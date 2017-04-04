A lot of skin problems stem from a dehydrated skin. Not only is a dry skin dehydrated, but an oily skin is also dehydrated from the inside. Hydrate your skin inside out to ensure you have a flawless, glowing, even toned skin!

Ways To Hydrate Your Skin

Drink A Lot Of Water

This one is a no-brainer. You must drink at least 3 litres of water every day. Water cleanses your body and gets rid of the harmful toxins inside. Think of water as a cleansing agent. Just like you never skip skin cleansing, do not forget to drink water. Water also provides your body with essential nutrients to keep your body working properly. Our whole body needs water to function properly. Without an adequate supply of water, our vital organs will suffer and they will stop working properly. Once your body stops working properly, you can expect to face numerous skin problems. This is because your skin and face are the reflections of your health. Do not expect your skin to look flawless when your body is not flushing out toxins properly. Water also provides moisture to your body which keeps skin hydrated. Those who have oily skin often notice an increase in sebum production when they feel dehydrated. This is because a lack of moisture prompts the oil glands to produce more sebum to moisturise skin. If you do not like the taste of water for some reason, you can try drinking infused water. Infused water is basically water infused with fruits and vegetables. Infused water has more benefits than regular water.

Apply Oils

You can apply oils on your face and body to provide adequate hydration. Oils are full of antioxidants and essential fatty acids. Oils are also more like skin’s natural sebum, so they can make skin produce less oil. Be sure to choose an oil that suits your skin type. If you have a dry skin, you can go for coconut oil or olive oil. Do not apply coconut oil if you have an oily skin as coconut oil can clog pores. Look for lightweight oils like rosehip seed oil and argan oil if you have an oily skin. Make sure your oils are 100% pure.

Be Gentle With Washing

Do not use harsh cleansers for your face and body. Harsh soaps, body washes, and face washes can strip the face and body of their natural oils, making them feel dehydrated. Go for gentler cleansers. It is a good idea to look for companies that use natural ingredients in their products. Good quality cleansers not only help you get rid of dirt and grime, they also hydrate the skin.

Avoid Hot Showers

Addicted to hot showers? Well, they may be your undoing. Hot water can harm both your hair and skin. Hot water dries out your skin and also take away all the natural oils. While hot showers do feel good, in the long run, they only harm. Take a shower using room temperature water.

Use A Humidifier

Investing in a humidifier in your home will also prevent your skin from drying. A humidifier is also great for the respiratory system. Do not put the central heating or the air conditioning on very high, as these can also dry out your skin.

Eat Vegetables

When your body is lacking essential nutrients, it get dehydrated. Eat vegetables to make sure your body is getting all the required nutrients, vitamins and mineral. Vegetables also have a high water content so eating vegetables can keep your skin moisturised.

Cucumber

The skin of cucumbers is basically composed of water and also has vitamin C and caffeic acid. This can help to calm and sooth your skin. Collagen also boosts the production of collagen in your body, which is the building block of your skin.

Zucchini

Zucchini has 95 percent water by weight, so it is very hydrating. One serving of zucchini has around 25 calories and it is a great source of potassium, folate and vitaminsC and A.

Bell Papers

Bell peppers are 92 percent water. They are also rich in nutrients, like vitamin C, vitamin B6, thiamine, beta-carotene, and folic acid.

Romaine Lettuce

Romaine lettuce has 3 times more folate, 8 times more beta-carotene, and 6 times more vitamin C than iceberg lettuce. Use romaine lettuce in your salads, sandwiches, and burgers.

Carrots

Carrots have about 87 percent water and a high beta-carotene content. The Vitamin A in carrots can help repair your skin.

Raw Broccoli

Brocolli is composed of 91% water. It is also full in vitamin C, calcium, and fibre.

Celery

Celery is 96% water, but it also has a combination of amino acids, mineral salts and vitamins that can effectively hydrate your body.

Raw Spinach

Spinach is low calorie so it is an ideal way to hydrate yourself when you are trying to lose weight. One cup of spinach is enough for around 50 percent of your daily vitamin A requirements. It is also high in protein and vitamin C.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are composed of around 95%water. They are also a good source of Vitamin A.

Fruits

Fruits are rich in naturally occurring sugars. They are also a great source of important minerals, nutrients, and vitamins. Instead of eating a sugar laden dessert, make it a habit to have some fruits after your meals.

Cantaloupe

Cantaloupes are 90% water. They are also flavorful. Most importantly they prove 103.2% of the daily required amount of vitamin A.

Watermelon

Any list that contains hydrating food is incomplete without watermelons. Watermelon has 92% water content and magnesium, essential rehydration salts, calcium, potassium and sodium.

Pineapple

Pineapple is full bromelain. Bromelain is a combination of compounds with high anti-inflammatory powers.

Mangoes

Who doesn’t love mangoes in summer? Mangos a great source of vitamins A, B6, and C, and fibre.

Grapefruit

Grapefruit can help lower insulin levels and control appetite. Munch on grapefruits throughout the day or juice it!

Strawberries

Strawberries are 92% water. Strawberries have B vitamin folate, which keeps arteries clear. Strawberries are also a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants.

Oranges

Oranges are 87% water. They more than 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C.

Avoid Junk Food

Other than the temporary enjoyment, junk foods serve no purpose. They have little to no nutritional value. In fact, they can be harmless for your body. Junk food usually contains a lot of processed ingredients, sugar, and unhealthy oil. Avoid eating junk food if you want your skin to look its best.

Avoid Caffeine

I sound like a hypocrite writing this, given that I am addicted to tea. Tea and coffee are diuretics which means they can make you urinate more frequently. This can lead to dehydration. Do not drink more than 2 or 3 cups a day. For every cup of tea and coffee, drink a cup of water to stay hydrated.

Avoid Sugary Drinks

Sugary drinks seem refreshing and hydrating. The truth cannot be further from this. Drinks that are high in sugar can dehydrate you. These beverages create an acidic environment which can mess with the enzyme function and reduce body’s water storage capacity. Replace sugary drinks with fruit juices.

Less Salt

Foods that are high in salt can increase fluid loss because water is required to eliminate the extra sodium present in salt. Avoid eating foods like popcorn, soy sauce, sausages and fried foods regularly. Also avoid fast food, frozen and canned meals, and condiments. Sprinkle less salt on the food you consume.

Take A Water Bottle With You When Going In The Sun

Spending long hours under the scorching you can dehydrate your body. Take a cold water bottle with you and sip throughout they day. This will keep you hydrated. Also, try to shield yourself from the sun as much as possible. Too much time in the sun can also tan your skin.

If you want to hydrate your skin, you must adopt good lifestyle habits. Do not sleep for more than 8 hours as this will dehydrate your body. Always keep a water bottle with you so that you can drink whenever you are thirsty. Take special care of yourself and those around you when it is too hot. Avoid salty, processed, and oily food as they are not good for the body and dehydrate it.

What do you do to keep your skin hydrated? Share with us below!