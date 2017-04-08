Green tea was originally made in China for its health and therapeutic benefits. Soon, the use of green tea became commonplace in other Asian countries too. Now, the whole world sings praises of the health and beauty benefits of green tea. Green tea is usually made from Camellia sinensis leaves which have not gone through the same oxidation withering process used to make black tea. Camellia sinensis is a type of small tree or evergreen shrub. There are many types of green tea. They differ because of the type of Camellia sinensis used, the condition in which they are grown, production processing, horticultural methods, and time of harvest.

Green Tea Benefits

Health Benefits

Cardiovascular Diseases

Observational studies have reported a correlation between daily drinking of green tea and a decreased risk of death from heart disease. In a 2015 study, an addition of one cup of green tea every day was correlated with a 5 percent decreased risk of death because of cardiovascular diseases. Green tea drinking may be correlated with a decreased risk of stroke.Green tea consumption for 3 to 6 months may lower blood pressures.

Also Read: Infused Water: Cleanser for Outer and Inner body

Glycemic Control

Drinking green tea can decrease fasting blood sugar. Clinical studies show the effect of green tea on hemoglobin A1c and fasting insulin levels to be inconsistent.

Hyperlipidemia

Drink green tea or take green tea supplements to decrease the blood concentration of total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol. However, green tea does not affect the HDL cholesterol. Studies have show that drinking green tea decreases LDL and total cholesterol concentrations in the blood.

Mortality Risk

Drinking green tea daily is correlated with a decreased risk of death from any cause. An addition of one cup of green tea every day is linked with a 4 percent decreased risk of death. One analysis showed that an addition of 3 cups of green tea every day is associated with a decreased risk of total mortality in women and Asians.

Also Read: Hi Tea, Afternoon Tea, and Other Tea Rituals

Keeps Allergies Away

EGCG, a component of green tea, blocks the main cell receptors that create histamine and immunoglobulin E (IgE), which are the compounds involved in creating an allergic response, and so, it helps to stop your body from reacting to allergens like pet dander, pollen, and dust.

Toxicity

As with anything else, restraint must be exercised while consuming green tea. Regular, habitual, and moderate consumption of green tea is fine. High doses of green tea can cause liver toxicity. High doses can damage DNA by acting as a pro-oxidant.

Beauty Benefits

Weight Loss

Everyone aspired to be fit these days. Obesity has become a problem because of unhealthy food and lack of exercise. Obesity can lead to a host of health problems. Green tea can help you lose weight. Green tea has antioxidants in it, called catechin polyphenols. The most important of them is EGCG which is a substance that can boost metabolism. To burn fat, your body must first break it down in the fat cell and move it to the bloodstream. Green tea can help with this process because of the presence of active compounds that boost the effect of fat burning hormones. The EGCG, which is an antioxidant, can help discourage an enzyme that is responsible for breaking down the hormone norepinephrine. When this happens, the amount of norepinephrine rises. The nervous system uses this hormone to send a signal to fat cells to break down fat. So, an increased amount of norepinephrine helps to send a stronger signal to fat cells and thus, more fat is broken down. Green tea has been shown to increase fat burning, especially during exercise. A study has shown that men who consumed green tea extract and exercised afterward burned 17 percent more fat than their counterparts who did not get the supplement. Another 8-week has shown that green tea increased fat burning, during exercise and rest both. Green tea can also boost the metabolic rate. This can help you burn more calories the whole day. Green tea can make you burn more calories, even when you are resting. Green tea can also curb appetite which will make you eat less. This will decrease the calorie intake and automatically decrease weight. Some studies have also shown that green tea can decrease the amount of fat body absorbs from food. However, this study has only been done on animals.

Fresh Breath

Who doesn’t want their breath to stay fresh all day long. Unfortunately, a lot of people are a victim of bad breath, also known as halitosis. There can be many reasons behind it. Whatever the reason might be, trust green tea to help resolve this issue! Green tea can stop bacteria and viruses from growing. These bacteria, viruses, and germs often cause oral diseases. Green tea slows down the growth of bacteria that are responsible for foul breath. Just wash your mouth with green tea every day. Steep one green tea bag in a cup of water and use it to gargle. Green tea also helps to reduce the inflammation of gums. You can also make a paste from green tea leaves to use on your gums. Alternatively, you can make your own toothpaste by mixing green tea liquid with baking soda. This will also help you get rid of plaque on your teeth.

