I lot of people have switched to dairy free milk for health reasons, but we don’t advocate it. Unless you are lactose intolerant or allergic to milk, there is no good reason to eliminate milk from your diet. Milk has important nutrients your brain needs. A dairy free diet can be damaging to the brain. People who quit milk may also become deficient in iodine. For a lot of people, milk is the main source of iodine. When you forego milk, you run the risk of becoming iron deficient. If you quit milk, make sure you consume other iron rich foods. If you have gone dairy free or are looking for a substitute for milk, here are some ideas for you.

Substitute For Milk

Water

Many recipes call for milk. If you do not have any milk on hand while cooking or baking, here is what you do instead. Substitute every cup of milk with 1 cup of water and 1.5 teaspoon of butter. This will ensure that your food turns out as creamy as it would have with milk!

Milk Powder

Dry milk is a good substitute for milk. It is a good idea to stock some milk powder in your house so that you can use it when you run out of milk. The tea made for milk powder is really delicious.

Almond Milk

Almond milk is a plant based milk. It is made from almonds and has a very nutty and creamy taste. This is a popular substitute for milk for people who ditch dairy. It does not have cholesterol and lactose. It is a good choice for lactose intolerant people. It is also a popular choice for vegans. You can either buy your almond milk from the market or make your own at home with a powerful blender. Almond milk has overtaken soy milk as the popular choice. The sale of almond milk has risen in the past few years. Some almond milk manufacturers have come under fire for misleading claims regarding the amount of almonds they use in the almond milk. Almond milk has less vitamin D then cow’s milk. The protein content of almond milk is also low.

Almond milk also has a lot of benefits. It is low in fat but high in fibers and lipids. It also has minerals such as magnesium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, iron and sodium. It also has vitamins such as vitamin B6, niacin, vitamin C, vitamin E, riboflavin, thiamine, and folate. Almond milk can help reduce blood pressure. It can also help you maintain heart health. Almond milk also has potassium. It is also great for strengthening muscles. The riboflavin found in almond milk helps your muscles grow. Almonds also improve kidney health. Almond milk is also great for skin health. This is because almonds are abundant in vitamin E, and vitamin E is vital for skin health. Almonds also have antioxidants. Almond milk also improve vision as it is rich in vitamin A. Almond milk also has calcium which is essential for healthy teeth and bones. It also reduces the risk of osteoporosis. Almond also has anti-cancer properties. It also boosts the immunity system.

Coconut Milk

Coconut is another popular substitute for milk. Coconut milk is the liquid you get from the grated meat of a coconut. Because of the high oil content of coconuts, coconut milk is rich in taste. Coconut milk must not be confused with coconut water, which is the liquid found inside a coconut. You get coconut milk when you combine coconut meat and coconut liquid. Coconut milk is available in stores, but you can also make it at home. A lot of recipes call for coconut milk. It is also added in tea and coffee. Coconut milk is rich in manganese, phosphorus, iron and magnesium. Coconut milk also contain coconut oil, which is very healthy. But, coconut milk consumption should be moderate because of the presence of coconut oil. Excess consumption can increase blood cholesterol.

Although excess consumption of coconut milk can lead to health complications, moderate consumption has been linked to health benefits. Coconuts have fiber, vitamin B1, B3, B5, B6, C, and E. It alsi has minerals such as selenium, sodium, iron, magnesium, calcium and phosphorous. Coconuts have a lot of fat, including lauric acid. In your body, lauric acid converts in a compound called monolaurin which is very beneficial for the body. Monolaurin is antibacterial and antiviral and destroys disease creating organisms. The saturated fatty acids in coconut milk are converted into energy by the liver.

Although coconut milk has a lot a lot of benefits, it should be consumed in moderation because of the presence of saturated fatty acids. This is because there is a link between saturated fatty acids and coronary heart diseases.

Hemp Milk

Hemp milk is derived from hemp seeds soaked and ground in water. The resulting milk is nutty and beany. To prepare hemp milk, you need hemp seeds, water, and a blender. You can also add vanilla extract and honey for enhancing the flavor. After blending all the ingredients, simply strain them using a cheesecloth or a strainer for a more refined texture. The straining process is completely optional and you may skip it if you don’t want a smooth milk. Hemp milk is a good substitute for milk. Some say that adding hemp to coffee results in a better texture and a better latte art. Hemp milk is said to be a a safe substitute for milk.

Original hemp milk is low saturated fats. It has many important vitamins and minerals, such as calcium. Apart from that, hemp milk also has phosphorous which is essential for healthy bones. Hemp milk is also rich in B vitamins such as thiamin and riboflavin. This helps your body convert the food you eat into energy. Hemp milk also contains vitamin B12, which helps in creation of red blood cells. Hemp milk also has magnesium which is required for muscles and bones. Magnesium also regulates your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. This milk is also low in saturated fats.

Yogurt

This option is not for lactose intolerant people, but for those who have run out of milk and need it in a recipe. Yogurt is good for adding moisture to baked goods. It also gives dishes a more tangy flavor. Using plain yogurt is a good idea as Greek yogurt can affect the texture of the recipe. To use yogurt as substituent for milk, use the same amount as milk.

Rice Milk

It is a grain milk that is made from rice. Rice milk is usually made for brown rice. Most rice milks are unsweetened. Rice milk has more carbs then cow’s milk, but it neither has calcium nor protein. Most commercial brands of milk add various minerals and vitamins such as calcium, iron, vitamin B3 and vitamin B12. The glycemic index of rice milk is quite high. Rice milk is often used by lactose intolerant people or by those who are allergic to soy. Vegans also use it as a s substitute for dairy. It i also available in vanilla and chocolate flavors.

Soy Milk

Soy milk is another popular plant based milk. To make soy milk, dried soy beans are soaked and ground with water. After that, the mixture is boiled and filtered. Soy milk feature heavily in East Asian cuisines. Soy milk is also available in the market. It is safe for vegans and lactose intolerant people.

Soy milk helps improve your lipid profile, strengthens the blood vessels integrity, prevent prostrate cancer, promote weight loss, and prevent osteoporosis. Although there are many benefits of soy milk, there are some reasons to steer clear of it. Soy is high phytoestrogens. This may disrupt your hormones. Although this hasn’t been validated scientifically, it is best to play safe. Soy is also high in phytic acid. This compound reduces the absorption of minerals such as zinc, calcium, and magnesium. Traditionally, people did not consume unfermented soy. Another problem is that most of the soy we see now is genetically modified. The calcium found in soy is not easily absorbed by the body and it is sort of useless, or even harmful.

We often run out of milk while cooking or baking. Substitute for milk can help you go ahead without worrying about milk. You can also use cream or condensed cream, depending on what you are making. If you are vegan, lactose intolerant, or have gone dairy free, then substitute for milk ideas can help you greatly. Although you are free to make your choices as an adult, a dairy free diet is usually not recommended. Milk is something we require. The dairy free alternatives often lack in vital nutrients.

Are you considering a dairy free diet? Which substitute for milk is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

