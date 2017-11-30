Admit it, we all want to look our best. The first thing people see when they look at us is our outer appearance so it is instinctive for them to judge you according to that. Apart from that, looking good can make you feel good. Looking good has nothing to do with having stereotypical ‘good looks’. Everyone is beautiful and looking after yourself can really make you enhance that beauty. There are some secret beauty weapons that can really bring out the best of you so you can put forward your A game. We have combined some of these beauty weapons to help you look and feel your best!

Secret Beauty Weapons

Glowing Moisturizer

A moisturizer can help you keep your skin hydrated and plump. It can also prep your skin for makeup. Makeup will go on more smoothly if you apply moisturizer first. A good moisturizer really is your one of your best beauty weapons. Since everyone is into glowing skin these days, you can buy a shimmering moisturizer. A shimmering moisturizer can help you make your skin look glowing from within. It will make your skin bright and dewy. You can apply a shimmering moisturizer before applying foundation. Your skin will radiate and make you look fresh. Unlike a highlighter, a shimmering moisturizer is more subtle. When worn under a foundation, it will give you a naturally glowing skin. Buy a moisturizer with SPF for sun protection.

Highlighter

Who doesn’t want a glowing skin? A highlighter can help you achieve that. Go for creme highlighters as they are multi-functional and look great on every woman. For an overall glow, you can mix your highlighter with our foundation. Use a highlighter on your cheekbones to create an illusion of a naturally glowing skin!

Restoring Cream

A healing and restoring cream can rejuvenate your skin and make your skin look radiant. Use it every day to make your skin look its best. Research your option and then buy a cream which you think will really suit your skin type and address your skin concerns.

