We are getting older every day. Sad, but true. In our busy routine, we often forget to give our skin the attention it needs. We need to provide our skin with nutrients to fight the aging process. Just a simple cleansing and moisturizing routine wont do. To deal with sun spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, you need to do a lot more. The good news is that these things don’t take a lot of time. Just 5 minutes more can make a world of difference to your skin. If you take good care of your skin, and maintain a good skin care routine, your skin will thank you later when you will look a lot younger than other people of your age! So, add these things to your skin care routine before 40, and your skin will surely thank you!

Skin Care Routine Before 40

Using An Eye Cream

Thanks to the constant use of electronic devices and our fast paced lifestyle, most of use have puffy eyes and dark circles. Dark circles can make you look tired and worn out. With increasing age, it only gets worse. An eye cream can help you get rid of dark circles and make you look well rested. Moisturizer alone is not enough to help you get rid of dark circles. Search for a hydrating recipe that has a cooling impact, which can bring down puffiness, while vitamin K eradicates dark circles.

Consistent Skin Care Routine

It is very important to have a consistent skin care routine before you are 40 if you want to look your best in the later years. Have a consistent morning and night routine. This will not only give you a sense of routine, but will also ensure that you don’t miss out on any thing. Apart from that, you will be able to assess if the skin care products you are using are even working or not. Consistency is the key. You can’t expect your skin care products to work if you only use them when you feel like it.

Antioxidants

After sunscreen, your main resistance against aging is antioxidants, which battle the free radicals that give you acne, wrinkles, and even dull spots. However, antioxidants have another advantage: Some work synergistically, boosting the viability of others, such vitamins C and E, ferulic acid, and green tea extract.So, if you are not already using products antioxidants, now is the time to incorporate them.

Products With Anti-aging Ingredients

Since its the impact of increasing age that we are worried about, it makes a lot of sense to invest in anti-aging skin care ingredients in our skin care routine before 40. You should search for active anti aging ingredients. Search for products with peptides. These are proteins which enhance skin’s natural function. Also look for niacinamide, which is a vitamin that increases firmness and visible minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. If you are unsure about what to use, consult your dermatologist who will be able to better guide you about an anti-aging product that will work the best for you.

Hydration

Age is only a number, yet its outcomes are not—such as losing your oil glands and weakness of the moisture barrier that keeps your skin hydrated. When skin gets dry, fine lines and wrinkles look more obvious and visible. So consistent hydration is vital. Ensure your cream—which you ought to use both morning and night—contains hyaluronic acid, an intense molecule which is like a dampness magnet. You can double the benefits by using a serum too.

Taking Care Of Your Neck

You could have the facial skin of an infant, yet your age can be reflected if your neck and chest are wrinkled and freckled. Also, that is generally the case, since that part is as exposed to sun’s harm as the face, yet it gets sunscreen application only once in a while (if at any point) . The skin there is really thin, as well, so it merits its own healthy skin care products. Begin using a neck cream or use your face moisturizer for your neck too. Also apply your sunscreen on your neck.

It is always good to be proactive. We are not getting any younger. The best thing is to invest in a good skin care routine before 40 so that we age gracefully and minimize the signs of aging as much as possible.

What is an ideal skin care routine before 40? Share your views with us in the comments below!

