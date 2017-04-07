Whenever there is talk of beauty, the things that immediately pop in our minds is makeup, hair styles, expensive clothes, accessories, skin care etc. However we seldom realize that these material things are not as valuable and important, and they can only beautify you from the outside. There is much more to beauty then the fake outward demeanor that starts from false eye lashes to expensive face concealing equipment under the layers of makeup. Inner beauty is as important as the outer beauty. There are many ways in which we can achieve inner beauty and peaceful mind, but one of them is to achieve inner beauty and peaceful mind through meditation.

Inner beauty and peace through meditation is a very important concept as it is an amalgamation of three very important practices and statements, inner beauty, peace and meditation.

Inner beauty and Peaceful mind

Inner beauty means to purify and cleanse yourself from the inside. The main aspect of this is to keep your mind free from any negative or bad thoughts. Hatred, jealousy, greed, vindictiveness all are the core negative thoughts. These are thoughts that keep yourself from cleaning up you inner self. Once you get rid of these thoughts by the practices of patience, compassion, empathy and forgiveness only then can you achieve A clean mind. A clean mind full of healthy and positive thoughts is the mind that is truly at peace.

Having a mind that is free from negative thoughts and a mind that has encountered the blessing of being at peace is the gateway to inner beauty. So inner beauty and peaceful mind are closely related concepts. Inner beauty cannot be attained without the peace of mind.

Inner beauty is a notch above the peaceful mind. It comes when the peaceful mind is accompanied by a heart full of love. Love is an extremely powerful emotion, infact it is most powerful positive emotion that exists. Channeling the positivism that emerges from it is key to having the most perfect form of inner beauty.

Now that we are clear about inner beauty and peaceful mind, let us look at ways in which we can attain these heights.

The best way to achieve inner beauty and peaceful mind is through meditation. Meditation is sort of an exercise of the mind that has huge benefits. It is beneficial for our body and our soul. Here are some of the advantages of meditation.

It makes your mind stronger. Just like exercise makes our bodies powerful, meditation being an exercise of the mind makes it more powerful by making it more focused.

It makes you better conscious of your surroundings and atmosphere. When our mind is cleared from all the useless thoughts, the empty mind automatically shifts to the more important stuff that need are attention like kids, family etc.

It makes you live in the present. It helps you in leaving your past behind and starting a new life with positive outlook towards the future.

How to practice meditation?

There are many different ways in which you can practice meditation. Some are very common and can be practiced easily by anyone. Here we are giving a short list of useful, beginner’s meditations.

Focused attention meditation

Focusing the attention on a single point to let everything else slip away is known as focused attention meditation. The single point may be breath, mantra or an object like a candle flame. In the beginning it is very difficult to keep the flow of thoughts concentrated in a single file on a point. However with steady practice the depth and consistency of this method may be achieved.

Examples of these are:

Samatha (Buddhist meditation),

some forms of Zazen,

Loving Kindness Meditation

Chakra Meditation

Kundalini Meditation,

Sound Meditation

Mantra Meditation

Pranayama

some forms of Qigong, and many others.

Open monitoring meditation

This type of meditation is quite popular and it is easier to practice so beginners either start with focused attention meditation or open monitoring meditation. Here we do not focus our attention on one aspect but we reflect and focus all the aspects of our experience but the catch is that there should be no judgment or attachment involved. All perceptions, be them internal (thoughts, feelings, memory, etc.) or external (sound, smell, etc.), are recognized and seen for what they are. It is the process of non-reactive monitoring of the content of experience from moment to moment, without going into them.

Examples are

Mindfulness meditation

Vipassana, as well as some types of Taoist Meditation.

Effortless Presence

In this form of medititaion there are no points or objects to focus on. Increasing the main circumference of the objects that come under the sphere of meditation is the main objective of all the types of meditations. According to meditation expert, this nicely sums up this type of meditation.

According to meditation expert

This is actually the true purpose behind all kinds of meditation, and not a meditation type in itself. All traditional techniques of meditation recognize that the object of focus, and even the process of monitoring, is just a means to train the mind, so that effortless inner silence and deeper states of consciousness can be discovered. Eventually both the object of focus and the process itself is left behind, and there is only left the true self of the practitioner, as “pure presence”.

The main example of this type of meditation are

the Self-Enquiry (“I am” meditation) of Ramana Maharishi

Dzogchen; Mahamudra

Some forms of Taoist Meditation

Raja Yoga.

In my point of view, this type of meditation always requires previous training to be effective, even though this is sometimes not expressly said (only implied).

So these are three main types of meditation. But that are not the only form of meditation. There are hundreds of other forms of meditation also available.

