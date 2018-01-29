Grey hair is a part of your life just like stretch marks and cellulite. However, you can always take steps to prevent grey hair and delay them for as long as possible. On a positive note. grey hair is in right now. So, if you are going grey, you do not need to worry. But, if you do not want to rock grey hair, we have got some tips to help prevent grey hair.

Prevent Grey Hair

Our hair gets its color by a pigment known as melanin. It is found in the hair follicles. However, the production of melanin slows down as we age. When this pigment depletes, our hair starts going grey. This is why most people above the ages of 60 and 70 usually go grey.

A lot of people strat notocing grey hair after the age of 30. By the time a person reaches 50, they can expect to see half the hair on their heads grey. This is very normal. Genetics also matter, so if any of your parents went grey at a young age, you might go grey early too. Ethinicity also matters. Caucasians usulaly go white earlier than Asians. Women of color notice their first greys after they reach the age of 40. Some health conditions such as thyroid issues, anemia, hormones, diabetes, and vitamin B 12 may also cause premature greying.

Your genetics largely determines when you will go grey. However, this doesn’t mean you cannot delay the process. Your hormones, diet, and stress play a huge role too. A balanced diet is very important as your hair is a protein fiber. Fish is a good source of Omega-3s and protein. They are great for hair health. You can also try supplements with copper as it increases the production of melanin. You can also eat prawns, crabs, lobsters, and oily fish. Quit smoking if you are a smoker as it is not good for your hair health. Researches have showns that smokers are 3 times more likely to go grey prematurely than non smokers.

If you are going grey prematurely, don’t stress as stress will make the situation worse. You can also try highlights to cover up the greys. You can also try emi-permanent dyes as they do a good job of covering up grey har.

Got any tip to prevent grey hair? Share with us in the comment below!