Healthy Skin

Green tea can be very beneficial for your skin. Green tea is full of antioxidants which are great for skin. Antioxidants can give your skin a youthful look and help fight signs of aging. Benefits of green tea can be reaped not just by drinking it, but also by using it externally. Choose cosmetics that have green tea in it as they can help reduce sun damage. Green tea can prevent sun damage, fight inflammation, and fight free radicals. The polyphenols provide anti-aging benefits. Mix 100 grams of green tea with half a liter of water. Let it sit for half an hour at room temperature. Strain and refrigerate it. Use this mixture to freshen up your face the entire day. This mixture can also be used to fight skin blemishes and sunburn. It is a good idea to keep the mixture in a spray bottle so you can spray your face the whole day. You can replace your toner with this mixture. Free some freshly brewed tea in an ice cube. Rub the green tea ice cubes on your face to achieve a glowing, even toned skin.

Also Read: Hydrate Your Skin With These Easy Tips

Improves Skin Complexion

Green tea improves skin complexion. It helps to flush out toxins from the body, heals acne and scars, and reduces inflammation. It also improves skin’s elasticity. Green can also help skin to rejuvenate. Green tea can also be used to treat wounds and cuts. Simply cut open two used green tea bags. Scoop out the contents. Add two teaspoons of raw honey. Add a little lemon juice. Apply this mixture on your face. Let it stay for 10 minutes. Wash it off with warm water. You can use this mask twice a week.

Helps Get Rid of Puffy Eyes and Dark Circles

The tannins and antioxidants in green tea help dark circles and puffy eyes. They shrink blood vessels underneath the skin surrounding the eye area. This reduces puffiness and swelling. Green tea also contains vitamin K, which can fight dark circles. Do not discard your tea bags after using the. Just refrigerate them. Use them to treat your dark circles. Simply put the cold tea bags on your eyes. Close your eyes and then put the tea bags. Lie down and relax for 15 minutes. Repeat this ritual twice daily to get rid of dark circles.

Anti-Aging Benefits

Green tea is abundant in antioxidant and has anti-aging properties that can help fight signs of skin aging, like sagging skin, age spots, sun damage, fine lines and wrinkles. The polyphenols present in green tea aid in neutralizing harmful free radicals. Free radicals can cause damage to the skin and speed up the aging process. Combine 3 tablespoons of yogurt, 2 teaspoons of ground green tea leaves and 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder. Apply this mixture on your face and neck. Let it sit for 20 minutes before washing it off with water. You can apply this mask twice a week. You can also combine 1 teaspoon of Matcha green tea and some drops of water to get a paste. If your skin is dry, add 1 teaspoon of Matcha green tea, ½ teaspoon of extra-virgin coconut oil, and 1/2 teaspoon of lukewarm water. Apply this mixture on your face. Let it stay till it dries and then rinse off. You can repeat this step twice or thrice a week.

Also Read: Inner Beauty and peaceful mind through meditation

Treats Acne and Pimples

Green tea has catechins, which are antibacterial agents which fight acne-causing bacteria. Catechins also help regulate hormonal imbalances which is one of the leading causes of acne. The anti-inflammatory properties of green tea help fight redness and inflammation caused by acne. EGCG, found in in green tea, can help banish acne by stopping p. acnes bacteria. and regulating intracellular molecular targets. Mix a quarter cup of green tea and a quarter cup of water. Apply this concoction on your face using cotton balls. Let it sit for about 15 minutes before rinsing off with water. You can repeat this twice daily to achieve acne free skin.

Use as a Skin Toner

You can replace your toner with a homemade green tea toner. It will help minimize pores. reduce greasiness, regulate sebum production, and make your skin glow. It will also keep your skin hydrated. Just brew around 2 cups of green tea. Let the mixture cool. You may add an essential oil if you want. Pour the mixture in a spray bottle. Use the mixture as a toner after washing your face, twice a day. This toner can also be used by people with skin conditions like psoriasis and rosacea.

Increases Hair Growth

Green tea has antioxidants that boost hair growth. The catechins in green tea have 5-alpha-reductase hindering properties that block DHT (Dihydrotestosterone), which is one of the main causes of hair loss. Green tea can also promote the growth of new hair and fight common problems like itchy, dry scalp and dandruff. A study has found that polyphenols present in green tea help prevent hair loss in rodents. Rinse your hair with cool green tea after shampooing. Let it stay for 10 minutes before rinsing it out with cool water. You can do this two or three times a week. Also, try drinking green tea to get beautiful hair.

Quick Facial

If you are going somewhere and want to look nice and fresh but are short on time, try this. Take a green teabag and run it under hot tap water, to make it steamy. Squeeze out the water and rub the teabag on your face for a few minutes. Follow by splashing your face with cool water.

