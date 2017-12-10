We all love winter, especially those of us who face a hot weather all year round. However, your skin may react differently. If you have dry or normal skin, you might have noticed that it gets unbearably dry and flaking during the cold winter months. Another problem is stepping out in the cold wind from a well-heated room. These temperature fluctuations can also be bad for your skin. Don’t worry, as we have compiled some ways to get smooth skin in winter.

Smooth Skin Tips

Exfoliate

If you want a bright, even-toned skin, exfoliation is a must. However, not all of us do it diligently. Exfoliation is an extremely important step and must be skipped no matter what. It becomes even more important in winters. This is because between the dry indoor heating and the damp, cold air outside, our skin cells get really dehydrated. This can result in a buildup of dead cells which can clog pores and lead to acne. Exfoliate your face twice a week and exfoliate your body once a week. However, make sure you do not over exfoliate. Use gentle scrubs only.

Use A Humidifier

If you live in a place where a heater is needed, you need to realize that it might be dehydrating your skin. The dry air from the heater can be really dehydrating. It can make your face dry and it can make your lips chapped. So, if you want a smooth skin this winter, you need a humidifier. It will put back moisture in the air and prevent your skin from getting dehydrated. This will also slow down premature aging as dryness can lead to premature aging.

Lip Balm

Dry and cracked lips are super annoying. That is why you really need a good lip balm or lip butter to keep your lips moisturized and smooth during the harsh winter months. Look for a lip balm with hydrating ingredients. Exfoliate your lips once a week to slough away the dead cells and make your lips look red naturally. You can also use almond oil for your lips as not only it is highly moisturizing, it also lightens lip color and tackles discoloration.

Use SPF

So what if its winter, you still need a sunblock! This is because a sunscreen can slow down aging. Make sure you apply sunscreen to your hands and face every day before stepping out. Look for a light sunscreen that will not clog your pores. Even when the weather is not sunny, going out still exposes your skin to the UV rays of the sun. That’s why it is advised to wear a sunscreen always if you want a healthy, smooth skin.

Supplements

Sometimes we have deficiencies which show up on our skin and lead to skin problems. It is always a good idea to have a diet which fulfills all the requirements, but if for some reason you are unable to do that, it is a good idea to ask our doctor to prescribe supplements. Supplements can make your skin brighter. Vitamin B2, C, and E are bursting with antioxidants and increase the production of skin cells. They also promote collagen growth, which helps to keep your skin fresh and youthful. You can also try hyaluronic acid capsules if you are worried about fine lines. However, never self-medicate and never overdose on supplements. Overdosing has a lot of side effects. Always talk to your doctor before taking a supplement.

Diet

We know its cold and you probably feel like having coffee and hot chocolate all day, but do not indulge too much. Excess coffee will increase your caffeine intake which is not good for your skin. Sugary chocolate syrups are not good for your skin either. Go for nutritious vegetable soup or bone broth instead. Keep yourself hydrated and energized. Make sure you drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

A little bit of care and attention will help you get smooth skin this winter. Make sure you keep yourself hydrated from inside out. Try to avoid temperature fluctuation as much as possible. Enjoy the winter while it lasts!

Got any remedies for a smooth skin this winter? Share with us in the comments below!

