Summer is just around the corner and we are already in the vacations mode! But, we will have to undo the damage we did last season! Winters means cozying up in our duvets while chowing down on whatever we could get our hands on to keep us warm and cozy. Thankfully, your winter wardrobe does a good job of hiding all that excess weight. However, we can no longer put on 3 layers to hide our bulging belly and most of us need a summer body diet plan to gear up for the upcoming reason! We have many summer body diet plans and ideas for you which will not just affect the way you look, but also the way you feel!

Summer Body Diet

Fix Meal Hourssummer body diet

You should not just care about what you will include in your summer body diet, you should also take your meals at a fixed time. Like with anything else, consistency is the key. Your efforts need to be sustainable. If you need to lose a lot and you want to lose it fast, you can try intermittent fasting. You really need to have a good daily routine to achieve your results. You will have to limit your eating window to around nine to eight hours. For breakfast, try eggs, avocado, and fruits. For lunch, you can have seeds, nuts, and some carbs such as rice and sweet potatoes. For dinner, try vegetables and protein. Most importantly, bread must not be a part of your summer body diet! Avoid unhealthy stuff like wine and cigarettes as they are injurious to your health. Also, sip a lot of lemon water and green tea all day to avoid snacking on unhealthy foods and keep cravings away.

Exercise

Mix up your exercise routine. Change the intensity of your exercises every day. There is a misconception that you need to lift more each week to see better results. It is better to do more reps of the same weight or to slow down the speed and exert more control. The thing you need to understand is that there are different ways of gauges of intensity such as increasing the time of a set, lifting more weight, moving the weight faster or slower, and doing more repetitions.In a nutshell, do not think lifting more weight is the key. You can stay at a constant weight or lift less weight and lift with less momentum and more control, This will help you build endurance, muscle strength, and burn fat.

Real Foodsummer body diet

Include real foods in your summer body diet. Apart from that, if you want to slim down and remain healthy this simmers, make sure you practice gratitude and avoid being a couch potato. Your mood can really impact how you feel to make sure you de-stress. It is crucial that you load up your plate will whole foods such as whole grains, nuts, vegetables, fruits and animal proteins. These will provide you with nutrients to keep it going. Apart from that, you need to keep moving. Sign up for activities you love. Go for a walk, play with kids, or go for a run. This routine will keep you fit.

Balance Is Key

Your summer body diet should also be balanced. It is recommended that you divide your meals into four or five portions every day and follow macros based on your fitness goals, height, and weight. Macros or macronutrients mean carbs, proteins, and fats. You can use fitness apps or online calculators to track macros. When you break down your meal into portions, you get a constant supply of energy and prevent calorie overload which can lead to weight gain. However, make sure you do not need a lot of fats and carbs as excess calories are often stored as fat.

Track Macrossummer body diet

It is crucial that you track your macros. This will help you achieve your goals. It is a good idea to have more clarity about how many calories each meal will contain and what percentage of it would be protein, carbs, and fats. Eating a balanced diet consisting of carbs, protein, and fat can really help you slim down. Moreover, it will prevent blood sugar spikes and keep cravings in check. Apart from that, this summer body diet will also stabilize your hormones and let your body release stored fat and protect lean muscles which you worked built at the gym. It will also help to maintain your energy levels and help you remain active. Apart from that, make sure you stay hydrated and drink a lot of water.

Calculate Your Calorie Deficit

It is imperative that you use a calorie calculator and find out your calorie maintenance requirements. Once you have that figured out, combine your exercise and diet to attain a calories deficit of 500 calories every day. This will help you lose weight for sure. DOing this will replace fat with muscle.

More Colorssummer body diet

Color foods should be a part of your summer body diet too. It is recommended that you eat whole foods that have color as those vibrant hues are a sign of antioxidants. Eating colorful food and fiber can help prevent binge eating. Apart from that, also include essential fatty acids in your diet.

