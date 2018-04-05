Your hair, skin, and nails are all really smart. Your hair can actually reveal a lot about your health. Haven’t you noticed how your hair starts falling out when you are stressed out or having a poor diet? Your hair and skin are a reflection of your internal health. When something goes wrong, you should not just focus on getting topical products, but you should try to figure out what you have been doing differently. Most of your hair problems are a reflection of something amiss internally. Here are a few things that your hair say about your health.

What Your Hair Say About Your Health

Thinning: Thyroid

If you have noticed that your hair is suddenly thinning, it is recommended that you talk to your doctor about your thyroid. It is the master gland which is in charge of the endocrine system and impacts hair growth. It might be a sign of hypothyroidism, which is a condition where the thyroid gland is unable to produce the required hormones. Apart from that, your hair might be getting thinner because of a hormonal imbalance because of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). It affects how the ovaries of a woman function. This could lead to hair fall, and people with a genetic predisposition are more prone to it.

Also Read: 10 miraculous oils for dry damaged hair

Dry Brittle Hair: Too Much Sun

Not just your skin, your hair also cannot take prolonged sun exposure. If your hair is dry and brittle and breaks easily, you need to assess how much time you have been spending out lately. If you are spending too much time out in the sun, it could be the reason behind your dry and brittle hair. This applies more to people with blonde and gray hair. Moreover, if your hair is thin, it makes your scalp more susceptible to sunburn. So, when you are outside cover your head with a scarf, hat, or a cap to protect your hair from the ultraviolet rays of the sun.

Also Read: Ombre hair vs Balayage hair – which one suits your style

Hair Disorder: Dental Issues

As per a study, people suffering from disorders arising from the mutation of the hair protein keratin have a high risk of cavities. Basically, keratin is the key building block for your hair and tooth enamel. Mutation of keratin doesn’t just affect your teeth. This makes the tooth surface smoother, making it more susceptible to decay and bacteria. If you have a hair disorder, it is advised that you be very careful about your dental health. Floss daily and also visit your dentist regularly.

Also Read: Camellia Oil Benefits For Your Skin, Hair And Overall Health

Dull/Thin Hair: Junk Food

If you eat a lot of processed foods and junk foods, your diet can be the culprit behind your thin and dull hair. When your diet is not balanced, your body ends up transporting nutrients to important organs such the heart and omits your hair. So, when your hair doesn’t get the nutrients it requires, it becomes dull and lifeless. Try to eat more vegetables and fruits. If your hair growth is painfully slow, it could be because your diet lacks protein, which is the building block of hair. Try to get at least two servings of protein every day. Some sources of protein are eggs, chicken, meat, fish, whole grains, tofu, and nuts.

Also Read: Prevent Grey Hair With These Tips

Pulling Hair Out: Perfectionist

If you find yourself pulling your hair out, you are being too hard on yourself. You are aiming to be a perfectionist, which is impossible. When you are unable to meet your ridiculously high standards, you end up pulling your hair out because of dissatisfaction and frustration. This is actually a behavioral disorder and is called trichotillomania. You can try the cognitive behavioral therapy to learn to deal with this kind of stress.

Also Read: These Are The Reasons Why You Are Experiencing Hair Loss

Thinning/Falling: Stress

It is normal to shed around 80 to 100 hairs every day. But if you are losing a lot of hair, it could be because of telogen effluvium. This is a hair thinning phases prompted by physical and psychological stressors such as illness or depression. Fortunately, it is reversible but the tricky part is figuring out what exactly caused the shedding. This is because the hair thinning becomes noticeable around three to six months after the stressor has taken place.

Also Read: Easy Hair Rescue Masks For Super Gorgeous Hair

Eye Health

If you are a blonde, you really need to be very protective of your eyes when you are out in the sun! A study has found out that people with blue eyes and blonde hair do not produce as much of the protective pigment melanin as the brunettes do. That’s why blondes are more at a risk of macular degeneration related to age. Macular degeneration is one of the causes of vision loss in American adults over the age of 50. In fact, even if you are not a blond it is a good idea to safeguard your eyes from sunlight exposure always by wearing sunglasses.

Also Read: Get Sleek Hair This Winter By Following These Easy Tricks

Gray Hair: Stress

If your hair has started graying recently, even if you are too young to get gray hair, you have been stressed recently, then there is a connection. Oxidative stress affects the cells that produce pigments which give your hair its color. It is not known yet why stress can make the hair of some people gray but not of everyone, although it is believed that genetics has a role to play here too. Whatever the reason might be, you know the bottom line: stress is bad for you.

Also Read: Winter Hair Care Tips To Maintain Hair Health This Season

Brittle Hair: Cushing’s Syndrome

One of the symptoms of Cushing’s syndrome is brittle hair. This rare condition is caused by excess cortisol. Other symptoms include back pain, fatigue, and high blood pressure. You should consult your doctor for a treatment but the condition is usually treated by changing the dose of the medications that are believed to be causing it.

Also Read: Asking Yourself Why Doesn’t My Hair Grow? Well, Here Is Why!

Hair Shedding: Anemia

If you think you are suddenly shedding a lot of hair, it might be because your body’s iron scores have depleted and your intake of iron isn’t enough. It is best to speak to your doctor about this and get yourself tested for anemia. This is one of the first blood tests doctors do for anemia. Vegetarians are more at a risk. If your hair fall is due to anemia, you should include more iron-rich foods in your diet to tackle the problem of hair shedding.

Also Read: The Best Kept Secrets For Having The Shiny Hair Of Your Dreams!

Flakes: Dandruff

If you have lately been noticing white or yellow flakes in your hair, it could be seborrheic dermatitis, or in simple words: dandruff. Try over the counter specialty shampoos to tackle this problem. You may also visit your dermatologist who might prescribe you a medicated shampoo. This will help you manage dandruff. It is usually caused by an inflammation of the skin or yeast on the skin. Unfortunately, it gets rose in winter.