If there is one thing most women can’t go without, it’s foundation. That’s because most of us don’t have a flawless complexion. A lot of us have scars, hyperpigmentation, and uneven tone. A foundation helps you hide all that. There are so many foundations available in the market. Some don’t suit oily skin. Some don’t suit dry skin. Some need a lot of concealers to actually make the skin look perfect. Most of the foundations in the market don’t offer an inclusive range of colors. If your color is too rich or too light, you will have difficulty finding the right shade for you. This is something Huda Kattan felt. She wasn’t OK with it and she wanted to change this. She wanted every skin tone to feel beautiful. That’s why Huda and her team spent two years making the FauxFilter foundation. It has finally launched now, and apparently, it’s selling like hotcakes at Sephora. Huda can’t stop raving about her foundation and she says it has even made her skin better. How true is that? Let’s find out!

Huda Beauty FauxFilter Foundation

First of all, Huda and her team must be lauded for coming out with a foundation that is really inclusive. In her own words, Huda Beauty is a small business and it wasn’t easy for them to do so many shades. The shades have been named after desserts, which is so cool. You can also buy their brush and primer with the foundation. It is worth mentioning that most Huda Beauty products like liquid mattes, lip strobes, highlights, and eye shadow palates are usually instant hits. Will it be the same for her foundation?

Huda basically wanted to come with a foundation with many shades. She shade matched a lot of people. She wants everyone to feel good. As a makeup artist, all skin tones fascinate her. She doesn’t think that beauty is limited to any shade range. There are 30 shades in her foundation.

Huda was really concerned about the coverage. She wanted to come up with a foundation that would give a real-time filter effect. She wanted her foundation to give people flawless skin. So, she made a full coverage foundation that has skin perfecting pigments which blur blemishes, hide hyperpigmentation, and conceal imperfections. Basically, her foundation makes your skin look flawless. Huda Beauty also designed a face blending brush for flawless application of the foundation. They also made a primer so that the foundation would go on smoothly. Basically, they have developed all the tools for you to get the perfect skin.

The foundation blends into your skin easily. It dries to a matte powder finish. It looks luminous. It does not look cakey or dry. It also has beneficial ingredients such as Centella Asiatica and Argan oil. Both of these are very hydrating. The foundation also works to improve your skin texture. Just one pump of the FauxFilter foundation is enough to give you a full coverage. It will look even better if you use the Complexion Perfection Pre-Makeup Base primer before the foundation. This will give the foundation a more natural and even finish.

The blurring pigments work well to hide scars and blemishes. The FauxFilter foundation makes your skin look even toned. The finish is matte, and not chalky thankfully. This is because of the hydrating Argan oil. The coverage is really good. It covers all your imperfections but doesn’t slip.

The FauxFilter foundation is available for USD 40. The Complexion perfection Primer will cost $35. The Face Blending Brush is available for $25.

Details (via Sephora)

Coverage:

✔ Full

✔ Medium

Skin type:

✔ Normal

✔ Dry

✔ Combination

✔ Oily

Finish:

✔ Satin

✔ Matte

✔ Radiant

✔ Natural

Within 3 days of its launch, 9 shades of the FauxFilter foundation were out of stock. This really speaks volumes about the foundation. The foundation has received mostly great reviews so far. People are saying that it is like an actual filter. It also seems waterproof. Last time a foundation made waves was Fenty beauty. Rihana was lauded for her inclusive, 40 range shade. Since Huda Beauty is a smaller brand, they could do only 30, which is still more than that of most high end foundations. It’s high time we realize that beauty exists in all colors.