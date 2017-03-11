It is time to put away your velvet coats, sweaters, and shawls. It’s time to replace your heavy moisturizer with a lighter one. It is time to put away wintery colors and make way for the brighter ones. It’s time for spring!

winter over spring
Put your furs away, Spring is here!

Sort Out Your Closet For Spring

Spring wardrobe should be light, comfortable, yet stylish. Florals work great in spring. Here are some ideas to get you through this season:

  • White Jeans
spring jeans
White jeans goes well with everything

White jeans pair well with all spring colors whether they are neutrals, brights or pastels. They will even work well in summer with your summer wardrobe. Urban Outfitters, Paige and DL1961 are some good brands to try out.

  • Lawn Suit

If you are a Pakistani, your wardrobe is incomplete without a lawn suit. Junaid Jamshed, Alkaram Studios, Nishat Linen, and Sana Safinaz have a great collection this season.

spring lawn
A floral Junaid Jamshed print, perfect for this season!

Also Read:ETHNIC BY OUTFITTERS CAMBRIC AND PRE-FALL COLLECTION 2015

Time For New Shoes

While winters are all about keeping warm, spring gives you more liberty to put your best foot forward. Here are some picks:

spring flats
Flat and floral, what else do we need?

Floral, flat, and feminine- this flat is screaming spring!

Price: $925

  • Wedges
spring shoes
In love with these gorgeous wedges yet?

Wedge sandals are perfect for this season. They are stylish and comfortable at the same time. These black wedges pictured above are great for a night out!

  • Ballet Flats
Spring Ballet Flat
A beautiful ballet flat!
  • White Pumps

spring shoe

Price: $80 by Aldo Mease

These are good for a formal pairing.

A New Bag Doesn’t Hurt Anyone

Most people prefer one bag for all seasons, but switching bags every season is a fun away to revamp your wardrobe. Here are some we like:

  • Kate Spade New York Satchel
spring bag
A great structured bag!

A large handbag is great to carry all your stuff around. White and pastel are perfect colors for this season. If you want a bag that you can use all year round, invest in a neutral one.

The one pictured above is available in 4 colors here.

  • Caracas Tote
spring tote
Pretty tote!

Buy this Mary Y Sol tote here for PKR 15,670.

Can’t Step Out Without Makeup

If winter was all about being bold, spring is all about being bright and fresh.

spring makeup
Neon Sheer Color Lipgloss

Price: $23

  • Nail Lacquer
spring nail polish
Beautiful Spring Colors by Laura Mercier

Colors: Cabana, Flamingo, And Sizzle.

Price: $18

  • SmashBox Cabana Set

spring makeup

Primer, eyeshadow palette, gel liner – your eyes have been taken care of! This kit only features full size products!

Don’t Forget the Aviators!

Sunglasses add that extra oomph to your style and protect your eyes from sunlight too. Gone are the days when our choice was restricted to black sunglasses, now there are so many to choose from. Here are some you can try:

spring glasses
Pink and gold is a beautiful combination!
spring aviators
Circus by Sam Edelman Aviator Glasses

Also Read: Digital Dream By Gul Ahmed

Jewelry Is A Must!

Jewelry can bring your outfits to life. Accessorize your spring look with these accessories!

spring jewel
Light and beautiful, great for a simple look!
  • Drop Back Earrings

spring jewels

  • Marchesa Sheer Bliss Cluster Drop Earrings.
    spring
    This is what spring looks like!

     

     

    These earrings are beautiful!

    Also Read: Highlighter By Huda Beauty

Light colored, floral prints with flat shoes are a safe bet for spring. Pair them with a nice piece of jewelry, and you are good to go!

Do you update your wardrobe every season? What are your picks for this season? Share with us below!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply