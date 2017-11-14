Dandruff can be caused by a dry scalp. It can also be caused by a condition known as seborrheic dermatitis. It might also be caused by psoriasis, eczema, or overgrowth of malassezia which is a yeast-like fungus. There are many products available in the market for the treatment of dandruff such as shampoos with zinc pyrithione that targets bacteria and fungus. Some products use ketoconazole that fights fungus too. Some products have selenium sulfide and coal tar which sloughs away dead skin cells from your scalp. Some products have salicylic acid that loosens flakes to be washed away. We have compiled some remedies that will help you get rid of dandruff.

Tips For Getting Rid Of Dandruff

Tea Tree Oil

Shampoos with as little as 5% of tea tree oil can help you get rid of dandruff. If you do not have a tea tree oil shampoo, just add some tea tree oil to the shampoo you have. Shampoo like you usually too. Do not add a lot though as tea tree oil is pretty strong and it is not recommended to use a high percentage of it.

Also Read: Burdock Oil Will Make Your Strands Gorgeous!

Aspirin

Aspirin has some active ingredients such as salicylic acid which are good for getting rid of dandruff. Even some medicated shampoos contain salicylic acid. Crush 2 aspirins and mix them with the amount of shampoo you use to wash your hair. Leave it on your hair for a minute. Rinse with water and shampoo again. Aspirin will keep the flakiness away.

Also Read: Asking Yourself Why Doesn’t My Hair Grow? Well, Here Is Why!

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has been used for centuries for hair problems. Coconut oil is easily available and is affordable too. Massage some coconut oil on your head before taking a shower. It is a good idea to let it sit for an hour. If you apply it before going to bed, it’s even better. Shampoo afterward to get it off, Coconut oil will moisturize and hydrate your hair and keep dandruff at bay.

Also Read: Kitchen Products That Make You Beautiful

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is also great for getting rid of dandruff. Its acidity balances the ph of your scalp and makes it hard for yeast to grow. Just mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with two tablespoons of water and put the mixture in a spray bottle. Spritz it on your scalp. After that, wrap your hair in a towel and wait for 15 minutes. Wash your hair like you usually do. You can repeat this remedy twice a week. It will not only help you in getting rid of dandruff, it will also make your hair smooth and bouncy.

Also Read: 10 Reasons Why Castor Oil Is A Beauty Staple

Baking Soda

Baking soda is also great for flakiness and itchiness. Baking soda can help you get rid of dandruff. Wet your hair with water and rub a little baking soda on your hair. You do not need to shampoo afterward. Just rinse with water and it will be enough. Baking soda will fight the overactive fungi which cause dandruff. You might feel that your hair has dried out, but the feeling will go away once your scalp gets used to baking soda. After a week natural oil production will begin and your hair will feel softer and smoother.

Also Read: Beauty Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar You Should Know About

Salt

Table salt is a good abrasive and so it will help you scrub your hair to get rid of dandruff. Sprinkle some salt on your head. Massage it on your head. It will slough away the flaky and dry skin. Shampoo afterward.

Also Read: Get Gorgeous Hair With These Simple Hair Care Tricks

Mouthwash

If you have a severe case of dandruff, mouthwash may help you. After washing your hair with shampoo, rinse it with a mouthwash. Follow with a conditioner. Mouthwashes have antifungal properties so using a mouthwash will prevent the growth of yeast that causes dandruff.

Also Read: Beauty Uses Of Lemons You Did Not Know About

Lemon

Lemons are also great for getting rid of dandruff. Massage around 2 tablespoons of lemon juice on your head and rinse with water. Rinse with water afterward. Do this regularly till your dandruff goes away. Lemon works just like apple cider vinegar. It will balance the ph level of your scalp. This will keep dandruff away.

Also Read: Avocado Oil: The Latest Healthy Oil

Aloe vera

Aloe vera will not only help you get rid of dandruff, it will also give you relief from itchiness. Apply some aloe vera gel to your hair before shampooing. Aloe vera has a very cooling effect so it will help you get rid of itching. Aloe vera will also boost the growth of your hair and nourish it.

Also Read: Bedside Beauty Essentials

Olive Oil

Olive oil is a miraculous oil. It has been used since ancient time for hair health and hair growth. Give your scalp a good massage with olive oil before going to sleep. Shampoo the next morning. You can also try a shampoo that has olive oil in it.

Also Read: Health And Beauty Benefits of Green Tea