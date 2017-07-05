Folk beauty methods – from rejuvenating honey masks to teeth whitening are one of the favorite topics for discussion in the beauty industry. Although some skincare ingredients are great for your skin, some should be used with caution. We carefully read the composition of the cream on the label and curse chemists, but at the same time, we confidentially put on the face mask based on our grandmother’s recipe? Whatever you use on your skin should be used with caution.

Skincare Ingredients That Can Be Potentially Harmful to Skin

BAKING SODA

Soda grains resemble massaging particles of your favorite face scrub. Hence the birth of the legend that this harmless food powder is able to get rid of blackheads after a couple of uses. In reality, such a ritual can turn into a beauty catastrophe. Remember the lessons of chemistry from the seventh grade. Your skin normally has a pH of 4.5 to 5.5, while that of soda is 9. You do not need to be a dermatologist or laboratory technician to understand that with this combination, the epidermal barrier will simply be destroyed. Baking soda scrubs can cause a colossal loss of moisture and accelerate the aging process.

LEMON

Lemon is rich in vitamins and minerals. But, it is better to be cautious when using this citrus fruit on your face.The lemon situation is the opposite of the soda: its pH is 2, which means that it creates an acidic (acidic-precocious) environment. If you use a “live” lemon or its juice for bleaching or eliminating skin flaws, the acid is more likely to cause severe irritation and will harm the entire protective barrier. In addition, citrus oil is phototoxic, that is, it can cause blisters, rashes, and burns in the sun.

TOOTHPASTE

Please stop at once and for all the use of toothpaste as a remedy for pimples and spots! This only aggravates the situation. The paste contains a lot of skin irritating components, which can lead to chemical burns of sensitive skin. And even if toothpaste does help you get rid of acne, you may get scars and marks in its place. It is better to use tea tree oil in its place instead.

HYDROGEN PEROXIDE

As a mild antiseptic, hydrogen peroxide is one of the best ways to fight infections. In the case of minor cuts or burns, it works perfectly.But to add peroxide to self-made beauty products is a terrible idea.With regular use, it can cause inflammation and burning, severely impair the level of skin hydration and the ability to regenerate.

SUGAR

The use of sugar as a lip scrub is perfectly normal. As a rule, they are less capricious and sensitive to sweet crystals. But for your face such a texture can be traumatic – will lead to micro-cuts on the surface of the skin and, as a result, result in inflammation and redness. Even ready-made scrubs are often too harsh. All natural scrubs with sharp edges are not good for your skin. Instead, try using rice bran or oat flakes that gently exfoliate the dead skin cells.

So the next time you read about a DIY beauty tip, be careful about the skincare ingredients you use.