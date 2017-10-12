Plump lips are in these days. Everyone is obsessed with having plump lips nowadays. Ladies do all sorts of things to make their lips look fuller. They even contour and overline their lips to make them look plumper. As always, we do not recommend Botox or any other unnatural thing to get plump lips. The good news is that nature has all the answers. There are some natural tips and tricks that can help you achieve fuller lips. So, if you want fuller lips without a filler, here are some natural ways to make your lips look plump.

Natural Ways To Make Your Lips Look Plump

Cinnamon

Cinnamon doesn’t just spice up your food, it has a lot of beauty uses too. It is an ancient spice and our ancestors have been using it for various reasons. Basically, cinnamon stimulates blood flow. That is why it is such a good lip plumper. A lot of lip plumpers have cinnamon as an ingredient. To make your own lip plumper, add some drops of cinnamon oil to your lip gloss. You can even add cinnamon powder to things like honey, Vaseline, olive oil or lip butter to make your lips look plump. Just put cinnamon powder and your favorite moisturizer on your lips for a minute before removing it. You might feel a tingling sensation, but that simply means your DIY lip plumper is working!

Toothpaste

Toothpaste is also great for a lot of things apart from your teeth. Just put a thick layer of toothpaste on your lips and let it sit for 1o seconds. Wipe it with a damp towel and wash it with water. Admire your plump lips!

Overlining and Contouring

This will help you fake plump lips when you are going out. Just contour your lips and overline them to make your lips look plump. This is great for times when you are in a rush and don’t have time for DIYs.

Peppermint Oil

Jus like cinnamon, peppermint stimulates blood flow. Mix a little honey and peppermint oil, and apply to your lips. Let it sit for one minute. WIpe away and wash off. Apart from this, you can also add peppermint oil to your lips gloss or lip balm.

Cayenne Pepper

This one tingles a bit too much, so make sure you can handle it before trying it! Mix a teaspoon of olive oil with a pinch of cayenne pepper. Apply this on your lips. Let it stay for 1 to 2 minutes. Wipe it away and wash off. Viola! You have fuller lips naturally!

Wasabi

Wasabi isn’t just meant to be eaten with sushi, it can help achieve you fuller lips too! It works in less than a minute! Not only will wasabi give you fuller lips, it will also make your lip softer and pink! Just take a little bit of wasabi and rub it on your lips. WIpe it off after a minute. Make sure you moisturize your lip immediately afterwards with a lip balm or a lip butter.

Ginger

Ginger, when mixed with other ingredients, can be a great lip plumper too. Just add half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, a drop of peppermint oil, a pinch of ginger powder, and 2 teaspoons of olive oil. Massage your lips with this mixture for 10 seconds, before wiping and washing off.

Beeswax Lip Plumper

Take 1 teaspoon of beeswax and 5 teaspoons of olive oil. Melt them in a double boiler. Add half a teaspoon cinnamon oil to it. Keep it a container and let it cool.

Cocoa Butter Lip Plumper

Melt one tablespoon of cocoa butter with 1 teaspoon of almond oil in a double boiler. Add 2-3 drops of cinnamon oil. Transfer to a container and let it cool. There you go, you have one ofthe best natural ways to make your lips look plump.

Most of these lip plumpers tingle, so make sure you can handle these kinds of things before trying them. If something tingles a lot, and you can’t handle it, immediately wipe it off. Big lips might be in but it isn’t mandatory for everyone to have them! Big lips do not necessarily suit everyone either. Do not go for unnatural things as they have side effects and can be bad for you in the long run.

Which of the natural ways to make your lips look plump is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

