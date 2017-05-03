Now that it’s summer, you must not step out in the sun without a sunblock on. There are different types of sunscreens available in the market. So many choices can confuse you. There are certain sunblock do’s and don’ts you should follow to make sure you use a sunscreen properly.

Use a Sunscreen Properly

Check the ingredients

The Environmental Working Group, which is an old non-profit consumer information company, has recently updated its Sunscreen Guide. The guide is very comprehensive and features effectiveness ratings of nearly 1700 sunscreens, information on sun exposure and skin cancer and aa guide about what we should look for in a sunscreen and what we should avoid. We will provide a concise summary of it here. Ensure you read the ingredients when buying a new sunscreen. Look for the ingredients zinc, avobenzone, titanium dioxide, and Mexoryl SX. They are all very powerful UVA blockers and remain on your skin instead of sinking into the body. Don’t sunscreens which have ingredients which may affect hormones or those that are potentially carcinogenic, like insect repellent, vitamin A (retinyl palmitate), and oxybenzone.

Also Read: Avocado Oil: The Latest Healthy Oil

Do Not Be Fooled By High SPF

Do not waste your hard earned money on sunscreens which claim to have an SPF higher than 50+. As per the FDA, there’s no proof that such products give you a better protection against UV rays. In fact, they might make you overconfident and stop you from reapplying. Go for a sunscreen with an SPF 15-30+ daily. If you plan to stay outdoors for a very long time, go for a 30+ one.

Also Read: Hydrate Your Skin With These Easy Tips

Use Broad Spectrum Sunscreens

Always go for a long-lasting sunscreen which gives broad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays both. This does not mean that you will not have to reapply. Even waterproof sunscreens wash off, and nearly all sunscreens can be washed off by clothes, sand, and towels.

Men Should Wear Sunscreen Too

Make sure you remind your male family members to wear a sunscreen too. According to research, 78 % of women apply sunscreen but only 34 %of men do. Men need sunscreen as much as women do.

Also Read: Best Summer foods to keep you cool

Talk To You Pediatrician

Do not put sunscreen on an infant without talking to his pediatrician first. Ask your doctor about the type of sunscreen that is suitable for your baby. When you buy a sunscreen, test a small amount of it on your bab’s skin first to check for any allergic reactions.

Don’t Use Sprays Only

Many people love to use sprayer form of sunscreens as they are quicker and easier to use. But they don not give an even and thick layer of sunscreen to which is required to protect your skin. Use lotion sunscreens, for your face especially.

Use Other Forms of Protection Too

It has not been proven yet that sunscreen safeguard against almost all types of skin cancer. When you are out, do not just rely on a sunscreen to shield you from the sun. Wear hats, pants, shirts, and shorts whenever possible. When you are at the beach, stay under an umbrella when you are not in the water.

Also Read: Pamper Yourself With These Natural Beauty Brands

Ditch Sunscreen With Vitamin A

A lot of companies include a form of Vitamin A to their sunblocks known as retinyl palmitate. It’s said to fight skin aging but some studies have shown that it can lead to the growth of lesions and tumors on the skin if used in sunlight. Avoid all lotions, makeup, and lipstick with this ingredient.

Be Consistent

Sunscreen is not something you apply whenever you think it’s too sunny outside. You need to apply a sunscreen daily, even when it’s cloudy. The UV rays of the sun are there even when it’s gray and cloudy. Make sunscreen an integral part of our routine.

Choose A Sunscreen According To Your Skin Type

This goes without saying. Make sure you choose a sunscreen with suits you, especially if you have an oily skin. The wrong sunscreen can make you break out, and you obviously do not want that.

Also Read: Try These Dermatologist Recommended Foods For Clear Skin

It is very important to use a sunblock daily. It is also imperative to know how to use a sunscreen properly. If you choose a sunscreen that is not made for your skin, or if you use a sunscreen incorrectly, it will not give you any benefit.

Also Read: Health And Beauty Benefits of Green Tea

Were you aware how to use a sunscreen properly? Do you use one daily? Let us know in the comments below!