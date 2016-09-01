No matter how many a variety of color, availability of tools or even how steady the hand, stylish nail art can be difficult to do on your own. This experiments just end up looking like middle school art projects when we decide to take things into our own hands. Thankfully, there have been introductions of subdued designs that can be practiced on your own even if you do not have the skill of a nail art wizard to achieve the best nail art

These options are the anecdotes you need to get the right colors and beautiful patterns that can get your nails to look lavish.

Great Angles: Old Fashioned Nail Art

This is just a good old fashioned manicure that has a little twist. This stylish nail art leaves your nails looking elegant and the equal parts look edgy. The inspiration for this look was to try bringing out the simplicity since nail art has become so crazy these days.

How to apply Great Angles to achieve best nail art

Apply a base coat color like a royal violet then use a striping brush to create perfect lines with a complimentary color like blue orchid.

Visual Stripes: A Colorful Nail Art

This is a negative space manicure that is suitable for someone who is looking for a colorful design that is not too loud. This style was originated from the common V shape style used at the base of the nail and was switched up to make it look fresh and new

How to apply Visual Stripes

Create a triangle shape with a pink color and then do the same with a gray color. After this, add darker colors like a deep blue or deep red, on top of the lighter ones to form perfect lines. These lines can be formed by using a striping brush or tape.

Trendy Triangles: Achieve your best nail art

You are able to create a playful and unique spin on monochrome nails by alternating between white and black triangles. This is how tribal and Aztec patterns became popular for stylish nail art since they are very easy to do and look graphically beautiful.

How to Apply Trendy Triangles: A Playful and Unique Nail Art

If you are a beginner in nail art, this is the easiest way to go. Striping tape is all you need. Lay down the tape on the nail are you want to cover and then start drawing the triangles along your cuticles then continue the triangles on the tips. Alternate the nail polishes to achieve your best nail art.

Over The Moon: Lunular Style Nail Art

This is a simple spin that goes to show, less is more. The classic half-moon was the inspiration behind this design, which is achieved when you apply the nail polish but leave the nail’s crescent (Lunular), bare. This could be reversed and you are able to achieve a cool new look or your best nail art.

How to Apply Over The Moon Style

You should follow the moon shape of your nail using a striping brush with black nail polish then simply use striping tape that can be trimmed by cuticle nippers once placed across the nail. This way you are able to accomplish stylish nail art without having to leave your home.