As we all know, our skin and our hair are our best accessories. Anyone can look good with a flawless skin and gorgeous hair. Unfortunately, having a flawless skin is not so easy. People with all skin types have concerns. People with oily skin are sick of their acne, acne scars, and large pores. People with dry skin complain that their skin looks rough and wrinkly. We have compiled some of the best skincare secrets to help you achieve that flawless skin you have always dreamed of!

Skincare Secrets

Cleansing Is Important

This is a no-brainer. You must cleanse your skin daily, preferably twice a day. Cleansing will remove dirt and oil from your pores. If you don’t cleanse your skin on a daily basis, dirt and oil will clog your pores. If those clogged pores get inflamed, you can get blackheads and acne. So make sure you cleanse your skin daily. This one is so simple, it shouldn’t even belong in the list of skincare secrets but unfortunately, many people don’t take this seriously. You can also try cleaning brushes to make sure your pores are squeaky clean!

Adult And Teen Acne Are Different

Most of us get acne when we enter our teen. It happens because of hormonal imbalance. Sometimes, acne lasts a long time and doesn’t leave you even when you are in your 30s or 20s. It comes as pimples and cysts along your chin, jawline, and lower face. Sometimes, this type of acne can be difficult to control and it often leads to scarring. It is best to consult your dermatologist when you get adult acne. Teen acne is usually more visible on your whole face.

Sun Isn’t Good For Acne

Sunlight can make your oil glands over-grow. This can make your pores bigger, and make your acne worse. So, contrary to popular belief, sunlight isn’t good for your acne. If you have an acne-prone skin, avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight.

Your Skin Can Protect Itself

Your skin has immune cells to protect itself. It constantly regenerates itself to protect itself from aging and infection. It takes 7 days for new skin cells to grow and regenerate fully. It takes them 30 days to turn over. When this process is unable to work properly because of dryness or acne, your skin will end up looking uneven, dull and wrinkly.

Don’t Trust New Products Blindly

Sometimes when an important event is near, we are tempted to try new products to look our best. This is really risky. You must not try new products before an important event. You don’t know if the new products will suit you. They might irritate your skin or cause breakouts. This is something we do not expect before important events. So, when an important event is approaching, stick to your normal skincare routine. Scrub your skin, use a mask, use a moisturizer, drink plenty of water, and remain stress-free.

You Can Skip Sunblock If Your Makeup Has SPF

If your foundation or moisturizer has SPF, you can skip sunscreen. But, make sure you reapply them every two hours if you are outdoors. Also, make sure you apply plenty of it if you are skipping sunscreen. If you do not want to reapply foundation, get a powder SPF which you can easily reapply.

Eat Within A 12 Hour Window

Make sure you eat all your foods with a 12-hour window. This will help you balance circadian rhythm. It controls genes which affect metabolism. This will help you lose weight and look your best.

Apply Moisturizer At Night

When you are sleeping, your skin repairs itself. It also loses more water at that time compared to the day. It is a good idea to apply a moisturizer or a serum before you sleep. This will make sure that your skin remains hydrated even when you sleep.

Don’t Touch Your Skin

This is one of the most important skincare secrets. No matter how inclined you are to do it, never touch your skin! This is because your fingers can transfer dirt and bacteria to your skin. Do not touch your face ever and never pick your face.

Don’t Scrub The Under Eye Area

This is also one of the skincare secrets everyone must know. The area around your eyes is much more delicate than the rest of your face. Never scrub it and don’t use harsh cleanser on it either. The area around our eyes is more prone to wrinkles than the rest of our face. So, it must be treated very gently.

We hope these skincare secrets will help you. Wash your face daily. Scrub it twice a week. Apply a mask once a week. Make sure you moisturize your face too. Your diet should consist of fresh fruits and vegetables. Drink a lot of water too as it flushes out toxins and keeps your skin hydrated.

Got some skincare secrets you would like to share with us? Comment below!