Eliminate Non-Essential Fluidssummer body diet

Although it is generally not recommended that you try to lose a lot of weight fast, but if you really need to you can try losing all that extra water weight. Try getting rid of all liquids except for water for a week. Drinking water is essential as it will boost your metabolism, release water retention, and eliminate waste from your body.

Be In Charge

It is a good idea to pack your meals in advance yourself. This will make it easier for you to exercise portion control. To start off, buy grocery in bulk and get our own containers. Try making your own meals so that you would know how much a serving is. That way you would really know how much you are eating.

Avoid Festivity Crazesummer body diet

Don’t be too hard on yourself to achieve a certain look for a special occasion. For instance, do not go crazy in the days leading up to a wedding or a vacation. A lot of people actually do that. This is a flawed approach as instead of making lifestyle changes, you restrict yourself for a certain period of time. Even if you lose weight this way, you will most certainly gain it back. Brides are often pressured to lose weight before their wedding. This is a very unhealthy trend and we need to get rid of it.

Don’t Drink Caloriessummer body diet

It is recommended that you do not drink your calories. This can really help you lose weight and it should be included in your summer body diet. Even a glass of orange juice, which is obviously considered a healthy drink, contains up to 260 calories. Similarly, a Starbucks latte is around 190 calories. So, just having an orange juice and a Starbucks latte alone in a day can add 400 calories to your diet every day.

Simple Is The Way

Your summer body diet doesn’t have to be complicated. Even simple things can really make a big difference. For instance, add cucumber and lemon to your water to enhance its flavor and act as a detoxifier. Apart from that, you can keep apples and almonds in your bag to snack on the go and avoid the temptation to buy unhealthy snacks. Moreover, when you eat, make sure you are eating out of hunger and not out of boredom. Also, ensure that you get 7-8 hours of sleep every day.

Note It Downsummer body diet

Track everything that you eat every day, including unhealthy foods that you couldn’t help eating. Note down your lunch, dinner, and snack time. Make a list of foods you like and don’t like. Write down the foods that are easier to make and pack for work lunch. Also, note down food allergies or sensitivities if you have any. Basically, you need to be aware of your diet. You need to know how certain foods make you feel and how they affect your workout session. As you move closer to your goals, this process will get even more important.

Eat Heavier Foods In The Morning

It is recommended that you eat proteins and carbs earlier in the morning as you will need the energy throughout the day and you will be able to burn them during your gym session. For dinner, opt for a salad with a lean protein like grilled fish or chicken. Avoid unhealthy, store-bought dressings and make your own dressings with ingredients like lemon juice and olive oil.

Anti-inflammatory Foodssummer body diet

Include anti-inflammatory foods in your diet. It is a good idea to cut down or reduce the amount of gluten and dairy you consume as they may trigger inflammation. Moreover, a lot of us can’t digest gluten and dairy well. If you can’t completely eliminate these, just reduce the amount you consume.

Cardio

No matter what you include in your summer body diet, it is unlikely it will work till you pair it up with exercise or cardio. When you are trying to lose weight, it is a very good idea to reduce your starched, carbs and sugar intake. Cardio can really help you achieve your goals faster. Apart from that, make sure you get rid of junk food completely. As they say, you can’t out train a bad diet.

Fewer Grainssummer body diet

If you want to reduce your calories intake, reach out more for vegetables than grains. Be creative. For instance, instead of regular spaghetti, make beet, sweet potatoes or zucchini spaghetti. You can also opt for riced cauliflower instead of rice. Cauliflower is really nutritious as it contains a lot of potassium, fiber, folate, vitamin C and vitamin K. It also contains the essential phytonutrient sulforaphane. And best of all, one cup of cauliflower only has  25 calories, as opposed to a cup of rice that contains 200 calories.

Whether it’s the summer body diet or any other diet, consistency is the key. Moreover, it is generally not a good idea to have season specific goals such as losing weight just for the summer. You should strive for a healthy lifestyle.
Got any summer body diet tips? Share with us in the comments below!

