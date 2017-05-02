Sunburn is a type of radiation burn which affects living tissue, like skin, which happens because of an overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Common symptoms include red skin which is hot to the touch, general fatigue, mild dizziness, and pain. Now that it’s summer, we are more at a risk of sunburn. Knowing some sunburn treatments and remedies can help you.

Sunburn Treatments You Can Do At Home

Cucumber Paste

Cucumbers are anti-inflammatory. That is why they are often used for puffy eyes. They have natural antioxidants and also have analgesic properties, which means they are pain relieving. Blend two chilled cucumbers to make a paste. Apply this paste to sunburnt areas or peeling areas to sooth them and heal them.

Baking Soda Bath

Soaking is a great method to heal and hydrate your burn. One of the home sunburn treatments you can do at home is taking a baking soda bath. You might think that baking soda will be harsh on the skin, but actually, it is great for reducing itching and treating inflammation.

Use Yogurt

So what if you are out of an aloe vera gel, there are plenty of other substitutes in the kitchen to help you with the sunburn. Greek yogurt is known to provide coolness and hydration to the sunburnt area. Yogurt is al anti-bacterial so it will also save you from antibacterial infections.

Milk Soak

Soaking in milk can have a drawing effect on a sunburn. This is because of the fat, cold temperatures and pH of the milk. If you do not have sufficient milk at hand to fill up the whole basin, just soak a washcloth in some cool milk, and then gently use that milk compresses on the areas of your body that are sunburnt. It will create a protein film on your skin which reduces pain, sensitivity, and heat.

Make Your Own Topical Cream

For an isolated part of your body like your finger or your lips, just dissolve an Aspirin in some cool water and then make a paste. Apply the paste to the affected areas. If you are applying it on your lips, make sure you don’t lick them as the mixture is very bitter. Wash off the paste after 5 minutes. You may also eat one Aspirin to relieve yourself of the pain and discomfort.

Keep a Tub Of Vaseline In The Fridge

When you get a sunburn, it is imperative to keep your skin sufficiently hydrated and moisturized, because this help with the pain and speed up the healing process. Put the tub of Vaseline in the fridge to make it cold. Apply this cold Vaseline on the areas of concern and the Vaseline will restore the barrier of your skin, and help it heal faster.

Apple Cider Vinegar

One of the easiest sunburn treatments is the use of apple cider vinegar. It is great for rashes and burns. It is an antiseptic and anti-fungal liquid, so it can be used to detoxify skin. Just dab some apple cider vinegar on the affected area. You can either do this with your finger or with a cotton bud. Apart from cleaning the problem area, it will also rehydrate your skin ann restore ph levels.

Oatmeal

One of the most irritating of a sunburn is the itchy peeling skin. To make yourself stop doing that and to calm the burn, fill the bath with lukewarm water. Add at least 1 cup of ground oats to that. Swirl the water with your hands to distribute the oatmeal evenly. Soak for about 15 minutes. Oatmeal is a humectant, which means it helps to moisturize your skin, and also calms inflammation. You will be relieved of the urge to itch.

Use Tea Bags

Tea is a great poultice and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which speed up the healing process of your skin. You can apply chilled tea bags on the affected areas.

Vitamin E Capsules

Sunburns can be painful because UV rays produce free radicals in the body. To stop these free radicals from robbing electrons from your healthy molecules, you can use vitamin E. It will give them electrons and prevent healthy molecules from depleting. You can also take vitamin E orally but that will be less effective than applying it directly.

Honey

Honey is an age-old remedy to treat sunburns. Honey sometimes perform better than antibiotic creams and speeds up healing, reduces infection, and minimizes pain.

Take good care of yourself during the summer. Do no step out in the sun unnecessarily. When you do go out in the sun, cover yourself properly with caps, hats, or drapes. Keep a water bottle with you when going out. When you get back home, hydrate yourself properly, and take a cool shower. If you do get a sunburn, try sunburn treatments listed above. If the sunburn seems to be severe, consult your doctor.

