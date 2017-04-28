Diabetes is a common problem. With a few lifestyle changes, you can manage diabetes and keep it in check. Include the superfoods mentioned below in your diet to reduce blood sugar, burn fat, lower inflammation and get more health benefits.

Diabetes Superfood #1: Blueberries

Blueberries have both insoluble fiber (that expels fat out of your system) and soluble fiber (that deaccelerate the emptying of the stomach, and increase blood sugar control). In a study, people who ate 2.5 cups of wild blueberry juice every day for twelve weeks had lower blood glucose levels, reduced depression and improved memories. Researchers say this is because of anthocyanins in blueberries, which is a natural chemical which shrinks fat cells and also activates the release of adiponectin, which is a hormone which manages blood glucose levels. An increase in adiponectin levels helps keep blood sugar down and increases sensitivity to insulin.

Diabetes Superfood #2: Broccoli

Broccoli is an anti-diabetes food. Just like other cruciferous vegetables, such as kale and cauliflower, broccoli has a compound named sulforaphane, that triggers many anti-inflammatory processes which increase blood sugar control and safeguard blood vessels from the various consequence of diabetes like cardiovascular damage. Heart disease is the biggest cause of the death of people suffering from diabetes, so protection is vital. Sulforaphane also activates the body’s natural detox mechanism, making enzymes turn harmful cancer-causing chemicals into forms that the body can easily expel.

Diabetes Superfood #3: Dark chocolate

Chocolate has plenty of flavonoids. Research has shown that flavonoids lower insulin resistance, increase insulin sensitivity, reduce insulin level and fasting blood glucose, and control cravings. In a 2008 study, people who consumed dark chocolate said that their craving for eating sugary, salty and fatty food had reduced, compared to those who were given milk chocolate. Milk chocolates have lower levels of flavonoids, and more fat and sugar. Dark chocolate also reduced the number of pizza that volunteers ate later in the same day, by 15%. The flavonoids in dark chocolate may lower stroke risk, control blood pressure and decrease your risk of a heart attack by 2 % over 5 years.

Also Read: Get Rid Of Bad Breath Forever

Diabetes Superfood #4: Spinach

Spinach and collards are great for reducing the risk of developing diabetes. People who eat more than 1 serving every day of spinach, collards and other leafy greens reduce their risk by 14 %, compared to those who consume around 1/2 a serving every day, according to a study. Spinach is plentiful in vitamin K and also has other important minerals such as folate, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc. It is also a great source of many flavonoids and the plant chemicals lutein and zeaxanthin. Spinach is a rich source of calcium, but another nutrient present in spinach known as oxalic acid prevents most of the calcium from getting absorbed. So, blanch spinach to reduce the chemical.



Diabetes Superfood #5: Steel-cut oats

Oatmeal is a superfood when it comes to diabetes as it helps lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Oatmeal has plentiful amounts of magnesium, that helps the body consume glucose and expel insulin properly. An eight-year study showed a 19 % decline in type 2 diabetes’ risk in women who had a magnesium-rich diet and a 31% lower risk in women who consumed whole grains regularly. Steel-cut oats can be made easily. Whole grains are full of fiber, nutrients, and antioxidants which positively challenge digestion, letting blood sugar remain more stable.

Diabetes Superfood #6: Fish

Fish is great for losing food. It is rich in protein, so it will keep you satisfied for longer. Fish has a special type of fat which helps cool down inflammation. Many studies have shown that people who have a high blood level of omega-3 fatty acids have less inflammation. Inflammation leads to diabetes and weight issues. A diet full of fish can also prevent you from developing other health problems such as a stroke. People who consume broiled, steamed, or baked fish reduce their chances of stroke by 3 %, according to a study. Make sure you prepare your fish in a healthy way. Fried fish can, in fact, increase the chances of inflammation so steer clear of it.

Diabetes Superfood #7: Olive Oil

Follow a Mediterranean-style diet which is rich in olive oil to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by around 50 % compared to a diet which is low in fat, according to a study. Olive oil also reduces cravings, and if more satisfying than butter, lard, and canola oil. It is a great source of monounsaturated fats and antioxidant nutrients which protect cells from free radicals and safeguard against the development of heart disease.

Diabetes Superfood #8: Psyllium Husk

This fiber supplement is often used for constipation relief.It is also great for controlling blood sugar. People who consumed psyllium prior to a meal noticed that their post-meal blood sugar level rose 2 % less compared to those who didn’t take it. Keep a 4 hours gap between psyllium consumption and medications, because psyllium can interfere with their absorption.

Diabetes Superfood #9: Sweet Potatoes

One study discovered that sweet potatoes lower HbA1c measures between 0.30 and 0.57 % and fasting blood glucose by 10-15 poi%nts. Sweet potato also has anthocyanins. These are the natural pigments which give sweet potatoes their orange color and they are also antioxidants that are said to have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antiviral qualities.

Also Read: Foods To Steer Clear Of If You Have Anxiety

Diabetes Superfood #10: Walnuts

Walnuts have the polyunsaturated fatty acid known as alpha-linolenic acid, that lower inflammation. The omega-3s, fiber, L-arginine, vitamin E, and rest of the phytochemicals abundant in walnuts make them potent. Walnuts have antioxidant, antiviral, anticancer, and anti-high cholesterol qualities. These qualities can prevent, stop, and reverse the development of chronic conditions like diabetes and heart diseases.

Diabetes Superfood #11: Quinoa

Quinoa tastes like a grain, it has a closer link to spinach. Quinoa is a dense source of protein. There are 14 grams of protein per ½ cup of quinoa. Quinoa also has all the nine essential amino acids. One of them is lysine, that aids the body to absorb fat-burning calcium and also aids to produce carnitine, which is a nutrient that converts fatty acids into energy and helps to lower cholesterol. Quinoa has 2.6 grams of fiber per 1/2 cup. Fiber aids in balancing blood sugar levels.

Diabetes Superfood #12: Cinnamon