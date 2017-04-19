Relieve Stress and Tension Naturally through these Foods

It is very difficult to avoid stress in this era. Life is so fast and everyone is in a continuous struggle and competition to get ahead from the others. In this fast paced life it is very common that people suffer from the diseases of the mind and nerves, like stress, anxiety, panic attacks, depression and sadness. To relieve stress and tension naturally there are a number of ways and tricks that we must incorporate into our lives to lead a healthy and happy lifetime. In this article we list foods that relieve stress and tension naturally so that you might be able to do better without taking loads of pills and attending therapy lessons.

So one might ask can food really relieve stress and tension naturally, in fact is there any impact of foods on out moods altogether. Well, of course it does have a huge impact. Food are not only good for nutrition they also have an impact on our mood for example a coup of ice cream can make you smile even after hardest of days or a glass of hot soup can cheer you when you have a strong muscles. Food is directly connected to producing vitamins and minerals that are very essential to keep a healthy balance in the body. When body are is well nutrition we will find pleasure and happiness in the smallest of things. A great beauty secret is to keep yourself clean, not only from outside but from inside also.

Here is our list of foods which will relieve stress and tension naturally

Turkey

Turkey contain tryptophan. Tryptophan has a calming effect on the body and it is available in high amounts in Turkey especially turkey breasts. That is why when you have a lot of turkey on Thanksgiving you feel like in a happy trance like state. Tryptophan is given to patients with anxiety disorders. It is also found in little amounts in fish, eggs, nuts and tofu but not as much as in turkey. Tryptophan is a precursor of serotonin and serotonin is the famous neurotransmitter that makes you will calm. This is the neurotransmitter whose production is sometimes increased by taking drugs by drug addicts.

Whole grain bread

Carbs are good for boosting your brains. Carbohydrates also produce serotonin that gives a boost to the brain. That is the reason having a sandwich can sometimes make your stress get relieved to a great deal. While choosing the carbs use whole grain bread, brown bread or brown rice. These will break down in the body slowly releasing the sugar into the blood stream. Processed carbohydrates with sugar content can give you quick surge of energy but in the end you will feel lazy after having them because of too much sugar. Sugar takes a toll on the body to break down.

Also Read: Foods That Give You Quick Energy

Foods with omega 3 fatty acids

Foods with omega 3 fatty acids are great to boost your mind power and have a calming effect on the body. Usually seafood is rich in omega 3 Fatty acids that include both EPA and DHA. Salmon is the biggest source of omega 3 fatty acids among the seafood. It is rich source of eaten grilled. Other seas animals and fish rich in omega 3 include Mackerel, anchovies, tuna, herrings and sardines. Omega three is also good for heart so taking omega 3 supplements can be safe for patients with heart diseases also, however all the supplements must be taken in consultation with a physician.

Greek Yogurt and high protein foods

Proteins are also great for the body because they produce neurotransmitters dopamine and norepinephrine that have similar effects like that of serotonin. They make the mind and body to feel happy and alert and kills up all the depression. The main effect of these neurotransmitters is on the alertness and activeness of the brain so if you are feeling down or do not feel to have any energy to do anything then take a big bowl of Greek yogurt which is high protein food is very good for health as well as it will make you feel happy. Other foods may include, chicken, proteins, eggs etc,

Chamomile tea

Chamomile is a soother in itself. The chamomile tea has a number of health benefits for your body. It is considered a great stress reliever and also helps you in sleeping better. It is recommended to drink it in the night. You can make chamomile tea and then add a dash of honey to it to have a magical effect. Patients with insomnia can also benefit from this recipe.

Also Read: Hi Tea, Afternoon Tea, and Other Tea Rituals

Dark chocolate

Here is one instance where you can eat as much dark chocolate as you like. Of course no need to over do it but dark chocolate is good as a cure for depression. Of course by depression here we mean normal everyday depression and not the clinical one that needs medical attention. It is not just our sweet tooth or craving that forces us to double our amount of chocolate intake after having a very bad day. It has polyphenols and flavonols—two important types of antioxidants—in more quantity than some fruit juices. So it is good that once in a week you have a couple of bars of dark chocolate or when you are feeling bad or down have a bite at it to boost up your sad mood.

Oatmeal

Everyone knows the long list of health benefits that Oatmeal has to offer. Here is something that you might not know. Oatmeal is great to boost up your mood because it enhances the secretion of serotonin in the brain. Yes this is another food that you can have when you are down in dumps. And unlike dark chocolate you do not even need to feel guilty about eating it.

Also Read: Infused Water: Cleanser for Outer and Inner body

Here are some of the foods that might help you to relieve stress and tension naturally. Remember these cures are for anxiety or stress caused by everyday events. They are not for the cure of medical conditions like clinical depression or anxiety disorder. While they might help in those cases but can not be used as an alternative to medical help.

Which is your favorite from our list of Relieve Stress and Tension Naturally foods? Share with us by commenting below.