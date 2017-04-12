Skin care is tough thing. There are so many beauty products available in the market that it is quite easy for a person to get lost among them in deciding about what to wear and what not to wear for your skin. It is a tedious job to decide which product would be best for your skin with least amount of side effects. Although there might be product that claim to have used natural ingredients like essential oils, fruits and herbs in their making but once you check out their ingredients, you will see that along with the natural products there is always a huge amount of chemicals and toxins added to make the product last longer. In fact in most beauty products the amount of natural skin care ingredients is much less as compared to artificial stuff.

Here in this article we are going to talk about natural skin care ingredients from the kitchens. As most of the commercial products have side effects, why not use natural ingredients to get a better and glowing skin. Also there will be almost no side effects of these natural skin care ingredients and most of them can be found in your kitchens. Also another main advantage is the usage of natural products in the unadulterated way. Natural ingredients always will be better than the store brought substitutes.

Top Natural Skin care ingredients

Here are some of the natural skin care ingredients that are found in all the kitchens and can do wonder for our skin.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is a great exfoliating agent for the skin. It is a mild anti-inflammatory and mild antiseptic also. Because these properties it helps in fighting against acne. It will make the acne go away and prevent it from becoming an infection. It also removes dead skin cells and open up the skin pores. This ensures that the blackheads can be removed through backing soda masks and massages. It helps in keeping the skin clean. It also helps in making your skin glow and look young and beautiful

You can easily make a baking soda mask. Add water or rosewater to the baking soda and apply the resulting paste on your skin.

Honey

Honey has a lot of uses, externally and internally for the skin. It will soothe the rashes and burns. It will make the skin flawless and shiny. There are many ways in which you can use Honey for your benefit. You can drink it or use it in a honey mask. If you want to drink it with water, remember to mix one teaspoon honey in a quarter glass of water. Add a couple of drops to lemon to give a cleansing effect. This drink is not only good for skin, it is good for weight loss also. Using the honey mask is also very effective. For that take and egg and separate egg white and yolk. Keep the yolk for later use and in egg with mix two spoons of honey. Now apply this paste on the skin and leave it till it dries. After about twenty to twenty five minutes, peel off the layer of the honey and egg mask to have a wonderful and great glowing skin.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is good not only for skin but for hair also. It has antibacterial as well as anti-inflammatory properties. It will help in fighting against skin infections, burns, cuts and scars. For a healthy skin and healthy hair use coconut oil regularly. It is also a great moisturizer and skin healer. It will make you skin shine. However if you have an oily skin, it is better to stay away from the oil.

Apple cider vinegar

It is a very cheap skin care ingredient. It will kill all the bacteria on the skin thus making it highly useful acne fighting ingredient. It also contains highly beneficial acetic acid and certain vitamins like potassium and magnesium that make it a detoxifying agent when consumed internally, since it boosts liver function and helps balance bacteria in the gut.

Sea salts

Sea salt is also wonderful for the skin because it has a number of minerals and nutrients. The nutrients may include magnesium, sodium, calcium and potassium. These nutrients when given to the skin in a right dose will give it a natural glow and remove any impurities. Sea salts can be used in a number of face masks as well as hair mask.

Make your own homemade scrub by mixing two teaspoons sea salt with four teaspoons raw honey, then apply the mix evenly to clean skin, rub it gently, let it stand for 15 minutes and rinse. Similarly, sugar scrubs are similar, and both types are gentle enough to use several times per week to prevent clogged pores and help with cell turn-over and renewal. this is a great scrub because it uses natural skin care ingredients.

Green tea

There are so many great benefits and uses of Green tea. It is a natural skin healing agent. It can also help in reducing weight. It is good to consume green tea after every meal. There are different flavors and eccenses of green tea available so you can try out different things to get good results.

Shea butter

Shea butter is an extremely powerful ingredient. First let us explain what shea butter is. Shea butter is an extract from the tree that is foind mostly in Africa. Shea butter may be ivory or off white in color. Shea butter is a triglyceride derived mainly from stearic acid and oleic acid. It is widely used in cosmetics as a moisturizer, salve or lotion.

These are some of the best skin care ingredients that are available in our homes, in fact in our kitchens. Which natural skin care ingredient do you use for a glowing and flawless skin? Share with us some of your skin care secrets by commenting below.