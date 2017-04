Grapefruit

Take freshly peeled grapefruit with dinner and lunch. Grapefruit has the most vitamin C when compared with other citrus fruits. Vitamin C is required to produce collagen, which keeps your skin even and healthy. Grapefruit also has a low glycemic index, so it does not spike your blood sugar level. Steady blood sugar reduces down glycation, which is a natural aging process that destroys collagen.

Almonds

Try to eat almonds every day for breakfast with yogurt. Almonds are anti-inflammatory, and the probiotics in yogurt can help against acne and eczema. Almonds are also full of vitamin E, which is necessary for repairing skin and keeping it young and healthy. If you find it hard to digest almonds, soak them in water overnight before eating the next day. This will make almonds more digestible. Salmon Salmons are rich in antioxidants which calm inflammation. They have free fatty acids which serve as building blocks for healthy skin cells. Our bodies do not have the ability to produce the fatty acids, so consuming them helps enhance your skin’s barrier, keeps your skin hydrated, and protects from irritants. It is better to eat a wild salmon rather than a farm-raised one for moreomega-3s. Watermelons The high amount of water in watermelon can reduce the water retention which leads to puffiness around your eyes. Watermelon is also low in sugar when compared to other fruits, so you do not have to worry about glycation, which is the chemical reaction which damages collagen and gives you lines and wrinkles.