Natural Sunscreen

Green tea is like a natural sunscreen against UV rays. Green tea helps in stopping the free radicals from settling in the skin cells, which weakens the protection system of the skin, making fine lines and wrinkles appear on the skin. Boil 2 cups of water with a 1/2 cup of green tea leaves for 10 minutes on medium heat. Strain the mixture and allow the solution to cool down to room temperature. Store the mixture in an airtight container. To use, simply put the mixture on a cotton ball to apply on your face

Stronger And Healthier Nails

Green tea can also help make your nails healthy and strong. Sick of the yellowness of the nails? Soak them nails in green tea once or twice a week to make them strong and shiny. Alternatively, you can use green tea essential oil in place of a cuticle oil. This will help you get rid of brittle and weak nails.

Also Read: Facial Oils You Need In Your Life!

Green Tea Recipes

Mint Citrus Iced Tea

Put some mint leaves, green tea bags, and orange slices in a boiling teapot to get delicious homemade tea. Serve in glasses with orange or lemon slices, topped with ice shavings.

Moroccan Green Tea

Green tea made with spearmint is a famous Moroccan digestive. Green tea leaves, like gunpowder leaves, are put in hot water to for a bitter, smoky infusion. You can sweeten with honey, if needed.

Mint Lemon Green Tea

Boil two cups of water. Add 15 mint leaves to it. Let it simmer on low heat for two minutes. Pour it into cups. Squeeze a lemon in the cups. You can also sweeten this tea with honey.

Chamomile Mint Tea

If you can get your hands on jasmine tea, use it for this recipe. Chamomile will give a nice taste. This tea is soothing and calming. You will need lemons, mint leaves, green tea leaves, black tea leaves, dried chamomile flowers and dried lavender. Use vegetable peeler to peel rind from lemons. Place with mint and allow to dry at room temperature. Break lemon rind into small pieces in a bowl. Mix in chamomile flowers, mint leaves, tea leaves, and lavender. Save in an airtight jar.

Rose Petal Tea

Take 2 oranges, 1 cup black or green tea leaves, 1/2 cup of dried roses, and 1/2 cup of hibiscus. Peel the rind using a vegetable peeler, peel rind from oranges. Let the rinds dry for 24 hours. Break the rind into smaller pieces after 24 hours. Mix the orange rind, tea leaves, hibiscus and rose petals in a bowl. Store in an airtight jar. This jar can make 35 servings.

Raspberry Iced Tea

Take 4 tea bags, 2 cup raspberries, and 1/2 cup granulated sugar. In a large heatproof bowl, steep tea in 2 litre boiling water for 5 minutes. In a large saucepan boil 1 cup water, raspberries, and sugar. Keep heat medium-low; simmer and stir, till raspberries break up. Add the mixture to tea. Allow cooling at room temperature, for 30 minutes. Refrigerate to make the tea cold. Strain the tea and pour into a pitcher filled with ice cubes.

Matcha Mint Ice Tea

Take 2 cups filtered water, 2 teaspoons Cooking Grade Matcha, 2 cups ice shavings, 1 sliced lemon, few mint leaves, and honey or cane sugar. Using a jar with a non-leaky lid shake together matcha and water until they are thoroughly combined and no lumps remain. Add ice shavings, a squeeze of lemon, mint leaves, and shake more. You can add honey/cane sugar/maple syrup if you want to sweeten your tea. Pour into a jug with ice, lemon slices, and mint.

Matcha Pomegranate Blueberry Slush

Take 2 Tablespoons of Matcha green tea powder, 1 tablespoon of raw honey, 140 gram frozen blueberries, ½ cup fresh pomegranate juice and 200 grams of ice cubes. Stir the matcha powder into a ½ cup of hot water. Add honey and whisk until completely incorporated. Puree the blueberries, pomegranate juice, Matcha tea that you just made and ice cubes in a blender until smooth. Enjoy immediately.

What is Matcha Green Tea?

In case you are wondering, Matcha is a particular type of powdered green tea that is mostly grown and produced in Japan. The green tea leaves are protected from the sun in the last few weeks of their growth to increase the chlorophyll content. The leaves are then carefully ground to obtain a fine powder. The resulting powder can be used to brew an antioxidant-rich green tea. It can also be used for smoothies or for baking. You do not need to strain the match out of your beverage. Only half teaspoon matcha powder is required to brew a cup.

Also Read: Eating Healthy On a Budget

Green tea is an easy and convenient way to reach your health goals. If you already drink tea, just replace it with green tea for an easy transition. Green tea is not just beneficial for your overall health, but can also make your skin glow, and calm your mind. Make it a habit of drinking green tea daily. Go for decaf, if possible, as caffeine sucks water out of your body. If you do not like the regular green tea, go for flavors like peach or apple cinnamon.

Do you drink green tea? Would you switch your regular tea with green tea? What green tea flavor is your favorite? Share your answers with us in the comments section below!