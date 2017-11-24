A lot of women love to keep long nails. They think long nails look pretty. However, longer nails tend to get dirty quickly. They also look unkempt sometimes. Long nails can also be pretty unhealthy and unhygienic. That is why it is recommended that you should keep your nails short and trimmed. There are many reasons to keep short nails. We have compiled some of them for you today.

Why You Should Have Short Nails

Long Nails Require A Lot Of Attention

Long nails require a lot of attention and care. They are more prone to breakage and get dirty easily. It can also be difficult to keep long nails cleans and you may require a special brush to clean them. Long nails can also make trivial everyday tasks like texting very difficult. Long nails can also make gripping anything difficult.

Also Read: Easy Ways To Switch To A Plant-Based Diet

Long Nails Are Unhealthy

The Infectious Disease Society of America did a study which says that nails longer than 3 millimeters can harbor harmful yeast and bacteria under them. The stud also said that a lot of people do not properly wash their hands to get rid of all the bacteria hiding in their nails. Eating with your hands when you have long nails can transmit bacteria and germs from your nails to your stomach.

Also Read: Lose Weight Without Exercise By Following These Tips

Short Nails Are Low Maintainance

You don’t need to worry about cleaning your nails or preventing breakage. Plain running water is enough to clean short nails, you don’t need a brush to clean them.

Also Read: Miraculous fruits and vegetables for a glowing skin

Prevents Nail Biting

A lot of people bite their nails when they are anxious or stressed out. A good way to prevent this from happening is keeping short nails. Nail biting can be really unhygienic so it is a good idea to not give yourself a chance to do it. You won’t be able to bite short nails!

Also Read: Get Sleek Hair This Winter By Following These Easy Tricks

Prevent Scratches

When we have long nails, we often unintentionally scratch ourselves or somebody else. This can leave behind ugly scars and marks. You may scratch yourself while you are sleeping if a mosquito bites you! To prevent this from happening, it is best to keep short nails and stay safe.

Also Read: Dermatologists Will Never Put These Things On Their Face

Be Free

Long nails can limit your mobility and functionality. You will not be able to do trivial tasks like applying a lip balm if your nails are too long. Do not limit your hand mobility just because you think long nails look pretty.

Also Read: Get A Smoother Skin And A More Energetic Body By Not Doing These Things!

Save Money

Fake nails are expensive and practically useless. There is no point in spending a lot of money on fake nails. So, instead of spending your hard earned money on fake nails, try spending them on something more important such as skin care.

Also Read: You Need To Be Wary Of These Bogus Claims Found On Skin Care Products

Cooking Will Be Easier

Cooking with long nails is not only unhygienic but also very difficult! Holding tools can be very difficult with long nails. That’s why chefs never have long nails. If you cook on a regular basis, keep your nails short, trimmed, and neat!

Also Read: Motivational tips for a healthy lifestyle

Free To Accessorize

It is a lot easier to try on hand accessories if you have short nails. Stacking rings is a lot easier when you have shorter nails. If you have long nails, it can be difficult to wear a lot of accessories.

Also Read: Rainy season problems and precautions

Cut your nails every week. Short nails are more hygienic than long nails. Short nails also give you a neat and tidy look. Do not cave under the pressure of keeping long nails. STand out from the crowd by having neat and trimmed nails!

Also Read: Low calorie foods you can eat all you want

Do you like short nails or long nails? Let us know in the comments below!

Also Read: Eat Healthy During Vacations With These Tips